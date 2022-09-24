ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Bobcat Easily Clears Massive Gap In Louisiana’s Pecan Island

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
Holy moly…

Now granted I’m not familiar with the World Record long jump for a bobcat, but this has to be pretty close.

Filmed in Pecan Island, Louisiana, even these crab fishermen were blown about by this display of athleticism:

“We were just out fishing for blue crab in Pecan Island, LA and this huge bobcat came out across the weir.

I grabbed my phone thinking he was about to get wet, but he surprised us all.”

According to National Geographic, a bobcat can jump about 10 feet and just from the eye test, that gap looks bigger than 10 feet.

This fella cleared it with ease…

Two Bobcats Go Head To Head In Texas Family’s Front Yard

Texas is a special place.

Aside from the incredible country music, you never know what you might see… maybe it’s a jacked kangaroo, or truckers fighting, or an evicted dude obsessed with Bud Light, OR in this case, a pair of bobcats going at it hard in a family’s front yard.

The person filming said that the bobcats squaring off in the neighborhood “were walking down the street from house to house to marking their territory,” beating the piss out of each other along the way.

Blink, and you might miss it.

These Texas cats are not messing around.

Bobcat Makes Short Work Of Duck On The Golf Course

Bobcats are pretty incredible animals.

It is amazing to watch them hunt, and see firsthand, how quickly they can adapt to the environment when they find prey to go after. Using the land to their advantage, they sneak up and attack in a flash.

It’s pretty cool to witness, and definitely not something that everyone gets to see.

Especially, on the gold course…

TMZ says the video took place in Arizona and golfers playing a round noticed the bobcat in the sand trap. They quickly realized what the cat was up to, using the sharp hills as a vantage point. A flock of ducks were eating away, clearly unaware of what was coming.

A golfer in the video commented.

“Look at this… they don’t even know he’s there.”

The bobcat creeps around the sand looking for the perfect place to attack from.

In a split second, the cat tops the hill and somehow finds a new gear as it leaps and gets its claws into one of the ducks.

The golfers then make their way towards the Bobcat as it comes clearer into view, finishing off its kill and then takes off with its dinner to go.

One of the golfers has an all-time quote when talking to an animal. In the words of Stephen A. Smith…

“You a baaad man, that’s a bad man”

He is right though, you can’t help but agree as the bobcat runs out of view. That is indeed a bad, bad man.

Part 1:

Part 2:

