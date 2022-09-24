Netflix Releases First Look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in ‘Heart of Stone’

Netflix offered a first look and behind-the-scenes peak at its upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone, Jamie Dornan as Parker and Alia Bhatt as Keya Dhawan.

“You know what you signed up for,” a voiceover opens the short clip of the film shared at Netflix’s fan convention Tudum on Saturday. “No friends. No relationships. What we do is too important.”

The short video cuts between scenes from Heart of Stone and behind-the-scenes looks and includes interviews with the film’s three stars.

“ Heart of Stone is gonna be extremely epic,” Gadot says. “It’s a super grounded, raw, action thriller.”

The nearly minute-and-a-half video includes lots of explosions, car chases, epic fight scenes, all sorts of weapons and skydiving, among other spy thriller traits.

“It has these characters that you really connect with and feel for,” Bhatt shares, with Dornan adding, “There’s so much going on, it’s so big scale.”

The film’s plot details have been mostly kept under wraps, but it follows CIA agent Rachel Stone’s life as an international spy.

“We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic, so people can feel the pain,” Gadot adds. “Rachel Stone lives off the adrenaline. She’s addicted to it.”

Tom Harper’s Heart of Stone also stars Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Archie Madekwe, Helga Kristín Helgadóttir and Jónas Alfreð Birkisson. The film will arrive on the streamer in 2023.

This year’s Tudum marks Netflix’s second attempt at a fan convention and features appearances from the casts of Stranger Things , Bridgerton, Shadow and Bone, Emily in Paris, Wednesday, Never Have I Ever, You and many more.