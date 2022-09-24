ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fnatic’s Upset, Hylissang test positive for COVID-19

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNeZZ_0i8rPbQf00

Fnatic League of Legends bot Elias “Upset” Lipp of Germany and support Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov of Bulgaria have tested posted for COVID-19, the organization announced.

Per Fnatic, both players’ trip to Mexico for the 2022 World Championship will be delayed.

“We are currently working closely with Riot on the matter and doing absolutely everything within our power to ensure our team arrives safely ahead of their first match on the 29th of September,” Fnatic wrote Friday on Twitter.

Fnatic will face off against Evil Geniuses on Sept. 29.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy