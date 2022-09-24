This week, Congers-based personal chef and caterer Chef Tara Ciannella will showcase her culinary mettle on the 21st season of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX. Ciannella is no stranger to cooking under pressure and in front of the camera. In 2017, the Tara’s Italian Cucina owner made it to the penultimate round on Alton Brown’s Chopped. But she told the Rockland County Times that her time on the set of Hell’s Kitchen, hosted by notoriously tough TV Chef Gordon Ramsay, was an even bigger challenge. She said she was “pushed harder than [she’s] ever been pushed.”

CONGERS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO