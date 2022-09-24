Read full article on original website
Ten tons of trash removed during lake cleanup
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Sugar Hollow area of Norris Lake had ten tons of trash removed during its latest lake cleanup. Campbell County Litter Control Officer Glennis Monday, along with a group of 25 volunteers, spent the day (Sat., Sep. 17) picking up everything from car tires to tons of Styrofoam during the Norris Lake Cleanup event that covered more than two miles of shoreline. According to Monday the weather was perfect and the cleanup was a huge success thanks to the community effort of volunteers.
Sunrise and sunset are exactly 12-hours apart today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It’s that time of autumn where the time between sunrise and sunset comes out exactly to 12 hours on the button. Sunrise today is 7:27am while sunset is at 7:27pm. Enjoy a day of sun, breezes and 70s as humidity is in check. There’ll...
Enchanted Trees is set for Nov. 18-19, a Friday and Saturday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Enchanted Trees is a first-ever Christmas event that will likely be around for years to come, and it’s hosted by the Hammacs, Joyce and Danny, at The Depot Event Center. The event, benefitting the Campbell County Christian Learning Center, is Fri., Nov. 18, and...
Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
WYSH AM 1380
14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park returning to Norris Dam State Park
(Norris Dam State Park) The 14th Annual Pickin’ in the Park event will be held this year on Friday, October 7th from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Shelter 2, located on the east side of Norris Dam State Park. Please bring your chairs, flashlights and join us for this free, family-friendly event. Parking is available at 1810 Norris Fwy, Norris, TN 37828. Hayrides will be available to take participants to shelter 2 from the parking lot. Accessible parking is available at the Tea Room.
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
JR’s Tires closed Saturday for Jaylynn and Chris’s wedding
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Since everybody’s going to be at Jaylynn’s wedding on Saturday, JR’s Tires will be closed all day. Jaylynn Kitts and Chris Malone are getting married on Saturday afternoon. Congratulations, Jaylynn and Chris! (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 09/23/2022-6AM)
Various topics, project updates at LaFollette’s round table discussion
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The LaFollette City Council met Monday afternoon prior to the monthly workshop for a round table discussion. The discussion was about various topics and project updates for the city. First up in the discussion was moving the amphitheater project from Liberty Park to the parking...
East Tennessee community comes together to build blind woman a ramp to her home
Nearly 40 volunteers can together to help an East Tennessee woman who is blind safely get in and out of her house by constructing a ramp and remodeling her porch.
Promotions were the order of Monday’s LaFollette workshop
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Yesterday afternoon, the LaFollette City Council met with a workshop agenda full of promotions. The first promotion for next week’s monthly meeting will be in the fire department with Andrew Carroll being promoted to captain at a salary of $38,623.96, next will be the promotion of Jeff Fugate to full- time lieutenant at a salary of $36,606.57, Robert McLeay and Jordan Jones to full- time fire fighter at a salary of $31,077.47 effective Oct. 8, 2022.
Serena “Nina” Hughes age 46 of LaFollette
Serena “Nina” Hughes age 46 of LaFollette, TN went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2022. Preceded in death by mother-in-law: Mama Jackie. Sons: Ryan “Pooper” Colligan, Joseph “Joey” Colligan, Devlin “Swev” Dukes and Jamal Lamar Wright. Grandchildren: Baileigh “Tater...
Lewis “Junior” Siler, age 65 of Lafollette
Lewis “Junior” Siler, age 65 of Lafollette, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his home. He was born on April 25, 1957 in Campbell County. He was an unforgettable character who enjoyed trading cars and carpentry. He loved being with his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
La Follette Beer Board expected to issue violation notice
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Based on the agenda set for Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting for the City of La Follette Mayor and Council, the Beer Board is expected to issue a violation notice. Quick Shop Market, the former Kenny’s Pioneer, at 1708 East Central Avenue, will be served...
One person shaken up in car-over-embankment wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The call of a single-car wreck, over an embankment, with injury came in to La Follette Dispatch around 8:30 Wednesday morning. First Responders with the La Follette Fire Department responded along with La Follette Police to Claiborne Road where it splits with South High Knob Road.
Hurricane Ian updates, patterns during the week
As Hurricane Ian comes into the eastern side of the nation, the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team is checking into the tropical storm's patterns.
wvlt.tv
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: Gulf hurricane will likely bring rain to East Tennessee
As anticipated, the forecasted track for Tropical Storm Ian has shifted slightly west — which in turn increases the chances for appreciable rainfall across East Tennessee in the days ahead. As of Sunday morning, Ian was directly south of Cuba and moving west-northwest at 14 mph. He has maximum...
