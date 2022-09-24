Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Related
Jersey Shore Football Community Steps Up to Support Injured High School Football Player
The Shore Conference has 42 football-playing schools that each have their own fierce rivalries, many of which date back decades and span several generations of players. The action can get intense and sometimes there is legitimate animosity between programs. But when a situation arises that transcends football, this community always comes through to support its own.
Football player airlifted after injuring neck during game in Holmdel, NJ
A neck injury suffered by a high school player on Friday is the latest heart-wrenching moment of a particularly grim football season across the state. It was the latest injury of a football player during the same week that a Linden High School died after suffering a game-related injury. Aaron...
Boys Soccer – Golden Goal vs. Crosstown Rival Keeps Toms River North Rolling
TOMS RIVER -- Like many of his teammates, Toms River North senior Ray Keller has watched a lot of memorable, clutch moments over the last three years of championship soccer for the Mariners boys soccer program. Before this season, however, Keller and most of his teammates weren't in-game participants in...
The Jeep Store Shore Sports Network Football Top 10 for Sept. 27
Questions about several division races were answered and upsets were on display once again in Week 4. For the second straight week, three new teams will enter The Jeep Shore Shore Sports Network Football Top 10. Red Bank Catholic solidified its grip on the No. 1 spot with a victory...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OIB Orthopaedics Shore Conference Boys Soccer Tuesday Scoreboard, 9/27/22
Senior Aidan Antonio and sophomore Brody Reynolds each scored a goal and dished out an assist as the Rams (4-3, 2-2) handled the Green Dragons (1-7, 0-4) for their fourth straight win. Sophomore Nick Prosperi and junior David Boyd took care of the other two Southern goals. Central 6, Brick...
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: TWO ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE
Holmdel fire department battled a two alarm blaze on Middle Road yesterday with the assistance of surrounding fire departments in Keyport, Matawan and Union Beach. The rapid intervention team was also called to the scene. photos courtesy KFD, RIT, UBFD,
SEEN HIM? 29-Year-Old Man Goes Missing In Central Jersey
A 29-year-old man has gone missing in Central Jersey. Jonathan Misak left his Sayreville home located in Main Street Townhomes on Sunday, Sept. 25 around 3:30 p.m. after having an argument with a family member, police said. He is 5-10 and weighs 210 pounds. Misak is on the Autism spectrum...
RELATED PEOPLE
2 brothers injured, one left unconscious, in fight after NJ high school football game
Two brothers were injured after being attacked and beaten during a large fight in a McDonald’s parking lot after a New Jersey high school football game Friday night.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire
Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FORMER OCSD CAPTAIN HARVEY “DUKE” FOSTER DIES
On behalf of Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and the entire staff at the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office we send our thoughts and prayers to the family of retired Captain Harvey “Duke” Foster. Captain Foster served our office proudly for 25 years retiring in 1994. Captain Foster was instrumental in then CIU (CSI) becoming one of the best labs in Néw Jersey. His strong character and integrity along with compassion were never forgotten. God Speed Captain Foster!
Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Morris Goodkind Bridge
A man leapt to his death from a bridge in Edison Township Monday, Sept. 26, authorities confirmed. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the unidentified man jumped from the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Deputy Chief Robert Dudash Jr. He landed in the wooded area near Marina Drive in Edison, the deputy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FULLY INVOLVED VEHICLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle which is fully engulfed in flames on the 700 block of Francis near Fisher. No additional details are available at this time.
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Dad Hospitalized In H2oi Golf Cart Crash With BMW
A collision involving a golf cart during the weekend's H2oi meetup in Wildwood left one person seriously hurt, according to news reports and relatives. Erhan Bayram was reportedly in an intensive care unit in Atlantic City after being struck by a speeding BMW on Rio Grande Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 24, according to various news reports and relatives. Mayor Pete Byron confirmed the incident with NJ Advance Media. A GoFundMe page for the family had raised more than $2,800 as of Monday, Sept. 26.
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Truck driver suffered medical emergency before crashing through guardrail on N.J. highway, police say
A truck driver suffered a medical emergency early Sunday before crashing through a guardrail on Interstate 280 East in Morris County and ending up on the wrong side of the highway, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-280 East near milepost 0.5...
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants In Manasquan, NJ
Manasquan, NJ is a scenic, seaside town in the southern part of the state. With a full mile of picturesque beach, it’s the perfect place for sand and sea lovers. It also boasts the popular Manasquan river, which is a hub for local boaters and fishermen. Quaint shops line the streets, inviting visitors to browse everything from antiques to beach decor.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Two teens injured during post-football game brawl in Union County
Authorities say the two teens, who are brothers, were “jumped” by a large crowd in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Fillmore Street.
Shore Sports Network
Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5