Santa Barbara police arrest four home invaders in three days
Santa Barbara Police officers arrested four people who were involved in three unrelated residential burglaries in three days. [KCOY]. Early Saturday morning, robbers conducted two separate home invasions. First, a 29-year-old Summerland man entered a home on Shoreline Drive. The homeowner discovered the burglar by way of a video surveillance system, and Santa Barbara police were alerted of a burglary in process.
Arrest made in killing of homeless woman in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in the murder of a homeless woman whose body was found next to a freeway interchange in Ventura County. In September of last year, the body of Kelsey Ann Dillon was discovered near the Highway 101/33 interchange in Ventura. An autopsy showed she had suffered...
Arrest made 1 year after woman's body found near freeway in Ventura County
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - About one year after a woman was found dead near a freeway in Ventura County, authorities announced they have made an arrest. Back on September 24, 2021, the California Highway Patrol responded to a call from an Olive Street on-ramp on State Route 33. Upon arrival, authorities found the body of 32-year-old Kelsey Dillon, of Thousands Oaks. Over the course of the investigation, investigators ultimately ruled Dillon's death as a homicide.
Four arrested in three separate burglary incidents over the weekend in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communications Center apprehended four burglary suspects over Sept. 24 to Sep. 26. The post Four arrested in three separate burglary incidents over the weekend in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
CHP arrests Ventura woman for murder
VENTURA, Calif. - Detectives from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested a 40-year-old Ventura woman for the murder of Kelsey Ann Dillon from Thousand Oaks, according to CHP. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 last September. Following an extensive investigation with...
California man arrested after large quantity of cocaine found during traffic stop
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — A California man is behind bars after more than eight pounds of cocaine was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop Monday. Rodrigo Figueroa, 19, of Santa Barbara, California, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.
Oxnard man arrested for connection to non-fatal overdose
An Oxnard man was arrested on Friday for his connecting to a non-fatal overdose death due to fentanyl. According to Ventura County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, Steven Viramontes, 23, promoted the sale of narcotics via social media. They found that he sold the victim counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, resulting in his overdose in late July. Viramontes was arrested in the 400 block of South Ventura Road after investigators set up surveillance in the area. When they attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. He was apprehended shortly after. At the time of his arrest, Viramontes was in possession of 300 pills that contained fentanyl, as well as money believed to be the product of drug sales. He is currently being held on $250,000 bail. He was arrested for possession for sales of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.Anyone with additional information on the arrest is asked to contact the Ventura County Interagency Pharmaceutical Crimes United at (805) 383-8700.
SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport
A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
Drunk, Wrong Way Driver, In Fatal 101 Ventura Crash Sentenced
Updated--The Santa Barbara man who was drunk, unlicensed, and driving the wrong way on the 101 Freeway in downtown Ventura last year when he killed one person and injured several others, was sentenced Tuesday. Now 30-years-old, Jesus Calles was sentenced to ten years in state prison and immediately taken into...
Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop
A missing 88-year-old Santa Paula woman was found Sunday morning after being pursued for suspicious driving with damage to their car. The post Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Chaos in South Coast shopping center after reports of attack by man armed with knife
It was a scary experience for hundreds of people in a South Coast shopping center. A report of a man armed with a knife attacking someone forced the evacuation of a Home Depot store. It started just after nine Friday morning, in Goleta’s Camino Real marketplace. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s...
UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing
On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details. Kiki Reyes,...
UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal Santa Maria stabbing
Santa Maria police announced they arrested the man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 51-year-old man around midnight Wednesday.
Ventura Man Arrested for Guns, Drugs, and Graffiti
September 19, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Based upon their recent activity, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Gang Unit—comprised of only eight detectives tasked with what VCSD spokesman Sgt. Beau Rodriguez characterized as “protecting West County communities from criminal street gang terrorism”—are a busy bunch.
Oxnard Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Ex-Girlfriend And Her Children
Oxnard police say they arrested a man for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and her children. The 34-year-old Oxnard resident was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Ventura County Jail for Making Criminal Threats. His bail was set at $40,000. According to Oxnard police, a 43-year-old Oxnard woman came to...
Missing Westlake Village Woman Found Safe
A 38-year-old woman who went missing for a week and was last seen in Westlake Village was found safe Friday. Tessa Nichole Coombs went missing on Sept. 15 in the 31000 block of Foxfield Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The LASD did not release any details about...
Man Dies After Jumping Off Port Hueneme Pier
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident by Port Hueneme Police around 11PM. The Channel Islands Harbor Patrol boat responded and got the man out of the water. They started CPR as they returned to their base in the harbor but the man was declared dead at...
Leap of Faith Lands $52.4M for California Project
A senior lender and StoneHill provided construction financing for the modular mixed-use project in Ventura. Leap of Faith Partners is bringing its modular construction methods to Ventura, Calif., after securing construction financing for its 125-unit mixed-use project. Tauro Capital Advisors Inc. negotiated the $52.4 million loan on behalf of Leap of Faith Partners, which placed $14.5 million in common equity for the modular construction of its Ventura project.
Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places
Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
Drug bust: Detectives seize 60 pounds of meth, thousands of pills coming into US from Mexico
OXNARD, Calif. - Officials seized large quantities of narcotics during a large bust in Oxnard. Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office say during a three-month investigation, they discovered that Jose Delgado, 39, was working with a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit prescription medications containing fentanyl to residents of Ventura County.
