Read full article on original website
Related
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County Match-Up: Cincinnatus takes down McGraw; Sustad reaches 150 career goals (photos included)
The Cincinnatus Lady Lions defeated the McGraw Lady Eagles at their annual rivalry game played at SUNY Cortland on Saturday. Cincinnatus won the game with a final score of 11-0. With this result, Cincinnatus improved their unbeaten record to 5-0; while McGraw fell to 3-5-1. “I think the girls played...
Ineligible player costs CNY football team first win of year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For 24 hours last week, the Jordan-Elbridge football team thought it had posted its first win of the season. At the end of the Eagles’ game against Hannibal on Thursday, the scoreboard read Jordan-Elbridge 41, Hannibal 6. Now, it will forever go down in the books...
All-CNY athlete picks up win on football field, then flies to Georgia and goes undefeated in elite wrestling event
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sam Sorenson rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Homer’s 49-35 win over Chittenango on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, the two-time defending state champion wrestler was wrestling in the Elite 8 Duals in College Park, Georgia. “We drove to Rochester...
Another Central New York high school target of ‘copycat’ racist shooting threat
Solvay, N.Y. — A fourth Central New York high school — Solvay — has reported being the target of racist shooting threats on Monday. Solvay High School students alerted their principal Monday afternoon about a Snapchat circulating that appeared to threaten Solvay students on both Monday and Tuesday, Solvay Union Free School Superintendent Jay Tinklepaugh said in a letter posted on the district’s website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decade of dominance earns local golf teams a Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame honor
The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
A longtime Central NY Denny’s diner closes for good
Salina, N.Y. -- A Denny’s that has been part of the Syracuse area dining scene for more than 40 years has closed its doors for good. The diner at the corner of South Bay Road and Lawrence Road East in Salina was closed Tuesday morning. A note on the door addressed the restaurant’s customers: “We sincerely THANK YOU for your patronage over the years. This location has closed.”
foodieflashpacker.com
The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants
Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
WETM
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
If Adam Weitsman or Sean Tucker’s dad have an NIL question, this is who they call (Q&A with Mark Wheeler)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mark Wheeler is a very busy man. In 2015, Wheeler was put in charge of Syracuse University’s compliance efforts to stay within NCAA rules. Since July 1, 2021, he has also worked as the point person on SU’s name, image and likeness (NIL) endeavors.
Garrett Shrader teases ‘new plan’ for SU offense moving forward after early struggles in run game
Syracuse, N.Y. — During the preseason, Syracuse football’s offensive scheme for 2022 was advertised as a more balanced blend of the passing and rushing games. Through SU’s first four games, it’s seemed more like the pass-heavy offense coordinator Robert Anae ran at his previous program. Syracuse already has 1,000 passing yards through four games, and eight of the team’s 14 touchdowns have been through the air.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Wednesday, September 28
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022:. Cool, moist air behind the low pressure system that has kept our weather unsettled all week will produce a few more lake effect rain showers today. Lake effect rain showers...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: TV networks and start times announced for ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Another day, another round of anticipation as the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season looms. On Tuesday, the ACC announced the game start times and broadcast networks for this year’s 2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This will be the 24th time the basketball challenge has been held between both conferences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
The challenges of Jim Boeheim's inevitable retirement from Syracuse college basketball
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- When Jim Boeheim gets hungry after home games, he picks up the phone and calls his favorite restaurant, Saint Urban, which always agrees to stay open late until he arrives. If the Syracuse Orange are on a hot streak, Boeheim will delay his arrival, to enjoy the...
whcuradio.com
Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
cortlandvoice.com
Local organization acquires ‘forested acres’ in Cortland County
A local organization recently acquired six forested acres in Cortland County, which expands the “network of conserved lands” at the south end of Skaneateles Lake. According to a release by Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT), the organization’s acquisition is forested land in the town of Scott. “The...
Elite 2024 Prospect Caden Brown Recaps 'Fantastic' Syracuse Visit
One of the top players in the 2024 class regardless of position is Brooklyn (NY) Erasmus Hall defensive lineman/linebacker Caden Brown. Brown holds offers from Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia and others. He spent Friday at Syracuse and attended the win over ...
cnycentral.com
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
WKTV
Clinton Central School District announces new superintendent
CLINTON, N.Y. – The Clinton Central School District Board of Education announced their newly appointed superintendent, Christopher Clancy, on Tuesday. Clancy had a long list of qualifications prior to landing his position with the Clinton District. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University, in Inclusive Elementary and Special Education and his Master of Science degree from Plattsburgh State University, in Curriculum and Instruction as well as a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership.
East Syracuse Minoa High School switches to remote learning after racist threat of violence
East Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse Minoa High School students will learn remotely Monday as the district and police investigate a threat of violence, the superintendent announced Sunday evening. Superintendent Donna DeSiato sent a letter to parents and families in the district explaining that a student had received a...
adirondackalmanack.com
NYSDEC Reverses Course, Now Calls The Cooperstown Wolf A Wolf
On September 21, 2022, after a second independent DNA study confirmed that the wolf killed outside of Cooperstown, New York, was really a wolf, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reversed course and announced that the wolf was indeed a wolf. DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS). The Trent University DNA analysis found that the Cooperstown wolf had 98% wolf genes.
Comments / 0