GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Walker Center has been a part of the Magic Valley, and Gooding community, for 47 years helping people with drug and alcohol addiction. People didn’t wake up one day and say I want to ruin my life and my job and my community,” said CEO of the Walker Center Debbie Thomas. “They wake up one day saying I have a problem, I’m broken, I’m hurting, and we offer them the hope and the help here so they can heal.”

GOODING, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO