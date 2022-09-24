ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Jersey Shore Football Community Steps Up to Support Injured High School Football Player

The Shore Conference has 42 football-playing schools that each have their own fierce rivalries, many of which date back decades and span several generations of players. The action can get intense and sometimes there is legitimate animosity between programs. But when a situation arises that transcends football, this community always comes through to support its own.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Marlboro Township, NJ
Neptune Township, NJ
Manasquan, NJ
Manasquan, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Howell, NJ
Manasquan, NJ
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
HOLMDEL: TWO ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE

Holmdel fire department battled a two alarm blaze on Middle Road yesterday with the assistance of surrounding fire departments in Keyport, Matawan and Union Beach. The rapid intervention team was also called to the scene. photos courtesy KFD, RIT, UBFD,
HOLMDEL, NJ
John Vianney
PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire

Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TOMS RIVER: FORMER OCSD CAPTAIN HARVEY “DUKE” FOSTER DIES

On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we send our thoughts and prayers to the family of retired Captain Harvey “Duke” Foster. Captain Foster served our office proudly for 25 years retiring in 1994. Captain Foster was instrumental in then CIU (CSI) becoming one of the best labs in Néw Jersey. His strong character and integrity along with compassion were never forgotten. God Speed Captain Foster!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Morris Goodkind Bridge

A man leapt to his death from a bridge in Edison Township Monday, Sept. 26, authorities confirmed. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the unidentified man jumped from the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Deputy Chief Robert Dudash Jr. He landed in the wooded area near Marina Drive in Edison, the deputy...
EDISON, NJ
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Dad Hospitalized In H2oi Golf Cart Crash With BMW

A collision involving a golf cart during the weekend's H2oi meetup in Wildwood left one person seriously hurt, according to news reports and relatives. Erhan Bayram was reportedly in an intensive care unit in Atlantic City after being struck by a speeding BMW on Rio Grande Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to various news reports and relatives. Mayor Pete Byron confirmed the incident with NJ Advance Media. A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $2,800 as of Monday, Sept. 26.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
18 Best Restaurants In Manasquan, NJ

Manasquan, NJ is a scenic, seaside town in the southern part of the state. With a full mile of picturesque beach, it’s the perfect place for sand and sea lovers. It also boasts the popular Manasquan river, which is a hub for local boaters and fishermen. Quaint shops line the streets, inviting visitors to browse everything from antiques to beach decor.
MANASQUAN, NJ
