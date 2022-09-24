Read full article on original website
BBC
CCTV appeal after Birmingham dog attack leaves man badly hurt
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a man was seriously injured in a dog attack. Two men were outside Birmingham New Street station on Thursday at about 00:45 BST when an argument escalated with a woman, British Transport (BTP) police said. A...
BBC
Chris Davidson: Former pro-surfer dies after punch outside Australian pub
Former Australian surfing star Chris Davidson has died after being punched outside a pub north of Sydney. The 45-year-old was hit in the face and fell, striking his head on the pavement, police said. He was treated at the scene but died in hospital a short time later. A man,...
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC
Smith and Nephew: New details of city firm's £94m move revealed
Hull medical equipment firm Smith & Nephew has released fresh images showing plans for its new £94m base. In June, the business announced plans to move from the city, where it was formed in 1856, to Melton West business park, in the East Riding of Yorkshire. The new site...
BBC
Cornwall 60kg rescue dog Basher found new home
A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) has been found a home after years of struggling to find an owner. RSPCA Cornwall said the "fondest of farewells to our big boy Basher" as he set off for his new home. Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January 2020, but...
BBC
Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident
The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
BBC
Newly merged Mercian Regiment on parade in Staffordshire
A newly merged military regiment has held one of its first parades in Staffordshire. The march through Tamworth came after the 1st and 2nd Battalions of The Mercian Regiment combined. Soldiers from the Black Country, Staffordshire, Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire, Cheshire and Derbyshire took part. Lt Col Dean Canham, commanding officer said...
BBC
Scunthorpe car meet crash victim tells of ordeal
A young woman has told how she suffered a bleed on the brain after a car ploughed into spectators at a Scunthorpe car meet. Georgia Wood, 22, was one of 11 people injured - five of them seriously - in the crash at Flixborough Industrial Estate on Saturday night. It...
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
BBC
Lewes crash: Family tributes to motorcyclist Greg Moss
The family of a biker who died in a crash involving a lorry said he brought "sunshine and laughter" into their lives. Greg Moss, 35, from Newhaven, died on the A27 near Lewes last Tuesday when the Suzuki motorcycle he was riding crashed with a Scania HGV. The crash happened...
