Hibbing, MN

Borealis Art Guild announces October art classes

Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

Age to Age Stained Glass Class

You must pay in advance to hold a spot for this class. (Limited space)

Clara, Elizabeth, Kalen, and Vicki

Date: October 1st

Time: 1 - 3pm Central

Stained Glass Studio location: 1901 7th Avenue East in Hibbing

Cost: $10.00

All supplies are included!

Borealis will provide pre-cut glass for one of either project a bat or ghost with a pumpkin. Students will be learning the basics on how to score, break glass, grind, foiling, soldering, adding patina, and waxing stained glass.

Long pants and close toe shoes are required for this class.

The stained-glass studio has sharp glass, soldering irons and other equipment that can cause injury to a small child. We may require a child to be accompanied by an adult. We will not have the volunteers for every student that would require constant help.

Acrylic Pour with Clara

Acrylic Art Pour is back with instructor Clara Metzer

Date: October 6, 2022

Time: 6pm – 8pm Central.

Create a relaxing piece of artwork of your choice of colors. This is when your artistic characteristics can flow and so does the paint.

Cost: $25 members $35 non-members

All supplies included.

Stop in, call or text to register 218-263-8482.

Watercolor Creations with Terry Maciej

Date: October 25, 26, 27 2022

Time: 6:30 PM – 9 PM

This is a 3-day class...

You will begin this “ADVENTURE” in watercolor with some simple lessons in creativity. Using wash techniques, the students will make or create something from nothing and by studying the wash you form ideas and possibilities. As you move on you will touch on the various brushes, strokes and brush control used to depict a certain subject or effect. Any questions that arise we will address each of these as a lesson for all to benefit from. The use of color to create special effects like mood, distance, or a mist effect will also be explored.

Borealis will supply materials. If you prefer a certain kind, please feel free to bring your own.

Any questions?

Stop is, find us on Facebook, message us, call or text 218-263-8482

Address: 214 East Howard Street in Hibbing MN 55746

Like us on Facebook for all updates of events!

Comments / 0

