Buhl, ID

Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
Buhl, ID
Buhl, ID
Buhl, ID
New signage on canyon rim trail designed to keep motorists off

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Walking on the canyon rim trail you may notice some new signage and barriers. This is in response to the City of Twin Falls receiving reports of motorized vehicles driving on the trail. The barriers, called bollards, will now be set up in the center of the trail, near crosswalks and entrances to it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Health Advisory for Murtaugh Lake

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley health officials issued a health advisory Monday for Murtaugh Lake after the water was tested for a toxic algal bloom. According to the South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), the health advisory was issued following tests by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) that found unhealthy levels of Microcycstin in the lake. The toxin is caused by a HAB, or harmful algal bloom, that develops naturally, according to the health department. The HABs usually form during the summer in hot weather, but shrink as the temperatures get cooler.
MURTAUGH, ID
The Walker Center looking to expand their services by opening sober living facility

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Walker Center has been a part of the Magic Valley, and Gooding community, for 47 years helping people with drug and alcohol addiction. People didn’t wake up one day and say I want to ruin my life and my job and my community,” said CEO of the Walker Center Debbie Thomas. “They wake up one day saying I have a problem, I’m broken, I’m hurting, and we offer them the hope and the help here so they can heal.”
GOODING, ID
Twin Falls pedestrian hit by car taken to hospital along with driver

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A Filer man was injured and taken to a hospital after he was struck by a car in the crosswalk Saturday morning in Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 5:08 a.m., the 38-year-old man was struck by a 2007 Lexus SUV, driven by a 69-year-old Shoshone man. The driver of the Lexus was traveling south on Blue Lakes Boulevard when he failed to stop at a red light and hit the Filer man in the crosswalk on the south side of the intersection.
TWIN FALLS, ID
ISP trooper 'making remarkable progress' on recovery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper is "making remarkable progress" on his recovery after he was hit by a car over a week ago on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. Sergeant Mike Wendler was critically injured in the incident and has been recovering at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center ICU. According to a Facebook post from Idaho State Police (ISP), he was recently moved out of ICU and can now walk short distances.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-21-22

Monsoon storms brought measurable rain to the Valley overnight and into Wednesday morning, with storm chances continuing into the first day of fall on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley until 11 p.m. Wednesday while Flood Watches are in effect along the Mogollon Rim, near the Grand Canyon, and all across northeastern Arizona through Thursday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Idaho man charged with three counts of incest

TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Boise, ID
