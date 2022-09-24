ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CJ McCollum reportedly signs 2-year, $64 million extension with Pelicans

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
C.J. McCollum just got paid.

The veteran guard agreed to a two-year, $64 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, McCollum's agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. McCollum had two years left on the contract he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021, so his new Pelicans deal now locks McCollum in through the 2025-26 season.

McCollum, 31, joined the Pelicans midway through this past season in a trade after eight full seasons with the Trail Blazers. McCollum enjoyed a bit a resurgence in New Orleans when he averaged 24.3 points and 5.8 assists per game in the second half of the year. He helped lead the Pelicans to the team's first playoff appearance since 2017 as New Orleans secured the eighth seed in the Western Conference after beating the San Antonio Spurs in the first NBA's first play-in tournament.

McCollum looks to lead the Pelicans once more in his first full season with the team alongside Brandon Ingram and a healthy Zion Williamson. New Orleans is currently +4000 to win the NBA Finals and +400 to win the Southwest Division at BetMGM.

