A statement from Commissioner Muldrow on the crime in York City
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — With the recent crimes in York City, Commissioner Michael Muldrow has released a statement for the community:. First, our thoughts and prayers go out to each one of these victims and the families they leave behind, because (regardless of the decisions people make) No One should ever die at a young age.
Man sentenced to life for 2021 Father's Day homicide in York
YORK, Pa. — A man has been sentenced for a Father's Day shooting that left one person dead. Tyrell Dotson was sentenced Monday afternoon to life in prison plus an additional 14.5 to 29 years for the first-degree murder of Willmar Santos-Batista, 33, on June 20, 2021, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.
Three charged with drug distribution resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to […]
local21news.com
Harrisburg father charged with the death of 5-year-old daughter
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Gregory Woods was charged with the death of his 5-year-old daughter. Court documents say that the child collapsed at Woods' apartment Tuesday morning and was taken to UPMC Harrisburg Hospital where she died. Woods, 25, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
abc27.com
15-year-old killed in Harrisburg shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 15-year-old boy was killed after a shooting in Harrisburg. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at about 8:30 pm, the Harrisburg Police responded to the 1900 block of Boas Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located the victim along Boas...
WNEP-TV 16
Accused killer captured in Union County
Police in Sunbury announced an arrest in a Sunday morning's deadly shooting. The suspect was picked up in Lewisburg late Monday night.
19-year-old killed in York shooting: coroner
A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting that took place in York City late Tuesday night, the York County Coroner's Office reports.
Shooting investigation underway in Harrisburg
Investigators closed a block in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening after reports of a shooting. Police at the scene would only say that the investigation was active. The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. The 1900 block of Boas was closed, with several duplex homes cordoned off by police tape....
local21news.com
Missing juvenile in Franklin Co. was last seen on September 15, police say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is currently looking for any information regarding the location of Scalino Dieujuste. Dieujuste was last seen the afternoon of September 15. If you have any information regarding Dieujuste's location, please contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131, or leave a tip...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police recover stolen guns, four charged
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men and two juvenile boys were charged with receiving stolen property, carrying firearms without licenses, and other firearm-related charges. On September 17, two Lancaster Bureau of Police officers made a traffic stop at 111 West Orange Street after seeing a Ford Fusion with...
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Harrisburg: police
A 15-year-old boy died after a Tuesday night shooting on a Harrisburg street, police said. He was shot around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to police. The 15-year-old was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The 15-year-old’s identity was not immediately...
Families sought for unclaimed bodies being sent to Lancaster County cemetery: coroner
The Lancaster County Coroner’s office is looking for the families of 90 people whose bodies have been unclaimed and will be interred at a cemetery next month. In a post to the coroner’s office, Facebook officials said 48 are Lancaster County residents, while the other 42 are remains that were taken into custody from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, where mishandling of bodies led to jail time for Scheid.
Police seek help finding Cumberland County woman missing for three years
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday, Sept. 29 2022 will mark three years since the disappearance of a Cumberland County woman. Kimberly Faye Gsell, 41, was reported missing by friends and family in 2019. Gsell's children and family members have had no contact since her disappearance. Cumberland County Crimestoppers has...
Teen dead after central Pa. shooting
A 19-year-old was pronounced dead early Wednesday, hours after he was shot in York, the coroner’s office said. Coroner Pamela Gay said shots were fired around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of West Market Street in the city. The 19-year-old was found at the scene with multiple...
Police: Contractor took Camp Hill resident's money to install fence, didn't install fence
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania contractor is facing theft by deception charges after an investigation by Lower Allen Township Police. Jeffrey Fritz, 52, is also charged with home improvement fraud after allegedly taking a customer's money to install a new fence and then failing to do the work, police claim.
Shootings are ‘just the beginning of the story’ for survivors: Harrisburg forum on gun violence
When PennLive reporter Jenna Wise teamed up with colleague TJ Smith to begin a project on people who survived shootings in Harrisburg, she asked him if he knew anyone who had been shot. “A lot,” Smith replied. Then he thought about his answer. “That’s not OK,” the PennLive videographer...
Pa. man arrested after pretending to be a state police trooper: report
According to Fox56, a man is in hot water after troopers arrested him earlier this month, after they say he was impersonating a State Police trooper at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Snyder County. It all happened around 6 p.m. Sept. 5, where officials were called to a Buffalo...
local21news.com
Student found with gun at Mechanicsburg Area S.D.'s Elmwood Academy
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials with the Mechanicsburg Area School District say a student was found with a gun at Elmwood Academy on Tuesday. In a letter to families and staff, shared on the District's website, Dr. Mark Leidy, Superintendent shared the following:. The safety of our students...
1975 cold murder case suspect held for trial in central Pa.
Charges filed in the cold murder case of Lindy Sue Biechler in 1975 have been held for trial based on non-traditional DNA evidence a judge determined is sufficient for prosecution. David Sinopoli, 68, of the 300 block of Faulkner Drive, will face criminal homicide charges in Lancaster County Court for...
local21news.com
Late night shooting claims life of young York man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Just before midnight on Sept. 27, York City Police responded to a call at the 500 block of West Market Street for a shooting. According to police, they found a wounded 19-year-old male who they had transferred to York Hospital for medical attention on arrival.
