Fox News
Super Bowl champion rips Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy after argument with Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl champion running back LeSean McCoy appeared to take issue with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s interaction with Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. Mahomes and Bieniemy were seen getting into a heated conversation at the end of the second quarter of their loss to the Indianapolis Colts....
Saints' Winston misses practice, expects to play in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston says he's preparing to start in the NFL's first international game this year after being held out of practice with a back injury that has plagued him all season
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel praises Joe Burrow's swag: 'One of the true young flag bearers of our league'
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel called Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow “one of the true young flag bearers of our league" ahead their Thursday night matchup.
NFL legend Jackie Slater welcomes Pro Bowl change: 'I think it’s absolutely overdue'
The NFL's change to the Pro Bowl format is something that was long overdue, according to Hall of Famer Jackie Slater. He spoke to Fox News Digital about it this week.
Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback
Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...
Syndication: The Record
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals At Jets
Hall of Famer Jackie Slater appreciates high praise for son: 'It’s very humbling'
New England Patriots special team star Matthew Slater received high praise earlier this month from Mike Tomlin and his Hall of Fame father is very appreciative.
Boise State's Hank Bachmeier set to enter transfer portal
Boise State officials confirmed quarterback Hank Bachmeier has started the transfer process and will look to play for a new team and prepare for the NFL.
Bills' Josh Allen on Ken Dorsey's booth meltdown: 'We freaking love seeing that'
Josh Allen told Kyle Brandt in an episode of his podcast on Tuesday about Ken Dorsey's tablet tantrum in the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Aaron Rodgers rips college football's 'ridiculous' targeting rules: 'Are you s----in me?'
Aaron Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday and voiced his opinion on college football's targeting rule and dismissed it.
Jerry Jones explains one obstacle Dak Prescott faces before return to Cowboys
While Cooper Rush has won both of his starts in place of Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys might be getting their starter back sooner than they thought. Prescott had the stitches removed on Monday from his right thumb, which needed surgery after an incident in the fourth quarter of their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And a report during the ESPN broadcast said the veteran signal caller wasn’t going to rule himself out for the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Washington Commanders – a much earlier return date than originally expected.
