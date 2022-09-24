Read full article on original website
Illegal Dumping Threatening Recreation on Endowment Land in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) says they are considering restricting large vehicle access and target shooting on endowment land near Mountain Home, ID due to repeated abuse of the land. According to the IDL, two trailers and two pickup beds were filled with trash after IDL...
Illegal dumping near Mountain Home threatens public access to endowment land
BOISE, Idaho — "Pick up after yourself." The line has been muttered by mothers around the world and now, the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) is asking the public to do the same. The IDL loaded up two trailers and two picked beds with trash found on endowment land...
Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 23-25
PHOENIX —Phoenix police found about one million fentanyl pills at a West Valley home in a record bust, Scottsdale tells HOAs they can’t require overseeding and these three metro Phoenix restaurants were named in the New York Times Restaurant List 2022. Here are some of the biggest stories...
New signage on canyon rim trail designed to keep motorists off
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Walking on the canyon rim trail you may notice some new signage and barriers. This is in response to the City of Twin Falls receiving reports of motorized vehicles driving on the trail. The barriers, called bollards, will now be set up in the center of the trail, near crosswalks and entrances to it.
Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes
When an Idaho lottery winner came to cash their ticket, they were puzzled by the staff’s excitement. “They didn’t understand why we were so excited to give away the $1,000 prize,” Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Facebook post. The winner, who chose to...
Health Advisory for Murtaugh Lake
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley health officials issued a health advisory Monday for Murtaugh Lake after the water was tested for a toxic algal bloom. According to the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), the health advisory was issued following tests by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) that found unhealthy levels of Microcycstin in the lake. The toxin is caused by a HAB, or harmful algal bloom, that develops naturally, according to the health department. The HABs usually form during the summer in hot weather, but shrink as the temperatures get cooler.
The Walker Center looking to expand their services by opening sober living facility
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Walker Center has been a part of the Magic Valley, and Gooding community, for 47 years helping people with drug and alcohol addiction. People didn’t wake up one day and say I want to ruin my life and my job and my community,” said CEO of the Walker Center Debbie Thomas. “They wake up one day saying I have a problem, I’m broken, I’m hurting, and we offer them the hope and the help here so they can heal.”
Twin Falls pedestrian hit by car taken to hospital along with driver
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Filer man was injured and taken to a hospital after he was struck by a car in the crosswalk Saturday morning in Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 5:08 a.m., the 38-year-old man was struck by a 2007 Lexus SUV, driven by a 69-year-old Shoshone man. The driver of the Lexus was traveling south on Blue Lakes Boulevard when he failed to stop at a red light and hit the Filer man in the crosswalk on the south side of the intersection.
ISP trooper 'making remarkable progress' on recovery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper is "making remarkable progress" on his recovery after he was hit by a car over a week ago on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. Sergeant Mike Wendler was critically injured in the incident and has been recovering at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center ICU. According to a Facebook post from Idaho State Police (ISP), he was recently moved out of ICU and can now walk short distances.
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22
Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
Chobani, other companies commit to hiring hundreds of refugees in next three years
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The United States welcomes tens of thousands of refugees each year. On Monday at the U.S. Business Summit on Refugees, Chobani and 44 other major companies announced they will hire more than 20,000 refugees over the next three years. Chobani, which has a plant in...
Here's Where To Find The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best breakfast sandwich.
Idaho man charged with three counts of incest
TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
English and Spanish spoken, taught at central Idaho school every day
HAILEY, Idaho — Schools all over Idaho are now back in session. Oneschool celebrating the linguistic and cultural diversity in their classrooms every day can be found in Hailey, Idaho. "We have Mexican students, Peruvian students, Salvadorian students, Ecuadorian students, and this year we will have an Italian student....
