Strictly Come Dancing 2022: week one – as it happened

9.07pm BST

See you next Saturday!

That’s the end of the first Strictly live show – lovely to be back into the swing of things, and thank you all for joining in – am off to add some pictures, read your comments and rest my very tired fingers.

No results show tomorrow, so I’ll be back next Saturday for Week 2, which kicks of at 6.30pm. In the meantime you can find me on Twitter @heidistephens, so please come and say hello if you’re passing. See you next Saturday! Hx

9.06pm BST

The dancing is finished!

PHEW – that felt like a marathon. Let’s take a look at the scoreboard – Will and Nancy and Hamza and Jowita at the top, Tony and Katya and Matt and Nadiya at the bottom. But these scores are carried over to next week, so everything could change.

Which couple is shaping up to be your favourite? Feel free to make a wild prediction for your four Grand Finalists in the comment box below. I’m still musing, but I’ll have my thoughts together in time for the much-anticipated* return of Heidi’s Hunches in next week’s liveblog.

*in my head

9.04pm BST

Scores: 7,7,7,8 – a total of 29 for Fleur and Vito.

9.02pm BST

Craig though it was a bit wild for him and needed more technique, but Fleur is a fantastic dancer. Motsi was impressed by the power and conviction, but they need to find a way to control it. Shirley wanted more contrast between the power and the leg placement, and Anton thought Fleur was a superstar, but it needs refinement in hold.

Shall we start a whip round for buttons for Vito. No, let’s leave it.

8.59pm BST

I think we all had high hopes for Fleur after last night’s opener, and she’s not letting us down. Great hip action and musicality, but a bit stompy and frenetic in places and the transitions need some work. Love the energy though, a great finish to a FABULOUS Week 1.

Fleur and Vito Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

8.57pm BST

And finally, it’s Fleur and Vito!

Their first dance is the Cha Cha Cha to ‘Let’s Get Loud’ by Jennifer Lopez. This is pop banger, and our first indication that Fleur is NOT here to play. My 8-year-old nephew messaged me this morning to say he thinks Fleur is going to win, even though he hasn’t really seen her dance yet. I’ll definitely check in with him tomorrow to see if he’s changed his mind.

8.55pm BST

Scores: 8,9,9,8 – a total of 34 for Hamza and Jowita. The scoring this week is WILD. Start as you mean to go on, I guess.

8.54pm BST

Anton loved Hamza’s backwards footwork. Who knew? says Craig, then adds a Wow. Motsi thought it was exquisite and brilliant. Shirley thought Hamza was a gentle soul and easy on the eye, and now she’ll think of Hamza every time she hears that song. What a nice thing to say, Shirley. Bit emotional now.

8.52pm BST

OK, they’re in a boat with binoculars. DRINK. Hamza has a lovely soft touch in this Foxtrot, it’s got real class and sensitivity and BAGS of charm. I’m grinning madly, and I LOVE how his hair dances in the spins. Gorgeous.

Hamza and Jowita Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

8.50pm BST

It’s time for Hamza and Jowita!

Their first dance is the Foxtrot to ‘Islands In The Stream’ by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. I guess this could be seen as an oblique reference to Hamza being a man in touch with nature, so let’s all have a drink.

8.47pm BST

Scores: 6,7,7,8 – a total of 28 for Ellie T and Johannes.

8.47pm BST

Just a note to apologise for the lack of pictures in the blog so far, particular for those who are following along without the TV bit. They’re starting to appear in the picture system so I’ll add as many as I can later.

8.46pm BST

Shirley loved Ellie’s neckline and frame, and now she needs to focus on her feet. Anton loved the Hollywood glamour and the characterisation, but the nuts and bolts down below need some work. Craig agrees that the footwork was a problem but he really enjoyed the routine. Motsi thought it was classic, elegant, fun and light.

8.44pm BST

Loving Ellie’s gorgeous 40s styling, and the characterisation of this is fabulous. Nice footwork and frame too – lots to love about this. A few little timing issues but generally a great effort for Week 1 – how good is this series going to be?

Ellie and Johannes Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

8.42pm BST

Next up it's Ellie T and Johannes!

Their first dance is the Quickstep to ‘I Am What I Am’ by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester. Try saying that after a full night of Strictly Come Bingo.

