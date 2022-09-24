The Buccaneers choosing to let Cyril Grayson walk already felt like a strange move in the first place. They can rectify that problem now with a phone call. The Buccaneers have a wide receiver problem. Injuries are piling up at an unsustainable rate. The Bucs lost their most recent game against the Packers in part due to a lack of success from one of the most important positions on the field, and it doesn’t look like the injury luck is going to turn around anytime soon.

