Auburn, AL

WATCH: Derick Hall gets interception, first Auburn turnover of the season

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

It took the Tigers three games and change to get their first takeaway of the year.

Auburn defensive end Derick Hall caught a tipped ball off of a breakup from Nehemiah Pritchett in the first quarter against Missouri, snagging the Tigers' first turnover of the 2022 season.

It took three games and half a quarter to get the first takeaway.

Auburn's turnover margin, while unimpressive, is now sitting at -7. Any turnover to bump that statistic back to being positive is accepted.

Through one quarter, the Tigers (of Auburn) are up 14-0. Missouri's offense has been shooting blanks thus far. Controlling the line of scrimmage was a point of emphasis for the Tigers' defense heading into this season, and after being gashed by Penn State last week, it's refreshing to see Auburn hold their own upfront.

You can watch Derick Hall's interception of Missouri quarterback Brady Cook below.

