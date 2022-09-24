ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

scorebooklive.com

Oregon Ducks set to host 5-star football visitor

The Oregon Ducks are still in a back-and-forth battle with the USC Trojans for the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 Conference recruiting class rankings. But Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are also hard at work laying a foundation for the 2024 cycle. And that means hosting key unofficial...
247Sports

A chance to play behind an elite offensive line, Bo Nix is putting up career numbers

Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix is on pace to establish career-highs in multiple categories in his first season with the Oregon Ducks, and his consistent play has helped the Duck offense become the most explosive offense the program has seen since 2015. How did the first-year Duck turn an inconsistent career into having one of the better starts to the year in the Pac-12?
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Volleyball Sweeps #5 Stanford

The Oregon Ducks picked up their third straight win, and their first ever home sweep, against the Stanford Cardinal, 25-19, 27-25, 25-17, in front of a boisterous crown of 4,458 in MKA today. Oregon established a strong pace early. The Ducks got out to an early lead with well-placed kills...
Eater

An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University

In a loose sense, Oregon State University — the centerpiece of Corvallis, Oregon — is known for its food. The university boasts one of the top agricultural programs in the world, enriched by the state’s diverse environmental landscape. The farmland surrounding the campus has enabled a farm-to-student dining hall model, with the majority of OSU’s dining hall food grown within 100 miles and many ingredients — cheeses, fruits, and vegetables — coming directly from its campus.
CORVALLIS, OR
gotodestinations.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon

If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Oregon DuneFest

Dangle the opportunity to put the hammer down on more than a dozen square-miles of the largest coastal dune complexes in the world, add in partying with family and friends at sand camps, spice it up a bit with a variety of motorsports competition and nightly concerts, and it's easy to see why the five-day DuneFest has drawn thousands of avid sand-lovers and their families every year for the past 20 years to this portion of Oregon's southern coast.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene fireworks ban decided

EUGENE, Ore. -- City councilors voted 6-2 to ban all fireworks within city limits. At 7:30 p.m. on September 26, Council members met and after a long meeting the majority ruled. You won't be able to sell, use, light, detonate or display any sort of firework anywhere in the city. This includes the Fourth of July and New Year's.
kqennewsradio.com

PICKUP DAMAGES BUILDING IN ROSEBURG

A pickup struck a building in Roseburg on Monday. A report from Roseburg Police said just before 5:00 p.m. a 37-year old man said his foot got caught on the gas pedal, causing his vehicle to lurch forward over the curb and down an embankment. The pickup crossed Northwest Kline Street causing damage to an office building in the 2500 block. The vehicle was towed away. No citation was issued.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Eugene City Council bids farewell to Claire Syrett after recall vote

EUGENE, Ore. -- After an election to recall Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett was successful, the City Council devoted some time in their most recent meeting to bid a fond farewell to the Ward Seven councilor. The recall election was held September 6, 2022. Over 2,300 votes were received to...
dairyherd.com

When the Cows Leave: Trusting the Next Life Chapter

When the vacuum pump shuts down for the last time and the semi-trailers back up to the dairy barn to load up the cows, there is a flood of emotions that escape the heart. Despite the nonstop, 24/7 commitment that dairy farming brings, dairying is more than an occupation, it is a livelihood.
SCIO, OR
focushillsboro.com

Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?

Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres

Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
OREGON STATE

