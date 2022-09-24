Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Buccaneers need to reach out to former player for help
The Buccaneers choosing to let Cyril Grayson walk already felt like a strange move in the first place. They can rectify that problem now with a phone call. The Buccaneers have a wide receiver problem. Injuries are piling up at an unsustainable rate. The Bucs lost their most recent game against the Packers in part due to a lack of success from one of the most important positions on the field, and it doesn’t look like the injury luck is going to turn around anytime soon.
NFL: No planned changes yet for Chiefs-Buccaneers for Hurricane Ian
The National Football League is not planning any changes as of yet to the location of the Chiefs-Bucs game scheduled for Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to anchor the primetime slate on Sunday Night Football on NBC for the NFL’s slate in Week 4. However, Mother Nature might have some plans of her own.
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; the Tampa Bay Buccaneers huddle against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Dolphins toughest challenge Thursday will be preparation
The Miami Dolphins will face a tough challenge on Thursday night but it may not be the Bengals themselves as much as it will be preparation or lack thereof. Miami is flying to Cincinnati a day earlier than planned because of Hurricane Ian. The weather patterns show an eastern shift back over the Atlantic and then a west-northwest trajectory. That creates a potential problem tomorrow.
Buccaneers secondary deserves some shine and recognition
With the offense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the subject of disdain so far in 2022, the Buccaneers defense has been one of delight, and one phase of the defense, in particular, deserves some extra praise. The struggles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense have been lamented in great length...
Pederson Hopes for Warm Reception From Eagles Fans Sunday
The current Jaguars coach led Philadelphia to its first franchise Super Bowl title back in 2018.
Buccaneers made mistake with controversial player
The Buccaneers chose to keep Scotty Miller rather than a number of other receivers. This decision was a big mistake with hindsight. Scotty Miller turned into a battleground player for Buccaneers fans during the offseason and the preseason. Everyone seemed to have a different take on Miller. Some argued that...
