Glen Saint Mary, FL

seminoles.com

Sunshine Showdown Sold Out

Florida State’s home finale, the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown against Florida, has officially sold out, it was announced Tuesday. The Seminoles host the Gators on Friday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC, the first primetime Thanksgiving Friday college football game on the network.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville residents prepare for Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With hurricane Ian expected bring heavy rains and potential flooding to Jacksonville and surrounding areas, Action News Jax set out to see how residents in the flood-prone riverside area are preparing this storm. With hurricane Ian expected bring heavy rains and potential flooding to Jacksonville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Glen Saint Mary, FL
County
Baker County, FL
Baker County, FL
floridapolitics.com

For Jacksonville, Hurricane Ian may recall another ‘I’ storm

As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida’s west coast, impacts will be felt statewide. Duval County and Northeast Florida will be no exception to that rule. The storm center is expected to take roughly three days parallel to the peninsula, similar to Irma in 2017. But there are differences as well, which hopefully will mean that Jacksonville escapes the flooding of that historic storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jim Gentile
Chris Murphy
WOKV

Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will now be closed Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday evening, the district said since there is the possibility of evacuations in Duval County, which led to the decision to cancel classes Wednesday instead of going ahead with an early release day. Schools will now be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency

School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Evacuations issued in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuations were ordered in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian, effective at noon Wednesday. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the evacuations are for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County to distribute sandbags

Columbia County emergency officials are monitoring Hurricane Ian. Officials said Monday that the county will distribute sandbags beginning Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at three locations:. Columbia County Public Works — 607 NW Quinten St., Lake City, Fla., 32055. Southside Sports Complex — 1963 SW Bascom Norris...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

