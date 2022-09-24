ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Sport stars pay tribute to retiring Roger Federer – Saturday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nz6bh_0i8rSCap00
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.

Tennis

Roger Federer’s career ended.

Football

Harry Kane addressed England’s form.

Roy Keane dusted off his boots.

Players enjoyed international duty.

Cricket

Virat Kohli paid tribute to the retiring Jhulan Goswami.

Stuart Broad was ready for a promotion push.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was ready for a night of action.

Manny Pacquiao met up with his former rival.

