Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as ‘dangerous’ category 4 storm – live
Storm makes landfall near Cayo Costa along the south-western coast of Florida with winds close to 150mph
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
Even as Hurricane Ian was just beginning to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, the scope of the storm's devastation was already apparent.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian
Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
US prepares as Hurricane Ian causes supply chain and shipping issues
Amazon said it would pause operations at some Florida facilities including in the Tampa area and Orlando.
