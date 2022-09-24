Read full article on original website
Related
Local Melbourne Frozen Sweets Shop to Operate Under New Ownership
Harwood says that the best flavors are their cake batter, chocolate chip cookie dough, and pineapple dole whip.
vieravoice.com
Canopy at Hickory Creek offers new option for senior living
Clouds and rain gave way to sunshine for the recent grand opening of The Canopy at Hickory Creek. The assisted living and memory care in Titusville facility is among several such residences in Florida and Georgia. “We are excited to get to this point and love celebrating with a ribbon...
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Brevard County Opens Pet-Friendly Shelters in Melbourne and Cocoa
BREVARD, FLORIDA – Brevard County will open three shelters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, for residents who live in flood-prone or low-lying areas need safe harbor from potentially dangerous wind and water conditions anticipated from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to begin impacting the county sometime Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.
veronews.com
Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures
The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
visitindianrivercounty.com
Best Places To Get A Cocktail In Indian River
I’ve never been a person to just stop by a bar and have a drink, unless food was involved, so I usually tend to just dine at restaurants with a bar that also serves cocktails. To my surprise, 3 of the 4 places I visited had light snacks all the way up to a full-service restaurant, so this definitely opens up a few new options when I decide to go out. I’ve also only been to one of the places featured in this article before (Capt. Hirams), so I was excited to enjoy a new experience at a few places I’ve never been to before. My personal preference has always been to lean towards a sweeter cocktail with less “alcohol” flavor which means they go down easy, and that can be very dangerous, especially with me since I don’t have a high tolerance. Needless to say, I was feeling pretty good after doing my “research” for this article!
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Florida
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Melbourne to Distribute Free Sandbags to Residents on Tuesday at Club 52/Greyhound Park
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – City of Melbourne officials announced that sandbags would be available for residents on Tuesday, September 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ■ Club 52/Greyhound Park, 1100 N. Wickham Rd., Melbourne, FL 32935. ■ Please enter at the Sarno Rd. entrance. Quantity:
sebastiandaily.com
Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach
Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw34.com
Ian's imminent impact: Treasure Coast nursery prepping for the storm
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Farmers and nurseries on the Treasure Coast and out west are bracing for impacts of Hurricane Ian. C.W. Willis Family Farms are clearing their drains and taking other precautions before they close down for the next few days. “There’s going to be a mess...
Banksy exhibit coming to Orlando this fall
ORLANDO, Fla. — The elusive and sometimes controversial artist Banksy is making a stop in The City Beautiful later this year. Banksyland will make a stop in Olrando on Nov. 11-13 during a 22-city tour that began earlier this year in Portland. The exhibit promises to immerse audiences “in...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
WDW News Today
Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian
Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this month
If you've been looking for a new place to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a major discount supermarket chain will be opening a new store in Florida this month.
veronews.com
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
orlandoweekly.com
A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market
You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
click orlando
Storm preppers wait hours for sandbags in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds waited for sandbags at Mitchell Ellington Park Tuesday in a line much longer than Monday’s line as Brevard County’s tropical storm watch was upgraded to a tropical storm warning. Residents like Janet Arnold said the seven or eight inches of rain that...
cw34.com
Home repair grant funds available to low-income PSL residents
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie residents in need of home repairs will soon be able to apply for funds to pay for these projects after Port St. Lucie was awarded the largest State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) grant in its history. The City of Port...
sebastiandaily.com
School District of Indian River County Update
Superintendent David K. Moore, Ed.D., of the School District of Indian River County, has announced that all IRC schools will be closed Wednesday, September 28th & Thursday, September 29th, including all extracurricular activities. On Thursday, September 29th, at noon, a decision will be made regarding opening the schools for Friday,...
Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Closures
As Hurricane Ian strengthens and the projected path continues to be updated, several Orlando area venues and events are announcing temporary closures or postponements. We will continue to update when we can and as Orlando closures and announcements are made.... The post Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Closures appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
cw34.com
Scam alert in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam alert is getting people to send money in order to avoid jail processing. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office notified residents on Monday that a scam call is circulating from a 772 area code. The scammer is posing an an official...
Comments / 0