A Quickstep in Week One is always a risky strategy, but I love the music choice. I think we can all agree that wedding disco fabulous is definitely the musical theme this evening.

8.40pm BST

Only three left! Stay with me, people!

8.39pm BST

Scores: 8,9,8,9 – a total of 34 for Will and Nancy. DRINK EVERYTHING.

8.37pm BST

‘You gave that some welly, Will.’ Very well done for not messing that up, Tess.

Motsi loved Will’s hips, it was fantastic. Shirley is speechless, everything was coordinated and powerful and she loved it. Anton thought Will owned the dance, it was absolutely amazing. Craig thought it lacked retraction, but he LOVED it.

8.35pm BST

Will doesn’t move for the first ten seconds of this dance, but then he does and it’s actually very much worth the wait. Some nice Jive basics, and the lightest footwork we’ve seen in a Jive this evening. These two have nice chemistry too – that was actually really great. Possibly my fave dance of the evening so far, but it’s been a long night and I can no longer see.

Will and Nancy Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

8.33pm BST

It’s time for Will and Nancy!

Their first dance is the Jive to ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ by Ricky Martin, which is really quite a sexy choice for a Jive. What if it makes us all want to take our clothes off and go dancing in the rain? I’m not sure they’ve thought this through.

8.30pm BST

Scores: 3 (DRINK), 4,4,4 – a total of 15 for Tony and Katya.

8.29pm BST

Craig thought it was stompy and his feet looked like they were glued to the floor, but it had attack and aggression. Motsi says lots of words that don’t mean anything, in an attempt to be nice. Shirley thought Tony’s ballroom frame has potential, but he got on the wrong foot. Anton didn’t know what Tony’s routine was, and neither did Tony. There was a lot to like – Tony needs to come out next week and do a better job.

8.26pm BST

Tony appears from the heavens on a cannon, which I’m assuming is a Gunners reference? Look, working out the football bits means I don’t have watch this stompy Tango, which Tony is approaching like he’s marching in a parade in hobnailed boots. Katya’s giving it ALL the distraction spins, but that definitely just happened and there’s nothing we can do about it.

Tony Adams Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

8.24pm BST

Who's next? It’s Tony and Katya!

Their first dance is the Tango to ‘Go West’ by Village People. This is what Katya is brilliant at – take a non-dancer, clamp them into hold, put on the campest track you can find and give them a huge confidence boost. Come on Tony, you’ve got this.

Apparently this song has some kind of Arsenal football connection. DRINK.

8.21pm BST

Scores: 6,7,7,6 – a total of 26 for Ellie and Nikita.

8.19pm BST

Anton thought it was marvellous, Ellie’s timing was excellent and the characterisation was great. Craig saw a couple of issues in the footwork but generally fantastic. Motsi loved the focus and Shirley and Ellie covered a lot of the elements of the Cha Cha Cha. Great feedback all round.

8.17pm BST

OK, I love everything about this. Ellie has a fabulous hip action and I love the storytelling of this dance. Some lovely spins and lifts and really decent footwork and timing from start to finish. Love this pairing too, they are adorable.

Ellie and Nikita Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

8.15pm BST

It’s Ellie S and Nikita!

Their first dance is the Cha Cha Cha to ‘Dance’ by DNCE. Strictly has a great track record for inclusion and representation, and I can’t wait to see Ellie and Nikita make this Cha Cha all kinds of fabulous. I think Ellie is about to unleash her inner sass queen.

8.13pm BST

Scores: 5,5,5,5 – a total of 20 for Matt, which puts him at the bottom of the leaderboard. I think that’s really unfair, actually.

8.11pm BST

Shirley thought Matt has a lot of potential, but his frame got lost and they need to go back to the drawing board. Anton loved how stylish it was and his timing was great, but his frame was too loose and looked like an unmade bed. Craig thought it was punchy and a really great routine, actually. I AGREE WITH CRAIG. Motsi loved the feeling Matt brought to the dancefloor, but he needs to rehearse even more.

8.09pm BST

Matt looks dreamy in a dinner jacket and voluminous trousers, and his musicality really shines through in this Quickstep. Another set of pigeon toes here and there, but lovely energy and his timing is fabulous. Nice job, Matt Goss.

Matt and Nadiya Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

8.07pm BST

Next up it’s Matt and Nadiya!

Their first dance is the Quickstep to ‘Sir Duke’ by The Chris Walden Big Band. Matt is such an interesting contestant this year – he’s clearly doesn’t have the jazz hands confidence of some of the others, but I also suspect he’ll take the whole business incredibly seriously and train his socks off.

Mostly I’d really like him to find a new side to himself in this competition, in a Louise Redknapp journey-of-discovery kind of way.

8.04pm BST

Scores: 7,8,8,8 – a total of 31 for Molly and Carlos. They’re currently at the top of the leaderboard, with Kaye and Kai at the bottom. But we still have seven couples to dance. EEEK.

8.02pm BST

Motsi thought it was the best dance of the night so far – it was a shooting star. Shirley loved it too – Molly gave her everything she wanted. Anton thought it was brilliant, and Craig can’t wait to see more.

8.00pm BST

Molly looks stunning in that outfit, and this a great fun routine. She’s got good hip action, helped a lot by the fringing on that skirt. A bit pigeon-toed in places and she has a tendency to lean forward, but great energy and a good effort for Week 1. Another couple to watch, I think.

Molly and Carlos Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

7.58pm BST

It’s time for Molly and Carlos!

Their first dance is the Samba to ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh)‘ by Anne Marie and Little Mix. One for the kids, although Anne Marie did actually perform this on Strictly last year. I do quite like a pop Samba, although I know it’s not for the purists.

7.56pm BST

Scores: 6,7,6,7 – a total of 26 for Helen and Gorka.

7.55pm BST

Craig loved the energy, and Motsi was really impressed. Shirley loved how Helen sat in the pocket of the music, whatever that means. Anton loved Helen’s line, and wants her to really own the dance. 7s and 8s all round?

7.53pm BST

Helen’s dress is so gorgeous – she strikes me as one of those people who can wear anything. We’ve also found our Ones To Watch – Helen is a lovely dancer and this partnership is adorable. Charming from start to finish – really enjoyed that.

Helen and Gorka Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

7.51pm BST

It’s Helen and Gorka!

Their first dance is the American Smooth to ‘You Send Me’ by Aretha Franklin. Well, this is going to be lovely, isn’t it? The American Smooth is always such a showstopper, so I’m surprised they haven’t kept it for later in the contest when they might need to play a joker. Get a Cha Cha out of the way now, or one of the other dances nobody ever remembers.

7.49pm BST

Scores: 5,5,6,7 – a total of 23 for Ritchie and Giovanni. We’ve already reached the point where the dance is largely irrelevant to the scores.

Are they going to make Head Judge Nicky a thing every week? Asking for me.

7.47pm BST

Anton loved every second, including the seconds that weren’t on time. Craig thought it was stiff and spiky with no hips at all, but full marks for entertainment. Motsi has seen a lot in her life, but she’s never seen a Cha Cha like that. Shirley would like to define ‘stiff’. Not now, Shirl.

7.45pm BST

Oh Ritchie. I love you, and this partnership is (the edge of) heaven. But there was about eight seconds of Cha Cha Cha in that routine, and the rest was just giving it both barrels on the dancefloor at a wedding. I mean, we’ve all been there. Also can someone make a montage of Ritchie’s dance face?

Ritchie and Giovanni Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

7.42pm BST

Brace brace, it's time for Richie and Giovanni!

Their first dance is Cha Cha Cha to ‘I’m Your Man’ by Wham! Oh Ritchie, you wish.

This is one of my favourite Wham! songs ever, and I really hope Ritchie has the hips for it. In the immortal words of George Michael – if you’re going to do it, do it right.

7.40pm BST

Five down, ten to go. I might cry, please send snacks.

7.40pm BST

Scores: 6,5,5,6 – a total of 22 for James and Amy. Is Craig OK?

7.38pm BST

Shirley would like James to breathe, but she did see some nice elements in amongst the mistakes. Anton liked it, when he was doing the right steps. Craig thought it was a great job, and Motsi loved how compact and contained it was – we have lot to see from James.

7.36pm BST

Disappointed that there was no fruit and veg stall in this performance, not going to lie. This is our second slightly flat-footed Jive of the evening, and James’ top half and bottom half seem to be doing different dances. A few mistakes too, but he has nice energy and I think this partnership has huge potential. Good effort for Week 1.

James and Amy Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

7.34pm BST

Next up it's James and Amy!

Their first dance is the Jive to ‘What I Like About You’ by The Romantics. We’ve got a few Jives tonight, which is quite big ask on Week One. But I guess if you’re a non-dancer they’re ALL a big ask, so you might as well get the untidy ones out of the way early.

7.33pm BST

Scores: 6,5,5,5 – a total of 21 for Kaye and Kai. Are we giving points for ‘not as terrible as I expected?’ now? I can’t keep up.

7.31pm BST

Motsi was really surprised - Kaye had great control and composure, but there were some mistakes and Kaye got nervous. Shirley thought Kaye’s frame was good in places, but there were too many mistakes. Anton liked some elements, but it wasn’t Kaye’s best performance. Craig really liked it, he expected it to be dreadful. Oh Craig, never change.

7.28pm BST

This is actaully a very solid job from Kaye, she’s giving good Tango face and her timing is great. Both top and bottom are a bit shaky but that’s a very decent effort for Week 1. Nice work Kaye, and well done Kai.

Kaye and Kai Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

7.26pm BST

It’s time for Kaye and Kai!

Their first dance is the Tango to ‘Voulez-Vouz’ by ABBA. The whole track listing for this evening has a whiff of wedding DJ, and I mean that in the best possible way.

There were indications in the group dance last night that Kaye might not be the most confident dancer, so being clamped firmly in Kai’s arms for Tango is probably a great place to start.

7.24pm BST

Scores: 4,7,6,6 – a total of 23 for Jayde and Karen. The nose-booping is going to get tiresome REALLY quickly, isn’t it?

7.22pm BST

Craig thought it was a bit flat-footed and her voltas need help (agreed), but Jayde’s hips had great rhythm. Motsi loved the energy – the technique needs work but it was a great start. Shirley loved the attitude, but agrees with Craig that it was flat-footed. Anton agrees there were issues down below, but up top was brilliant.

7.19pm BST

Jayde and Karen dispense with their boiler suits and it’s full sequins and feathers underneath. Jayde’s footwork looks like she’s treading grapes, but the whole routine is fun and sexy and sassy and I love it.

Jayde and Karen Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

7.17pm BST

It's time for Jayde and Karen!

Their first dance is Samba to ‘Dirrty’ by Christina Aguilera featuring Redman, because of course it is. Jayde and Karen are setting her stall out early, and I for one am very here for it.

Please retain the rehearsal room footage VTs all series, Strictly – it makes the show SO much better.

7.15pm BST

Scores: 4,5,7,6 – a total of 21 for Tyler and Dianne. Claudia actually checks that Shirley intended that, but apparently she did.

7.13pm BST

Anton rambles on about strapping men and slight ladies, but in essence he thought it was gorgeous even though Tyler has some problems below the waterline. Craig thought it looked a bit pedestrian, with sloppy footwork and a lack of emotion. But he loved the lift and he can see potential. Motsi loved their connection to the music and each other – she sees something special. Shirley thought bits of it were very beautiful, but he needs to work on his footwork.

7.10pm BST

Well this is cute – the Strictly fairy light tree is out, and we’ve gone full romantic. Tyler’s posture needs work – his bum is in a different postcode to the rest of him – but nice timing and connection between these two. Slightly chaotic angel lift at the end, but pleasant.

Tyler and Dianne Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

7.08pm BST

Next up - it’s Tyler and Dianne!

Their first dance is the American Smooth to ‘Falling’ by Harry Styles. The little glimpse we had last night suggested Tyler could have some serious moves in the Latin dances, so interested to see if he’s got poise and style in ballroom too.

Dianne’s dedication to that hair colour is laudable. She’s totally committed, and the roots must be a nightmare.

7.05pm BST

Scores: 4,6,6,7 – a total of 23 for Kym and Graziano.

7.03pm BST

What a way to open the show, says Shirley. They kept it simple and Kym had great rhythm. Anton loved it, the technique was good but Kym needs to work on her spins and turns. Craig thought it was a bit sluggish and it needed more energy, but he thought the spins were very good. Motsi loved how comfortable Kym looked on the dancefloor, and Kym has definitely got it.

7.01pm BST

Job reference! Drink! This is quite a tentative Jive from Kym, but she has some nice footwork and they look great together. Good that Graz has toned down this choreography – at this stage in the competition, less is definitely more.

Kym and Graziano Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

6.58pm BST

First up it's Kym and Graziano!

Their first dance is the Jive to ‘Yes’ by Merry Clayton. It’s quite a full-on tune for a Jive, but then Graziano does have a solid track record for frenetic Jives. Will Kym be able to keep up? The title of the song certainly thinks so.

Kym has wheeled out her family VERY early. Risky.

6.57pm BST

Out come the stars!

You can smell the nerves from here – it’s a heady combo of sweat and digestive biscuits, so maybe that’s actually fake tan. They all look incredible, but there are SO many of them. I’m feeling a bit overwhelmed – stay with me, people and forgive me my typos.

6.55pm BST

Out come the judges!

Last night I was so busy trying to work out Tess’s gold bouffant demi-cape I entirely failed to acknowledge the fabulousness of Motsi and Shirley’s outfits. But I’ve got both eyes on the telly this evening.

Shirley’s the most stylish orca ever, and Motsi’s turned up in a turquoise picnic blanket and yet STILL looks amazing.

6.54pm BST

TESS AND CLAUDIA DRESS WATCH!

Tess in a red boot cut onesie, Claudia in elegant monochrome. What does Tess keep in those puffed cuffs? A hankie? Her phone?

Tess and Claudia Photograph: Guy Levy/BBC/PA

6.53pm BST

Because it’s the opening live show, we get a bonus dance featuring shirtless male pros playing rainbow bongos, and female pros in feathers and sequins. The only thing that would make this more camp is if Craig Revel-Horwood pitched a tent on the dancefloor. MORE OF THIS PLEASE.

6.50pm BST

And we're off!

Time for the first slo-mo VT of the season as our pairings finally come together and say words like ‘journey’ and ‘dreams’ and ‘legendary’. It’s terrifying and exciting in equal measure. Let the dancing begin!

It’s our first look at this year’s Strictly credits! Which celebrity will do the fist-bump/comedy wink that will annoy me all year? Last year it was Oti giving Ugo Monye a nose-boop – aaaargh.

This year it’s Tony Adams doing a big gurn. Sorry Tony, but there’s always one and this year it’s you.

6.40pm BST

Five minute warning, guys. Replenish your snack and drink supplies. Have a wee. Let your dog out. Put your DVT socks on.

6.34pm BST

OK, Kai knows his Icelandic Eurovision songs and now I love him a tiny bit more. Even though I have children older than Kai.

6.30pm BST

I just had to look up Jamie’s surname, because we spent so many months calling him Jamie Biscuits I never bothered to retain this information. Laing. LAING.

6.25pm BST

Let’s play Strictly Come Bingo!

Sorry about last night, I got a bit carried away. Hopefully you’ve dried out and are ready for another round – take a sip of your most entry-level beverage for any occurrence of the following:

Song or staging choices that make oblique references to the celebrity’s career

Craig scoring a 3

Any other judge randomly tossing out a 9

Early sightings of the Strictly wobbly lamppost

Mentions of tallness

6.20pm BST

Inexplicably, The Hit List is back for another series, despite it being a gameshow that’s barely good enough for radio. This is, at least, a Strictly celebrity special and we get to see AJ and Kai reunited.

Showing Out by Mel & Kim, OBVIOUSLY.

6.15pm BST

Strictly’s going live!

Evening all, and welcome to the first Strictly LIVE SHOW of the series! It seems like only yesterday we were watching the launch show together; how time flies.

Tonight we’ll see our 15 new dance pairings take to the floor for the first time – only for about 90 seconds each, but that should be enough for us to weed out the flops from the growers and the showers. No one is being voted out this weekend, BUT the judges’ scores from tonight carry over to next week, so there’s no point using this week to get a tricky dance out of the way unless you’re still planning to nail it. Craig has a paddle with the number 3 written on it, and he’s not afraid to use it.

So no Sunday show this week (thank goodness, I’m already all liveblogged out), but from next week we’ll start an 11-week run of a Saturday night live show followed by a Sunday results show, and the countdown to Christmas will officially begin.

Kick off is at 6.45pm – I’ll be up here keeping a close eye on the footwork and the fashion, whilst you’re encouraged to add a bonus layer of wit and wisdom in the comments below. We’re a friendly bunch, so don’t be shy. Tonight’s show is exactly two hours and 21 minutes long, so make sure you’ve got plenty of snacks, drinks, pets, children, blankets and your own homemade scoring paddles. See you in a bit!