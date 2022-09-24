ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

WVNews

Mounds in West Virginia topic of Horner meeting

“Mounds in West Virginia” was the August lesson for the Horner Community Educational Outreach Service Club during its regular meeting. Kaye Loyd was the presenter. She stated that there are 420 documented mounds in West Virginia, primarily clustered in the Potomac, Ohio and Kanawha valleys, with the largest one in Moundsville.
HORNER, WV
WVNews

Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves premium pay ordinance

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously passed an ordinance that will allocate a total of $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding as premium pay for all full- and part-time city employees. There was much discussion, however, on the implications of passing the measure.
FAIRMONT, WV
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Fair held

The Lewis County Fair was held at WVU Jackson’s Mill this past weekend, complete with demolition derbies, burnout contests, bounce houses, and entertainment. For three days and nights, the airstrip was alive with activity, and children enjoyed all the kid-themed activities, including Dino Roar.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior shuts out Grafton in battle of Big 10 leaders

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – Before the lightning came at McKinney Field, Fairmont Senior had already done enough damage. The Polar Bears scored all three of their goals before a 30-minute weather stoppage in the 33rd minute, defeating the Grafton Bearcats, 3-0, in a battle of Big 10 title and state tournament hopefuls.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Ginga, of Gramma & Ginga social media fame, passes at age 103

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County comedic social media sensation Arlene "Ginga" Cody Bashnett has passed away at age 103, two years after sister and partner Genevieve "Gramma" Buttafusco Musci died at age 106. "Well friends, we knew this day would have to come at some point. …...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Inaugural TALA-hosted Hearsemania hailed as success, ready for 2023

The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum was the site of the inaugural Hearsemania for Lewis County, a specialty car show and festival that celebrates the odd and strange, on Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, which kicked off the Halloween season. “From the pit of our blackened little heart, a HUGE...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Cleaning it up

As a city with a past that included heavy manufacturing, Fairmont has its share of buildings and properties that have environmental challenges for redevelopment. Dubbed brownfields, these properties require additional assessment and remediation to develop reuse plans that are both safe to the public and fortuitous to those looking to invest.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

An important message delivered the right way

Sometimes you’ve got to make them laugh to make sure they are listening. That may best sum up the approach of nationally known drug prevention speaker Ray Lozano, who is visiting Harrison County middle and high schools this week.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

C.J. Donaldson’s performance surprising even himself

C.J. Donaldson is so new to the running back position, West Virginia University’s official athletics website (WVUSports.com) still lists the Miami, Florida, native as a tight end. That’s exactly what the Mountaineer coaching staff thought it was getting when it recruited the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder out of Gulliver Prep High...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Community baby shower helps in many ways

The Community Baby Shower was held in Weston at Broad Street United Methodist Church this past weekend. In its seventh year, over 150 families were served, including 135 babies. The event is held annually for pregnant mothers and babies up to 2 years old. After speaking with one organizer, Dee...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22

West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Trips to Blacksburg are unlikely again for WVU in the next decade

West Virginia journeyed to Lane Stadium last week for the first time in 18 years. It was the 21st time the Mountaineers have faced Virginia Tech on the gridiron in Blacksburg in a series that began in 1912. The football matchups didn’t become a regular affair until the ’50s, and the schools met 45 times from 1952-2005, including annually from 1973-2005.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Aspiring to something greater

This topic is a bit out of date. I actually wrote it for last week’s Weston Democrat, but due to the glut of content I ended up with last week, I decided to hold it for a week. After all, things that are actually happening are way more important than my thoughts on the things that are actually happening.

