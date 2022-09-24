ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Buffalo, NY
The Avery Journal-Times

Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback

Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...
NFL
The Avery Journal-Times

Syndication: The Record

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Wilson will not play due to a knee injury. Nfl Jets Vs Cincinnati Bengals Bengals At Jets
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Ir#The Miami Dolphins#Espn
Fox News

Jerry Jones explains one obstacle Dak Prescott faces before return to Cowboys

While Cooper Rush has won both of his starts in place of Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys might be getting their starter back sooner than they thought. Prescott had the stitches removed on Monday from his right thumb, which needed surgery after an incident in the fourth quarter of their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And a report during the ESPN broadcast said the veteran signal caller wasn’t going to rule himself out for the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Washington Commanders – a much earlier return date than originally expected.
DALLAS, TX
Fox News

Fox News

826K+
Followers
152K+
Post
661M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy