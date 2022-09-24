ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 5

Related
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama

Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
True Thompson
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Baby Boy#Facetiming#Tiktoker#Februar
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Jockstrap, 'Bares All' for 'Interview' Magazine

Kim Kardashian sets out to prove that any accessory can be stylish! The 41-year-old reality star poses wearing a jockstrap for the American Dream issue of Interview magazine. Standing in front of an American flag, Kim, who sports blonde hair and bleached eyebrows for the photo shoot, pairs the protective undergarment with a Bottega Veneta Trompe l’oeil denim jacket and baggy jeans that are pulled down, baring her bum. The cover story is appropriately titled, "Kim Kardashian Bares All."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kandi Burruss Claps Back At Critics Body-Shaming Her Daughter Riley: ‘It Really Boils My Blood’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 46, spoke out about the online bullying that the children of the Bravo franchise stars face, including her daughter Riley, 20. “I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Kandi said in an August 30 interview with People, where she opened up about how Riley has been the victim of online body shaming. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood,” she added.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian mocked after struggling to walk up stairs in Dolce & Gabbana dress: ‘Exhausted watching this’

Kim Kardashian has been mocked by fans after struggling to walk up a flight of stairs in her Dolce & Gabbana dress. The 41-year-old reality star attended Milan Fashion Week over the weekend for the debut of her collection, “Ciao Kim,” for Dolce & Gabbana. For the official Dolce & Gabbana afterparty, she wore a floor-length silver sequin dress, which featured criss-cross ties on the sides and front. She completed the look with silver jewellery, a purse, and silver stiletto heels, while her blonde hair was in an updo.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy