COVID-19 Advisory Group in Warren County Awarded $100,000 in Grant Funding
WarrenVAX, also know as the COVID-19 Advisory Group, announced the award of a $100,000 grant to provide for the advocacy group, and the Warren County Development Association (WCDA). The WCDA program addresses mental health in the wake of the pandemic. The grant funding was provided by the Pennsylvania Office of...
Shortage of Corrections Officers at Erie County Prison as Contract Talks Continue
The struggle to find and keep enough workers across the U.S. economy since COVID-19 has hit very hard in the corrections system. The Erie County prison is short 30 corrections officers dropping from more than 150 to around 124. To deal with the shortage, the county's Prison Pre-release Center which...
Jamestown Public Schools Accused Of Not Properly Managing Funds
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools is accused of not properly managing funds as part of poor budgetary practices outlined by New York State’s Comptroller. From July 1, 2018 to April 14, 2022, the comptroller’s office discovered the district maintained a surplus fund balance over...
HVAC System Causes Problems for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex
The hot, humid stretch of weather we had in early September, did a number on a Crawford County ice rink. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex, or better known as the MARC is trying to overcome problems with it's dehumidification system. The system failed three weeks ago, forcing the Meadville Bulldogs...
UPMC Hamot's NICU Received a Donation from the Queen of the Erie County Fair
Families with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit received some help today, and the financial boost came from a local fair queen. The Erie County Fair at Wattsburg this year hosted a cutest baby competition, raising $1,000 to help families with sick babies. On Monday, the fair queen donated...
Presque Isle State Park Announce Seasonal Hours
Presque Isle State Park officials announced that beginning Saturday, October 1st, Presque Isle State Park will be closed at 9 p.m. Park officials said no parking will be permitted on the park after sundown. However, visitors are allowed to take an evening drive around the park, but they still should...
Lane of Route 5 Closed in Springfield Township Due to Weather Damage
The eastbound lane of Route 5 is closed near the intersection with Route 215 in Springfield Township, Erie County, due to damage from heavy rains and flash flooding Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). A detour using Route 215 northbound to Route 20 eastbound to Route 18...
Erie County COVID-19 Public Health Update
The Erie County Department of Health has released an update on the current status of COVID-19 in the County. From September 13th to the 25th, there were 852 reported cases, with a daily average of 61 cases. New case numbers only reflect reported cases and is not a definitive indicator of the actual number of cases in the County.
Increased Police Presence At Jamestown Public Schools Monday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There was an increased police presence at school across Jamestown on Monday morning. Administrators with Jamestown Public Schools says the district received a social media threat by an anonymous internet poster on Sunday. “JPS was made aware of a social media threat by...
New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday
A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
Plans Underway To Restore Jamestown’s Tallest Building
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As part of a $40 million dollar project, work to redevelop Jamestown’s tallest building is underway. “Some housing, some affordable housing, so there will be a mix of housing,” explained Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk. “There will be a boutique hotel as part of the building and then the rest of it will be commercial space. There may be some professional office type space, but the first floor will be all retail, restaurant, that type of commercial use.”
Fredonia Woman Dies In Vehicle Crash
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old Fredonia woman has died following a vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County last week. New York State Police say Katie Korzeniewski was the passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that left the roadway and struck a tree last Friday just before noon on Route 60 near Fredonia.
State Police Investigate Theft from Vehicle at North East Conservation Park
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle at North East Conservation Park, according to Pennsylvania Crime Watch. The suspect broke into the victim's rear driver side window and stole her purse, which contained money, credit cards, a checkbook and driver's license, State Police said. The person then took off and went to the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek.
Historic Hotel Recognized
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel is receiving recognition for their over 100 years of operation in the Bemus Point community. Operating for 142 years, Hotel Lenhart is known for its rustic aesthetic, allowing guests to live in a past era. Enriching the history of Chautauqua County, according to Assemblyman Andy Goodell.
Erie SWAT Team & Police Respond to Shots Fired at 25th & Perry Street
Shortly after 11:00 Tuesday morning, police responded to the scene where neighbors reported hearing multiple gun shots, and at least one person was hit. The shooting took place near 25th and Perry Streets, there was a heavy police presence and the SWAT Team was on the scene investigating. Around 12:30...
Former Erie Residents Prepare For Hurricane Ian
For decades they dealt with snow and cold. Now it's heavy downpours and wind. Harry Hairston, Craig Woodard and John Dudley spent many years residing in Erie. All three now live in the Sunshine State and they are getting ready for the impact of Hurricane Ian. John Dudley, a former...
Woman Hit by Vehicle, Hospitalized in North East Township
A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in North East Township on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Loomis St. near Pleasant Valley Dr. around 5:36 a.m. The 25-year-old victim was dressed in dark clothing and walking in the middle...
First Of Its Kind Business To Help Entrepreneurs Opens In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A first of its kind business to help entrepreneurs has set up operations in the City of Jamestown. The Ally Co held a ribbon cutting at Crown Street Roasting Company, a local coffee shop in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. Founded by Katie Castro,...
4 Taken to Hospital after Driver Falls Asleep, Vehicle Hits 2 Trees in Warren County
Four people were taken to the hospital after a driver fell asleep and a vehicle hit two trees in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 700 block of Route 957 in Pine Grove Township around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. A 16-year-old boy from Sugar Grove was...
Police Rescue Husband and Wife in Conneaut Creek after Raft Overturns
Around 10:00 this morning, police responded to a 911 call from a woman who fell over board while kayaking with her husband. The woman was found at 14999 Clover Rd, right on the edge of Erie County. The couple was out on Conneaut Creek, and said they were dumped out...
