WVNews
Harrison, West Virginia, man who served time for unlawful assault now accused of gun crime & reckless flight
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 26-year-old Meadowbrook man who served prison time for allegedly bringing a woman to an ambush beating now is accused of wrecking a motorcycle with a female passenger aboard while running from the law. Yancy Skinner was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and...
WVNews
Mounds in West Virginia topic of Horner meeting
“Mounds in West Virginia” was the August lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club during its regular meeting. Kaye Loyd was the presenter. She stated that there are 420 documented mounds in West Virginia, primarily clustered in the Potomac, Ohio and Kanawha valleys, with the largest one in Moundsville.
WVNews
City of Fairmont, West Virginia, receives Local Leadership award at WV Brownfields Conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, the city of Fairmont received the Local Leadership award from the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Centers during the agency’s annual conference, highlighting the city’s work in assessing the environmental safety of several sites and developing large-scale reuse plans over the past three years.
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves premium pay ordinance
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously passed an ordinance that will allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as premium pay for all full- and part-time city employees. There was much discussion, however, on the implications of passing the measure.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commissioners sign resolution against Amendment 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Marion County’s three county commissioners last week signed a resolution against the state’s proposed Amendment 2. Not all of the commissioners agreed on the amendment’s potential impact. If approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 general election, Amendment...
WVNews
Celebrating 4-H and its impact in Lewis County
We all know 4-H is important in Lewis County. Home of Jackson’s Mill, the state 4-H camp since way back in 1921, Lewis County has long been considered the epicenter of 4-H activity by many in the state.
WVNews
Monongalia (West Virginia) BOE discusses pride flags in school; protest held before meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a full house at Tuesday night’s Monongalia County Board of Education meeting. Prior to the meeting, about 100 LGBTQ+ people and their supporters gathered outside the BOE building to protest the removal of pride flags from classrooms shortly after the academic year started.
WVNews
Lewis County Fair held
The Lewis County Fair was held at WVU Jackson’s Mill this past weekend, complete with demolition derbies, burnout contests, bounce houses, and entertainment. For three days and nights, the airstrip was alive with activity, and children enjoyed all the kid-themed activities, including Dino Roar.
WVNews
Fairmont Senior shuts out Grafton in battle of Big 10 leaders
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Before the lightning came at McKinney Field, Fairmont Senior had already done enough damage. The Polar Bears scored all three of their goals before a 30-minute weather stoppage in the 33rd minute, defeating the Grafton Bearcats, 3-0, in a battle of Big 10 title and state tournament hopefuls.
WVNews
Ginga, of Gramma & Ginga social media fame, passes at age 103
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County comedic social media sensation Arlene "Ginga" Cody Bashnett has passed away at age 103, two years after sister and partner Genevieve "Gramma" Buttafusco Musci died at age 106. "Well friends, we knew this day would have to come at some point. …...
WVNews
Inaugural TALA-hosted Hearsemania hailed as success, ready for 2023
The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum was the site of the inaugural Hearsemania for Lewis County, a specialty car show and festival that celebrates the odd and strange, on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, which kicked off the Halloween season. “From the pit of our blackened little heart, a HUGE...
WVNews
LCHS FFA Chapter places in state competition
To start off, the Lewis County FFA chapter wants to thank our supporters and all who wished us luck at our Fall CDEs. Here are the following results:. Poultry team placed 14th in the state.
WVNews
Cleaning it up
As a city with a past that included heavy manufacturing, Fairmont has its share of buildings and properties that have environmental challenges for redevelopment. Dubbed brownfields, these properties require additional assessment and remediation to develop reuse plans that are both safe to the public and fortuitous to those looking to invest.
WVNews
An important message delivered the right way
Sometimes you’ve got to make them laugh to make sure they are listening. That may best sum up the approach of nationally known drug prevention speaker Ray Lozano, who is visiting Harrison County middle and high schools this week.
WVNews
C.J. Donaldson’s performance surprising even himself
C.J. Donaldson is so new to the running back position, West Virginia University’s official athletics website (WVUSports.com) still lists the Miami, Florida, native as a tight end. That’s exactly what the Mountaineer coaching staff thought it was getting when it recruited the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder out of Gulliver Prep High...
WVNews
South Harrison, Notre Dame volleyball play road tri-matches
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont and Clay-Battelle both stung South Harrison in volleyball tri-match action on Tuesday evening. The Bees beat the Hawks, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15.
WVNews
Community baby shower helps in many ways
The Community Baby Shower was held in Weston at Broad Street United Methodist Church this past weekend. In its seventh year, over 150 families were served, including 135 babies. The event is held annually for pregnant mothers and babies up to 2 years old. After speaking with one organizer, Dee...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22
West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews
Trips to Blacksburg are unlikely again for WVU in the next decade
West Virginia journeyed to Lane Stadium last week for the first time in 18 years. It was the 21st time the Mountaineers have faced Virginia Tech on the gridiron in Blacksburg in a series that began in 1912. The football matchups didn’t become a regular affair until the ’50s, and the schools met 45 times from 1952-2005, including annually from 1973-2005.
WVNews
Aspiring to something greater
This topic is a bit out of date. I actually wrote it for last week’s Weston Democrat, but due to the glut of content I ended up with last week, I decided to hold it for a week. After all, things that are actually happening are way more important than my thoughts on the things that are actually happening.
