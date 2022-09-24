ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Grant McCann hopes Peterborough have turned a corner after Port Vale victory

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDv0r_0i8rSPp200

Peterborough boss Grant McCann hopes a welcome 3-0 win over Port Vale will lift them out of a slump.

Posh snapped a run of four successive Sky Bet League One defeats by seeing off Vale courtesy of high-scoring captain Jonson Clarke-Harris’ first-half double and a milestone moment from Joe Ward.

Clarke-Harris bagged a 26th-minute opener and then added his seventh of the season 10 minutes later, with Kwame Poku the architect on both occasions.

Clarke-Harris was denied a hat-trick by Vale keeper Jack Stevens and a post before Ward marked his 200th Posh appearance with the clincher when putting away a pass from substitute Jack Marriott in the 73rd minute.

McCann said: “Three goals, a clean sheet… we can’t ask for much more except from a couple more goals maybe!

“It was a controlled performance from start to finish and it’s a good win against a team who were in good form themselves.

“Kwame set the first one on a plate for Jonno and was brilliant to create the second one from the right.

“The third was an excellent team goal with some great passing and a good finish from Joe.

“He is a top pro and 200 games for one club these days is almost unheard of.

“To see him cap it with a goal and a win for us made it a great day all round.

“Hopefully we’ve turned a corner from some disappointing results where I felt we’ve been a bit unlucky.

“It is only three points, but we’ve got a bit of making up to do in the league and hopefully this will give us a little springboard.”

Vale boss Darrell Clarke admitted: “It was a tough afternoon for us.

“We started the game really well, got on the front foot and got in their faces, but we gave away a soft goal and that’s not what you want to do against a team with the calibre of players that Peterborough have.

“They’ve just come down from the Championship, they’ve got a million-pound striker and half-a-million-pound centre midfielders and will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

“We gave them that uplift after their poor run of form which is a bit false anyway having watched the games, but we kept going and were always competitive despite not being anywhere near our best.

“It wasn’t for any lack of effort or endeavour – just simply a case of Peterborough being better than us on the day.

“We’ve been on a good little run of late which has now come to an end, so it is all about how we build again.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Posts ‘promoting’ suicide viewed by Molly Russell were safe – Instagram exec

Instagram content viewed by Molly Russell which her family argued “encourages” suicide and self-harm was safe, the site’s head of health and wellbeing has said. Meta executive Elizabeth Lagone was taken through a number of posts the schoolgirl engaged with on the platform in the last six months of her life, which she described as “by and large, admissive”.
INTERNET
newschain

As Kate and William head to Wales: 5 places you won’t believe are real

After the death of the Queen and the end of the period of national mourning, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to visit the nation for their first official visit since taking up their new titles. William and Kate will spend the day travelling around the country, first...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Poku
Person
Darrell Clarke
Person
Grant Mccann
newschain

Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute

Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a “fitting” final tribute. Heath, 17, and Nobby, 14, who appeared in the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pulled flatbed...
ANIMALS
newschain

Jack Hendry thanks Scotland boss Steve Clarke for having confidence in him

Jack Hendry believes he is made for international football and is grateful that Scotland boss Steve Clarke is in agreement. The 27-year-old defender has struggled for domestic game time this season, playing just seven minutes for Serie A side Cremonese, on loan from Belgian outfit Club Brugge, where he started once.
SPORTS
newschain

Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader. Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website. Snowden, a former contractor with the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peterborough#Better Than Us#Sky Bet League One
newschain

Mark Fotheringham appointed Huddersfield manager

Huddersfield have appointed Mark Fotheringham as their new manager. The 38-year-old Scot, who was assistant boss at Hertha Berlin, has signed a contract until June 2025. Fotheringham replaces Danny Schofield, who was sacked earlier this month after just 69 days in charge. Huddersfield’s head of football Leigh Bromby told the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Gareth Southgate vows to stick to principles as he plots World Cup success

Gareth Southgate vowed to keep doing things his way regardless of the external noise and pressures as the England manager mulls over his World Cup squad selection and plots success in Qatar. This was always going to be a unique year given the tournament’s winter scheduling but the last few...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Final day of referendum in Russian-held areas of Ukraine

The final day of voting was taking place in Russian-held regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, in a referendum that is expected to serve as a pretext for their annexation by Moscow but which has been rejected as a sham by Kyiv and its western allies. As the vote was nearing...
POLITICS
newschain

Warwickshire up against it to avoid relegation as Yorkshire nervously watch on

Hampshire pushed champions Warwickshire to the brink of relegation on the third day of their LV= Insurance County Championship clash at Edgbaston. Replying to the home side’s 272 for four declared, Hampshire made 311 thanks to James Vince (98) and former Edgbaston favourite Keith Barker (76). Warwickshire closed on...
SPORTS
newschain

Rangers are raring to go after international break – James Tavernier

James Tavernier says Rangers will be “raring to go” after the international break as they bid to wipe out Celtic’s two-point advantage in the cinch Premiership title race. The Ibrox side have had an unconvincing start to the season, dropping five points in their first seven league...
SOCCER
newschain

Everton’s Nathan Patterson facing up to five weeks out with ankle injury

Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed. The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday. Patterson was injured in a challenge with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Police constable who hit Dalian Atkinson with her baton cleared of assault

A police constable has been cleared of assaulting former Aston Villa striker Dalian Atkinson, after telling jurors she struck him with a baton as a last resort. Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith was acquitted after jurors rejected prosecution claims that she “lashed out” in anger at Atkinson before his death in Telford, Shropshire, in the early hours of August 15, 2016.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tottenham will 'no doubt' complete the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski this summer amid the Swede's impressive loan deal... with Antonio Conte's side 'set to pay £31million for the forward if they qualify for next season's Champions League'

Tottenham will complete the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski this summer, according to a report. The Sweden midfielder has impressed in North London since joining on loan from Juventus in January, and is set to be offered a deal by the club at the end of the season. According to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Why has the Bank stepped in and how will it help households and businesses?

The Bank of England’s move to step in and calm the chaos in financial markets follows turmoil for the pound and UK government bonds caused by the Chancellor’s tax-cutting mini-budget. The Bank intervened to try to bring surging yields in government bonds – known as gilts – under...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy