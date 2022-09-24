ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you need to know about Bell's Palsy

By Nohelani Graf
 4 days ago
Bell’s Palsy is the sudden and unexpected paralysis of the facial muscles.

It typically affects those with inflammatory diseases, diabetes, influenza and can be spurred by high stress.

While the condition isn’t new, there has been a surge of cases recently causing doctors to study a connection with having COVID-19, which has been shown to have other neurological effects.

In the full Health Insider interview above Dr. Shad Marvasti explains the findings of the study and talks about what to expect from a Bell’s Palsy diagnosis.

