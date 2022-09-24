ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Michigan hosts 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga on visit

With football season comes recruiting visits for college basketball programs across the country, and that includes the Michigan Wolverines, who hosted 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga over the weekend. The 6-foot-9 center from Kokomo, Indiana is about as high as you can be ranked on the 247Sports composite; he’s a...
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
wkar.org

The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
HometownLife.com

Breakfast chain First Watch decides it's time to open a Novi restaurant

First Watch decided it’s finally time for Novi. The popular breakfast chain selected the city for its 9th Michigan restaurant, opening the doors last week at 26054 Ingersol Drive, the former site of Bagger Dave's, in the Novi Town Center. “We have been interested in Novi for the past...
CBS Detroit

Detroit restaurant named on "best" list in New York Times

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit restaurant is the lone Michigan location featured on a New York times "Best" list.Freya, located in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood of Detroit is featured on the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now" restaurant list."I look forward to when there's more representation from Detroit, says Sandy Levine, co-owner of Freya. He says the city's restaurant scene has been gaining a lot steam over recent years.Freya opened in 2021. Levine and his business partner bought the building in 2019 and says the North End is rich in history and they wanted to be...
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Detroit, MI — 40 Top Places!

Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Detroit quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re looking for a sugar rush, a hearty meal, or a hangover remedy, the Motor City has tons of daytime options to please your palate. And, guess what?. We’re helping you enjoy the best brunch in...
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
The State News, Michigan State University

What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market

From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
wemu.org

Why gas prices are headed back up in Washtenaw County

AAA Michigan is reporting what many of us are already seeing at the gas pump. Gas prices have seen a significant hike over the past week. AAA says gas prices, on average, across the state were up 13 cents since last week. In Washtenaw County, the rise of 10 cents...
