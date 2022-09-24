While Cooper Rush has won both of his starts in place of Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys might be getting their starter back sooner than they thought. Prescott had the stitches removed on Monday from his right thumb, which needed surgery after an incident in the fourth quarter of their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And a report during the ESPN broadcast said the veteran signal caller wasn’t going to rule himself out for the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Washington Commanders – a much earlier return date than originally expected.

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO