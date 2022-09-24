Rachael Ray recently teamed up with Home Chef to offer a series of meal kit boxes that include Ray's own recipes and all the pre-portioned ingredients necessary for each one. The kits, Ray told Mashed in an exclusive interview, are designed to make cooking easier and more accessible for home cooks who are maybe a little intimidated by being in the kitchen, don't have a lot of time, or have difficulties scaling back or changing their cooking styles as necessary — like when empty nesters suddenly go from cooking for a handful of people down to one or two. The boxes are versatile and offer something for just about everyone, with an array of recipes that will be available from Home Chef through next spring.

