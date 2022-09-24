Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
What Mel Tucker is emphasizing after watching Michigan State football game film
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s time with the tape of Michigan State football’s humbling home loss to Minnesota pointed to some obvious problems. The solutions? He’s not saying. “For me,...
Maize n Brew
Michigan hosts 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga on visit
With football season comes recruiting visits for college basketball programs across the country, and that includes the Michigan Wolverines, who hosted 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga over the weekend. The 6-foot-9 center from Kokomo, Indiana is about as high as you can be ranked on the 247Sports composite; he’s a...
Christian Anderson Jr. details his ‘great’ official visit to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Four-star point guard Christian Anderson Jr. committed to the Michigan basketball program last fall, giving Juwan Howard and the Wolverines a very early pledge in their 2024 class. Nearly a year after announcing that commitment, Anderson Jr. and his family took an official visit to...
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
wkar.org
The MSU football embarrassment against Minnesota and the criticism of head coach Mel Tucker | Current Sports | Sep. 26, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin the MSU football team suffered its second straight loss of the season on Saturday, falling hard to Minnesota. How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for the blowout loss? Should changes be made to the assistant coaching staff? How should Spartan fans adjust their expectations for this team? All of that, and more, on today's show.
Maize n Brew
Betting odds released for Michigan’s first road game of the season at Iowa
The Michigan Wolverines took care of business yesterday against a fierce opponent in the Maryland Terrapins, but next week will be another step up in competition. Not only is the game on the road, but it is against the toughest defense the Wolverines will have seen so far in 2022 — the Iowa Hawkeyes.
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
HometownLife.com
Breakfast chain First Watch decides it's time to open a Novi restaurant
First Watch decided it’s finally time for Novi. The popular breakfast chain selected the city for its 9th Michigan restaurant, opening the doors last week at 26054 Ingersol Drive, the former site of Bagger Dave's, in the Novi Town Center. “We have been interested in Novi for the past...
Detroit restaurant named on "best" list in New York Times
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit restaurant is the lone Michigan location featured on a New York times "Best" list.Freya, located in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood of Detroit is featured on the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now" restaurant list."I look forward to when there's more representation from Detroit, says Sandy Levine, co-owner of Freya. He says the city's restaurant scene has been gaining a lot steam over recent years.Freya opened in 2021. Levine and his business partner bought the building in 2019 and says the North End is rich in history and they wanted to be...
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
Here’s who is running for a new Ypsilanti-area Michigan House seat in November
YPSILANTI, MI - After voters winnowed a crowded Democratic primary field in August, they will see a Democratic township trustee and a repeat GOP contender on the ballot in November for a new Michigan House of Representatives seat covering the Ypsilanti area. Democratic Ypsilanti Township Trustee Jimmie Wilson Jr. will...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Detroit, MI — 40 Top Places!
Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Detroit quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re looking for a sugar rush, a hearty meal, or a hangover remedy, the Motor City has tons of daytime options to please your palate. And, guess what?. We’re helping you enjoy the best brunch in...
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo: What to know about Michigan GOP secretary of state candidate
Before November 2020, few people outside of Oakland County knew who Kristina Karamo was. Now, she’s a candidate for statewide office. As a poll challenger in Detroit, Karamo rose to prominence after questioning the legitimacy of Michigan’s 2020 presidential election, claiming she witnessed fraud at Detroit’s absentee counting board.
2 vying for new Michigan House seat from Ann Arbor to Plymouth
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two candidates are competing in the Nov. 8 election for a new Michigan House seat stretching from downtown Ann Arbor to South Lyon, Northville and Plymouth. Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor, faces Wayne County Republican Richard Sharland of Plymouth Township in the 23rd District race.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
What makes Horrocks so popular? The history of Lansing's favorite market
From live music to everyday grocery shopping, Horrocks Farmers Market offers a wide range of services, including food trucks, garden centers, a gelato business, floral arrangements, a candy counter and even a pizzeria. Horrocks has gained a longstanding reputation for its product and atmospheric quality for over 60 years.The market began in 1959 as a fruit stand and Christmas tree farm, but it quickly became a full-time operation, featuring a wide selection of produce and deli products. "Because my grandma and grandpa were farmers, the money they had was just the money they had, so they had their savings for...
wemu.org
Why gas prices are headed back up in Washtenaw County
AAA Michigan is reporting what many of us are already seeing at the gas pump. Gas prices have seen a significant hike over the past week. AAA says gas prices, on average, across the state were up 13 cents since last week. In Washtenaw County, the rise of 10 cents...
