The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 46, spoke out about the online bullying that the children of the Bravo franchise stars face, including her daughter Riley, 20. “I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Kandi said in an August 30 interview with People, where she opened up about how Riley has been the victim of online body shaming. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood,” she added.

CELEBRITIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO