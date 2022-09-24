ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

kslnewsradio.com

What differentiates BYU’s MBA program from other MBA programs

This article about MBA programs is sponsored by BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business. When you drive up Cougar Boulevard to the BYU campus, you'll see the sign that reads, "Enter to learn; go forth to serve." This message reminds students and visitors that service is at the heart of the BYU MBA at Marriott School of Business program.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Utah musician moves to Los Angeles following TikTok success

NORTH SALT LAKE — The popular social networking app TikTok has made a sensation out of scrappy, 22-year-old Alayna Thompson, a musician from North Salt Lake whose recent success has led her to Los Angeles to pursue a dream. Thompson, known professionally as Alayna Grace, was posting to TikTok...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
Tim Hughes
kslnewsradio.com

Layton High’s Teen Resource Center set to open Wednesday

LAYTON, Utah — A community ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for a newly completed Teen Resource Center at Layton High School. The event will be held at the high school, located at 440 Wasatch Drive in Layton, at 3 p.m. The Teen Resource Center also referred to as...
LAYTON, UT
#Ksl#Byu
kslnewsradio.com

DC Universe star finds fur-ever friend at SLC FanX convention

SALT LAKE CITY — The FanX convention swept through Salt Lake City last week. The convention, which takes place at the Salt Palace Convention Center, attracts tens of thousands of fans each year. However, the big attraction for some of the stars in attendance is the Ruff Patch puppy lounge in the celebrity green room.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers

SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument

SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation's Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah's Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo's 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah's Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 62-Unit Harmony Hills in Lehi, Utah

LEHI, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Harmony Hills, a 62-unit assisted living facility in Lehi, located on the north bank of Utah Lake between Salt Lake City and Provo. The community was built in 2016, totaling approximately 46,000 square feet on 1.5...
LEHI, UT

