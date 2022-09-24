Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
CBS Sports
Lakers media day takeaways: Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism
After a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended without even a trip to the play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make massive changes before the 2022-23 campaign rolled around. On some level, they did just that. Only five players returned from last year's debacle, but with Russell Westbrook among them, the core problems of limited depth, defense and shooting that doomed the Lakers a season ago continue to plague the purple and gold. Expectations will therefore remain relatively low until the Lakers prove that they don't need to make another move.
CBS Sports
Magic's Gary Harris: Won't be ready for training camp
Harris (knee) won't participate in training camp, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Harris underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee at the end of August to repair a torn meniscus. It appears like the veteran guard will miss at least the start of the regular season, but it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. More information on his status should surface as the season draws closer.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hoping to return soon
Coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that the team hopes to have Towns (illness) back at practice by the end of the week, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Towns missed the team's media day Monday due to a non-COVID illness, but as expected, he won't miss much time and should be good to go for the season opener. Last season, the All-Star forward averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo says Stephen Curry is best player in the world: 'The guy who wins is the best'
MILWAUKEE -- When CBS Sports' annual NBA Top 100 list was released earlier this month, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo stood alone at No. 1. Such lists are more for the fans and media rather than the players, but at Milwaukee's media day on Sunday, Giannis weighed in with his own thoughts.
CBS Sports
Nets' Steve Nash says 'nothing's changed' with Kevin Durant, he never thought star '100 percent' wanted firing
NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash and superstar Kevin Durant are "fine," Nash said Tuesday. After the Nets opened training camp, Nash reiterated their message from media day: They've moved past Durant's unfulfilled trade request, and the drama that came with it. Even the it's either me or the coach and team president part.
CBS Sports
Memphis NCAA infractions case closed: Updates on where Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Arizona stand with IARP
The second of six infractions cases being resolved by the IARP, an independent review panel created in 2019 solely to review complex cases, was formally adjudicated on Tuesday as Memphis joined NC State in seeing its long and winding investigation come to a close. The Tigers program, which was under investigation and facing four Level I allegations and multiple Level II allegations stemming from violations centered around former No. 1 recruit James Wiseman, were instead hit with four Level II violations and five Level III violations after an extensive investigation by the panel.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Hit hard in loss
Davies (2-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings in a 10-2 loss to the Astros. Jose Altuve got to Davies to lead off the first inning, and after recording a couple of clean innings, Davies ran into trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. The 29-year-old has now failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts, a period in which he has allowed 14 earned runs in 21 innings. He will take a 4.18 ERA into his next start.
CBS Sports
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Sitting out Tuesday
Wade isn't starting Tuesday against the Rockies, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. After going 0-for-10 during the Giants' last series in Arizona, Wade will start Tuesday's game in the dugout. Mike Yastrzemski will move over to right field in Wade's absence, affording Austin Slater a start in center field.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over
Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain
Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
CBS Sports
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Another double-digit tackle game
Owens recorded 11 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears. Owens has recorded at least 10 tackles in his first three games this year, tying Roquan Smith for the NFL high with 36 stops. Owens already has twice as many tackles this season than he had in any of his previous three campaigns, so the undrafted safety out of Missouri Western is in uncharted territory but will look to maintain his stellar pace against the Chargers in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss
Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand
Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited Tuesday
Waddle (groin) was a limited participant at Tuesday's walk-through practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. The Dolphins estimated Waddle as a non-participant Monday, so he's seemingly trending in the right direction for Thursday's game against the Bengals. According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, head coach Mike McDaniel intimated earlier Tuesday that he expects Waddle to play Thursday, but whether the wideout approaches the contest with or without a designation will likely be determined by what he's able to do in practice Wednesday. Waddle paced the Miami pass catchers Week 3 with 102 yards on four receptions and is sitting on a 19-342-3 receiving line on 30 targets through three games.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Picks up sprained ankle
Mekari sustained a sprained ankle during Sunday's 37-26 win over the Patriots, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Mekari was unable to return after exiting Sunday's game with this injury, though he did not sustain any significant damage to his ankle, according to Fowler. The 25-year-old started 12 of 13 games played for Baltimore last year, and he's once again stepped in at left tackle with starter Ronnie Stanley (ankle) sidelined so far this season. Mekari's status will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday's game against Buffalo.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed DNP on estimated report
Tagovailoa (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but as expected, Tagovailoa wouldn't have been able to participate after getting banged up during Sunday's win over the Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Monday that the quarterback is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter Sunday after he stumbled trying to make it back to the huddle following a third-down sack. McDaniel confirmed that the lefty isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, but the league is going to investigate Miami's handling of the situation this week. If Tagovailoa ultimately can't go on a short week, Teddy Bridgewater would lead Miami's revamped offense Week 4.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Records nine tackles
Jewell recorded nine tackles (five solo), one sack and one fumble recovery in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers. Jewell's 2022 debut was an impressive one, as he led the team in tackles (9), quarterback hits (2) and tackles for loss (2). The 27-year-old linebacker's one fumble recovery and one sack were also tied for the team lead in those categories. If Sunday is any indication, Jewell will likely be an impact player for the Broncos' defense this season, making him an intriguing IDP option. The 6-foot-2, 236-pounder will look to improve upon his stellar performance when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday
Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
CBS Sports
Bengals' La'el Collins: Sits out in estimated injury report
Collins (back) was listed as a DNP on the Bengals' estimated injury report, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Collins sat out with a back issue during practice last week, though he was still able to suit up during Sunday's win over the Jets. While Cincinnati did not hold a true practice Monday, it will be worth monitoring the starting right tackle's status heading into Thursday's game against Miami.
