Creamy Corn Dip Recipe
We are always in search of flavorful appetizer recipes that are a bit out of the box because we can get bored with the typical starter selections served over and over again. A perfect solution is this recipe for a creamy corn dip from recipe developer and health coach Miriam Hahn. Hahn says, "This makes a great appetizer for game day, a dinner party, a brunch or even just a midweek side. It is great to have in the fridge for a quick snack." With versatility like that, who wouldn't want to have this recipe on hand?
The Daily South
Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie
The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
Fresh Mexican Chorizo Recipe
A tale of two chorizos ... no, this is not a classic work of Latin-American literature, but rather a reminder that Mexican and Spanish chorizo are two entirely different things. Spanish chorizo is the type of sausage you'd see on a charcuterie board as it's fully cooked (or rather, cured) and somewhat resembles salami or pepperoni. Mexican chorizo, on the other hand, is loose-packed ground meat seasoned (but not cured) and therefore needs to be cooked before you can eat it.
Bobby Flay's Crucial Tip For Flavoring Cacio E Pepe Risotto
Cooking isn't so difficult. Anyone can take a slab of meat and throw it into a pan, or stir together flour and water and stuff it into the oven. However, what comes out might look less like a meal and more like some dough got too close to a volcano. Where cooking really happens is often in the seasoning. Being able to mix and meld flavors is what can change a bland brisket into a succulent supper or transform a box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese into gastronomic glee. Do it right, and the flavors are exceptional. Do it wrong, and you end up with a black pepper and honey catfish that even the dog won't touch.
The Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dish Fans Are Desperate To Taste Again
Cracker Barrel has been around for a long time, having first opened its doors back in 1969 in Tennessee. Over the years, it's no surprise that the menu would inevitably change, adding and dropping new menu items time after time until we eventually got the menu we know and love today. But even that menu is changing!
Jet Tila's Avocado Hack Will Tell You When It's Ripe
If you're a Millennial-identifying diner, you know that avocados can be incorporated into almost every meal. Following the rise of the iconic Instagram-worthy avocado toast, the hype for avocados has been real and growing every day. Considering the sheer variety of avocado recipes, from guacamole to green eggs and tomato salad to ceviche, it's no wonder the fruit flies off the shelves at nearly every grocery store.
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Instagram Has Heart Eyes For Whole Foods' Discount Gouda Guide
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. With holidays around the corner, more people are going to be looking for ways to brighten up their usual fare, especially when guests are involved, and luckily, Whole Foods has your cheese needs covered. What better way to celebrate fall than with an autumn-inspired charcuterie board? However, when it comes to finding the perfect cheeses to pair with those fresh in-season figs and apples, the process can be a tricky one if you're not a cheese professional. While you could take the cheese advice of select TikTok users, why not go to the grocer directly?
msn.com
Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors
For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Is Making A Comeback For One Day Only
There are more than 40 different doughnuts available on Krispy Kreme's current menu, but none are more famous than its iconic Original Glazed. The sugary flavor was the only one available when the bakery first opened its doors in 1937, and has stayed a customer fave ever since. In fact, one Mashed survey found that 48% of people consider the classic treat to be the best doughnut at Krispy Kreme. Additionally, a taste test performed by Insider in 2019 deemed KK's Original Glazed Doughnut to be the best when compared to similar fare from Dunkin', Starbucks, and Tim Hortons. "There's something about its chewiness and sweetness that makes it addictive," Insider's Sarah Schmalbach explained.
Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto-Friendly Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball is a creamy and flavorful combination of your favorite cheeses, cream cheese, and crispy bacon! It steals the show at any game night or party!. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before serving. Check out the video above...
Allrecipes.com
How to Make Pizza Chips — TikTok's New It Snack
Do you love the bits of mozzarella cheese that melt from the top of the pizza and find their way to the pan to make crispy and caramelized pieces? Chef John has taken the flavor of those cheesy drips and created a snack of pizza chips. TikTok is buzzing with...
Rachael Ray Made A 50-Year-Old Omelet Recipe With A Bizarre Add-On
While some mid-century recipes haven't aged all that well – scary Jell-O salad molds and dubious diet foods come to mind – many other vintage recipes are well worth reviving, which is why Rachael Ray turned to a half-century-old cookbook to prepare a recent dish she shared with her Instagram followers. The book, which was a birthday present from her cousin-in-law and his girlfriend (how brave, to gift a cookbook to a celebrity chef!), is entitled "Dall'Antipasto al Dolce." But we couldn't find a digitized version to check how closely she followed the recipe. It's probably a safe bet that she made at least one significant tweak, though ... either that or this recipe may belong on a list of foods that make you wonder what on earth your grandparents were thinking.
msn.com
Air Fry Your Frozen Shrimp Without Thawing Them First
Shrimp is an incredible source of weeknight protein. It cooks fast, tastes great, and can be served alongside pretty much any carb or vegetable your throw at it. It also takes well to a wide variety of seasonings—Cajun shrimp, Old Bay shrimp, garlic shrimp, soy-ginger shrimp—and can be cooked in five-to-10 minutes from completely frozen, right in your air fryer.
Rachael Ray's Top Tip For Cutting Down Time In The Kitchen - Exclusive
Rachael Ray recently teamed up with Home Chef to offer a series of meal kit boxes that include Ray's own recipes and all the pre-portioned ingredients necessary for each one. The kits, Ray told Mashed in an exclusive interview, are designed to make cooking easier and more accessible for home cooks who are maybe a little intimidated by being in the kitchen, don't have a lot of time, or have difficulties scaling back or changing their cooking styles as necessary — like when empty nesters suddenly go from cooking for a handful of people down to one or two. The boxes are versatile and offer something for just about everyone, with an array of recipes that will be available from Home Chef through next spring.
thecountrycook.net
Homemade Breakfast Sausage
Making your own Homemade Breakfast Sausage is so much easier than you might think and has so much flavor! It only takes a few minutes to make and doesn't require any special equipment!. A TASTY HOMEMADE BREAKFAST TREAT. Hands down, this Homemade Breakfast Sausage is so much better than anything...
The Daily South
Maw's Cabbage Rolls
Writer Maria Lewczyk shares her family's treasured recipe for cabbage rolls. She also shares how this recipe has been shaped by the people and places her family have experienced—and how she's come to love the humble dish's power to connect strangers and family alike. Read her essay about Maw and the delicious meals she's made for generations.
Kris Jenner’s Cheese Borags Recipe
If you look at my family tree, you’ll find CiCi on the Kardashian side. (She is Robert’s first cousin.) But if you studied our relationship, you’d see the two of us are as close as sisters. Through the ups and downs of my life, CiCi and I have stayed the best of friends. (It was CiCi who told American Airlines I was retiring when I couldn’t work up the nerve to do it myself.)
therecipecritic.com
Sweet Chili Sauce
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Homemade sweet chili sauce is the perfect dipping sauce to serve with chicken, seafood, and fried appetizers. It’s a deliciously sweet and sour condiment full of Thai-inspired flavors like sugar, vinegar, and red chili paste!
You can fry chicken like a pro in this wildly popular air fryer–toaster oven
The Breville Smart Oven Pro air fryer toaster oven can toast, roast, broil, air fry, slow cook and more.
