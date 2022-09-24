JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As part of a $40 million dollar project, work to redevelop Jamestown’s tallest building is underway. “Some housing, some affordable housing, so there will be a mix of housing,” explained Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk. “There will be a boutique hotel as part of the building and then the rest of it will be commercial space. There may be some professional office type space, but the first floor will be all retail, restaurant, that type of commercial use.”

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO