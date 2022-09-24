ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Top high school football performances from week 5 in South Mississippi

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

Week five in high school football is in the books. District play has arrived and with it another set of heroic performances.

Here are the top showing from the fifth week of action on the Coast.

  • Damaryion Fillmore, Biloxi: Fillmore ran for 167 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 34-27 win over D’Iberville , including a 73-yard score and the go-ahead score from 11 yards out .
  • Jamir Haskin, Biloxi: Haskin ran the ball 12 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Landyn Shannon, D’Iberville: Shannon ran for 63 yards, had 21 receiving yards and returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown in the loss to Biloxi.
  • Marquise Washington, D’Iberville: Washington had 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.
  • Eli Smith, East Central: Smith rushed for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the Hornets’ 47-21 win over West Harrison.
  • Kaden Irving, Gautier: Irving threw for 448 yards and four touchdowns in the Gators 49-21 win over George County. Irving added 70 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.
  • Kelvin Beavers, Gautier: Beavers caught nine passes for 141 yards and a score.
  • Dillon Richburg, Gautier: Richburg intercepted George Co. quarterback Deuce Knight three times.
  • Christian Turner, Harrison Central: Turner threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns in the 44-31 win over Pascagoula.
  • Tri Gaughf, Harrison Central: Gaughf caught 10 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.
  • Bray Hubbard, Ocean Springs: The Alabama commit largely kept it on the ground in a 42-7 win over Hancock, rushing for 234 yards and three scores.
  • Will Smith, Ocean Springs: Smith ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Dante Dowdell, Picayune: Dowdell ran the ball nine times for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Pearl River Central.
  • Avan Jarvis, Poplarville: Jarvis rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Pass Christian.
  • Maurice Travis, Poplarville: Travis ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns for the Hornets.
  • Noreel White, St. Martin: White had seven tackles and an interception in the 21-7 loss to Gulfport. White also had 35 receiving yards on four catches.
  • Chandler Chapman, St. Stanislaus: Chapman ran for 252 yards and a score in the Rock-a-Chaws 22-16 win over rival Bay High.
  • Connor Tice, Stone: Tice threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the 43-6 win over South Pike.
  • Chasden Collins, Stone: Collins caught five passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 17 yards.
  • Hunter Parker, Vancleave: Parker threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 51-43 win over Long Beach.
  • John Peterson, Vancleave: Peterson had 162 yards of offense and one touchdown.
  • Asher Henley, Vancleave: Henley had 82 receiving yards and two touchdowns, plus threw a 38-yard touchdown pass.
  • Layton Eder, Vancleave: Eder had 147 yards of offense and two touchdowns.

Missing anyone? Send game stats to swatkins@sunherald.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rY7RC_0i8rQm6R00
Biloxi’s Jamir Haskin walks into the end zone for a touchdown against D’Iberville during a game at Warriors Stadium in D’Iberville on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff

Comments / 1

 

