Erie County, PA

erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Public Schools Accused Of Not Properly Managing Funds

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools is accused of not properly managing funds as part of poor budgetary practices outlined by New York State’s Comptroller. From July 1, 2018 to April 14, 2022, the comptroller’s office discovered the district maintained a surplus fund balance over...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

HVAC System Causes Problems for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex

The hot, humid stretch of weather we had in early September, did a number on a Crawford County ice rink. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex, or better known as the MARC is trying to overcome problems with it's dehumidification system. The system failed three weeks ago, forcing the Meadville Bulldogs...
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Presque Isle State Park Announce Seasonal Hours

Presque Isle State Park officials announced that beginning Saturday, October 1st, Presque Isle State Park will be closed at 9 p.m. Park officials said no parking will be permitted on the park after sundown. However, visitors are allowed to take an evening drive around the park, but they still should...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Lane of Route 5 Closed in Springfield Township Due to Weather Damage

The eastbound lane of Route 5 is closed near the intersection with Route 215 in Springfield Township, Erie County, due to damage from heavy rains and flash flooding Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). A detour using Route 215 northbound to Route 20 eastbound to Route 18...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie County COVID-19 Public Health Update

The Erie County Department of Health has released an update on the current status of COVID-19 in the County. From September 13th to the 25th, there were 852 reported cases, with a daily average of 61 cases. New case numbers only reflect reported cases and is not a definitive indicator of the actual number of cases in the County.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Increased Police Presence At Jamestown Public Schools Monday

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There was an increased police presence at school across Jamestown on Monday morning. Administrators with Jamestown Public Schools says the district received a social media threat by an anonymous internet poster on Sunday. “JPS was made aware of a social media threat by...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday

A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Plans Underway To Restore Jamestown’s Tallest Building

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As part of a $40 million dollar project, work to redevelop Jamestown’s tallest building is underway. “Some housing, some affordable housing, so there will be a mix of housing,” explained Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk. “There will be a boutique hotel as part of the building and then the rest of it will be commercial space. There may be some professional office type space, but the first floor will be all retail, restaurant, that type of commercial use.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Fredonia Woman Dies In Vehicle Crash

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old Fredonia woman has died following a vehicle crash in northern Chautauqua County last week. New York State Police say Katie Korzeniewski was the passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet that left the roadway and struck a tree last Friday just before noon on Route 60 near Fredonia.
FREDONIA, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Theft from Vehicle at North East Conservation Park

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle at North East Conservation Park, according to Pennsylvania Crime Watch. The suspect broke into the victim's rear driver side window and stole her purse, which contained money, credit cards, a checkbook and driver's license, State Police said. The person then took off and went to the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek.
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Historic Hotel Recognized

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel is receiving recognition for their over 100 years of operation in the Bemus Point community. Operating for 142 years, Hotel Lenhart is known for its rustic aesthetic, allowing guests to live in a past era. Enriching the history of Chautauqua County, according to Assemblyman Andy Goodell.
BEMUS POINT, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie SWAT Team & Police Respond to Shots Fired at 25th & Perry Street

Shortly after 11:00 Tuesday morning, police responded to the scene where neighbors reported hearing multiple gun shots, and at least one person was hit. The shooting took place near 25th and Perry Streets, there was a heavy police presence and the SWAT Team was on the scene investigating. Around 12:30...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Former Erie Residents Prepare For Hurricane Ian

For decades they dealt with snow and cold. Now it's heavy downpours and wind. Harry Hairston, Craig Woodard and John Dudley spent many years residing in Erie. All three now live in the Sunshine State and they are getting ready for the impact of Hurricane Ian. John Dudley, a former...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman Hit by Vehicle, Hospitalized in North East Township

A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in North East Township on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Loomis St. near Pleasant Valley Dr. around 5:36 a.m. The 25-year-old victim was dressed in dark clothing and walking in the middle...
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

First Of Its Kind Business To Help Entrepreneurs Opens In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A first of its kind business to help entrepreneurs has set up operations in the City of Jamestown. The Ally Co held a ribbon cutting at Crown Street Roasting Company, a local coffee shop in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. Founded by Katie Castro,...
JAMESTOWN, NY

