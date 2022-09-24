ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Canopy at Hickory Creek offers new option for senior living

Clouds and rain gave way to sunshine for the recent grand opening of The Canopy at Hickory Creek. The assisted living and memory care in Titusville facility is among several such residences in Florida and Georgia. “We are excited to get to this point and love celebrating with a ribbon...
TITUSVILLE, FL
veronews.com

Immediate attention for Source Storm/Hurricane Closures

The Source for the Poor and the Homeless with a main campus located in Vero Beach and Dignity Buses located in Vero Beach and Palm Bay, FL announce their storm/hurricane procedures. The main campus building, at 1015 Commerce Avenue, is NOT a hurricane rated storm shelter. It will effectively CLOSE...
VERO BEACH, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Best Places To Get A Cocktail In Indian River

I’ve never been a person to just stop by a bar and have a drink, unless food was involved, so I usually tend to just dine at restaurants with a bar that also serves cocktails. To my surprise, 3 of the 4 places I visited had light snacks all the way up to a full-service restaurant, so this definitely opens up a few new options when I decide to go out. I’ve also only been to one of the places featured in this article before (Capt. Hirams), so I was excited to enjoy a new experience at a few places I’ve never been to before. My personal preference has always been to lean towards a sweeter cocktail with less “alcohol” flavor which means they go down easy, and that can be very dangerous, especially with me since I don’t have a high tolerance. Needless to say, I was feeling pretty good after doing my “research” for this article!
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach

Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
VERO BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Banksy exhibit coming to Orlando this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — The elusive and sometimes controversial artist Banksy is making a stop in The City Beautiful later this year. Banksyland will make a stop in Olrando on Nov. 11-13 during a 22-city tour that began earlier this year in Portland. The exhibit promises to immerse audiences “in...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian

Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian

Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market

You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Storm preppers wait hours for sandbags in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds waited for sandbags at Mitchell Ellington Park Tuesday in a line much longer than Monday’s line as Brevard County’s tropical storm watch was upgraded to a tropical storm warning. Residents like Janet Arnold said the seven or eight inches of rain that...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

School District of Indian River County Update

Superintendent David K. Moore, Ed.D., of the School District of Indian River County, has announced that all IRC schools will be closed Wednesday, September 28th & Thursday, September 29th, including all extracurricular activities. On Thursday, September 29th, at noon, a decision will be made regarding opening the schools for Friday,...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Closures

As Hurricane Ian strengthens and the projected path continues to be updated, several Orlando area venues and events are announcing temporary closures or postponements. We will continue to update when we can and as Orlando closures and announcements are made.... The post Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Closures appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam alert is getting people to send money in order to avoid jail processing. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office notified residents on Monday that a scam call is circulating from a 772 area code. The scammer is posing an an official...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

