“LIVE” HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Threat of major hurricane having impacts to the Week 6 football schedule
floridapolitics.com
For Jacksonville, Hurricane Ian may recall another ‘I’ storm
As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida’s west coast, impacts will be felt statewide. Duval County and Northeast Florida will be no exception to that rule. The storm center is expected to take roughly three days parallel to the peninsula, similar to Irma in 2017. But there are differences as well, which hopefully will mean that Jacksonville escapes the flooding of that historic storm.
County-by-County | Possible impacts Hurricane Ian could have on the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest impacts of Hurricane Ian appear to be in the Tampa area as the right front of the storm is expected to pass over the metro area Wednesday. However, ahead of the storm, the First Coast will see prolonged rainfall creating a large flood threat and gusty winds with a chance of tornadoes.
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
News4Jax.com
Baker County residents along St. Marys River prepare for potential flooding from Ian
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Residents living along the St. Marys River in Baker County are accustomed to flooding during heavy rain events, and they’re preparing this week for Ian. Richard Allen said he’s a bit nervous ahead of the storm, which is expected to impact many parts of...
News4Jax.com
All 11 Northeast Florida school districts closing due to Ian; Universities, other schools also closing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. By Tuesday, Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay, Bradford, Alachua, Union and Flagler counties announced they would join them -- meaning all 11...
Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will now be closed Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday evening, the district said since there is the possibility of evacuations in Duval County, which led to the decision to cancel classes Wednesday instead of going ahead with an early release day. Schools will now be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
News4Jax.com
Ian’s impact on Jacksonville: Heavy rains, probable flooding and power outages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The ultimate track will determine precisely what impacts Ian will have on Jacksonville. Based upon what is known this early Monday morning, Ian’s impact will be primarily heavy rainfall, coastal winds to 45 mph, beach erosion and possible small seiche along the St. Johns River in the downtown area.
Sandbag locations announced by Clay County ahead of Hurricane Ian
Heavy rain expected in Clay County from Hurricane Ian.Photo via National Hurricane Center. Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Clay County officials announced Monday afternoon.
floridapolitics.com
As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency
School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
News4Jax.com
Evacuations issued in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuations were ordered in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian, effective at noon Wednesday. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the evacuations are for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
News4Jax.com
‘It could possibly be a hybrid of Irma’: Duval County to declare state of emergency, close schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency for Duval County and the activation of the Emergency Operations Center, effective at noon Wednesday, as Category 3 Hurricane Ian tracks toward Florida. Curry made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. A state of emergency...
floridahsfootball.com
IAN UPDATES: Potential hurricane could have impacts on the Week 6 high school football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected...
News4Jax.com
Columbia County to distribute sandbags
Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
Clay County District Schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday in preparation of storm.Clay County District Schools. Clay County District Schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28, through the rest of the week in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the district's media coordinator Terri Dennis said Tuesday morning.
actionnewsjax.com
‘I will never leave’: Putnam County recommends neighbors evacuate for Hurricane Ian
In the wake of everyone trying to prepare for Hurricane Ian, Putnam County Emergency Management recommends that everyone in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate today. With continued team coverage Action News Jax was in Putnam County speaking with someone who lives in a flood-prone area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Jacksonville Mayor Curry declares state of emergency for Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Jacksonville residents prepare for Hurricane Ian, Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency. During a press conference Tuesday, Curry warned those in the city of Jacksonville to get prepared now as the storm moves closer. "This storm is nothing to take for granted. This...
