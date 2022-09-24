ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans OT Taylor Lewan Out For Season With Knee Injury

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uMHv_0i8rS7GR00

He was carted off the field last week vs. Buffalo.

Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, he announced from the twitter account of his podcast Bussin with the Boys . NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that “this is the way it was heading.”

Lewan suffered the injury on the Titans’ first offensive play during their Week two game at Buffalo. He had to be carted off the field and the the team had to play the rest of the game without him.

Tennessee took Lewan with a first-round pick in 2014, and Lewan had been a stalwart in the team’s offensive line ever since. In nine years with the team, Lewan has started 100 games as the team’s left tackle and made three Pro Bowls.

However, this may be it for Lewan with the Titans. Although his contract runs through the 2023 season, he is not due any guaranteed money and the team would accrue no dead money by cutting him after the season. Lewan will turn 32 before the beginning of next season.

Backup Titans tackle Dennis Daley will likely take Lewan’s spot on the offensive line for the rest of the season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tennessee Titans coverage, go to All Titans .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win

Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bills#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum says “it’s over” for one SEC coach

After watching Auburn escape against the Missouri Tigers Saturday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has concluded that it is too little and too late for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Finebaum said on on WJOX-FM’s “McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning” in Birmingham, Alabama, that Harsin will most likely be gone soon.
AUBURN, AL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

99K+
Followers
40K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy