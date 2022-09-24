ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Dark Star Orchestra Plot New Year’s Run in New York and Maine

Photo Credit: John Wisdom — Grateful Dead cover band Dark Star Orchestra have plotted a multi-city New Year’s Eve run. The jammers will begin their celebration with two nights at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine, on Dec. 28 and 29, before a final pair of performances at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, N.Y., on Dec. 30 and 31.
fox5ny.com

Baby giraffe draws crowds of visitors on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. - Visitors have smiles and selfies for Savanna the baby giraffe at White Post Farms in Melville. "This is Long Island's first," White Post owner Ron Brigati said. Savanna was born in August. The news of the newest member of the White Post Farms family is drawing crowds...
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Queens, NYC

As the largest borough in New York City by more than 30 square miles, Queens offers a long list of abandoned structures within a borough oscillating between industry and residency. While the development of areas such as Long Island City has prompted the city to demolish abandoned gems such as 5 Pointz, there are still plenty of places left to explore for those interested in venturing into historical buildings, rusting railways, and forgotten forts. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover in Queens.
constructiondive.com

Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project

Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
rocklandtimes.com

Congers chef to appear On Hell’s Kitchen

This week, Congers-based personal chef and caterer Chef Tara Ciannella will showcase her culinary mettle on the 21st season of Hell’s Kitchen on FOX. Ciannella is no stranger to cooking under pressure and in front of the camera. In 2017, the Tara’s Italian Cucina owner made it to the penultimate round on Alton Brown’s Chopped. But she told the Rockland County Times that her time on the set of Hell’s Kitchen, hosted by notoriously tough TV Chef Gordon Ramsay, was an even bigger challenge. She said she was “pushed harder than [she’s] ever been pushed.”
BoardingArea

Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York

Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
Big Frog 104

Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York

It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
newyorkalmanack.com

Sing Sing Prison Break: A Hudson River Fishing Tale

Hatzmann recalled a story told to him by fellow fisherman Charlie Rohr, about a prison break from Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, New York.Rohr was also interviewed for the Yonkers, NY Herald Statesman in an article published April 14th, 1941:. “We’re Going To Bump You Off!” Killers Promise Charlie Rohr....
Register Citizen

Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'

STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
queenseagle.com

Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party

A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
PIX11

Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
