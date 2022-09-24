Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Adorable Kiss on the Cheek With Boyfriend
Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are the cutest couple!. The 18-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off an adorable snap of the pair during a dinner date on Saturday evening. Brown posted a boomerang picture that shows her placing her hand on Bongiovi's face as she...
Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 4-minute video Saturday, packed with bloopers involving the stars of Stranger Things. The montage -- which got more than 120,000 views in the first hour it was available online -- showed cast members flubbing lines, falling down, walking into things, making faces at the camera and scaring each other on the Season 4 set of the 1980s-set sci-fi action-dramedy.
purewow.com
True-Crime Fans Will Love Netflix’s New #1 Show
Ryan Murphy’s brand-new show, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, is a must-watch for true-crime fans. The miniseries just premiered on Netflix this week, and it’s already claimed the number one spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched shows. (It’s currently ranked ahead of El rey Vicente Fernández, Cobra Kai, Fate: The Winx Saga, In the Dark and The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist.)
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Theme Park Adventures With Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
When she's not busy making her next big movie or working on Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is often spending quality time with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. The star has been sharing bits and pieces of their sweet relationship on social media, and she just dropped the latest pictures from the couple's recent adventures around various theme parks.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Robin's Wano Look
One Piece's anime has been tearing its way through the massive third act of the Wano Country arc's battles, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by highlighting her makeover for the fights on Onigashima! While the manga release of the series might be already setting the stage for the next major phase of the series following everything that happened on the isolated island of Wano, the anime is gearing up for the critical final stage of the fights across Onigashima as the various Straw Hats are finding their ways into their major battles for the arc.
3 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 5
The characters prepare for war in 'The Rings of Power' Episode 5, and those watching carefully will pick up on a few minor Easter Eggs.
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Originally Said It Would Be ‘Painful’ to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’
Over a year before ‘House of the Dragon’ premiered, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington said it ‘might be painful’ to watch the prequel series.
'Rings of Power': Identity of The White Cloaks Characters Finally Revealed
The fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" revealed three mysterious characters who were previously misidentified as Sauron.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Who is Adar in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
We break down the theories surrounding the mysterious new character
ComicBook
Smile Releases One Freaky Final Trailer
The horror movie Smile has released its final trailer before it hits theaters this week. This latest trailer for Smile comes with the added boast of having some sterling critical reviews – including one from ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, who called the film "Deliciously Creepy" in his review. Smile stars Sosie Bacon (Narcos: Mexico, Mare of Easttown), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Kyle Gallner (Scream 2022), Caitlin Stasey (APB, Bridge and Tunnel), Robin Weigert (American Horror Story, Deadwood), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things), and Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar) and is the debut of writer/director Parker Finn. You can get the official synopsis, below:
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller
Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Priah Ferguson Tussle With Terror In ’The Curse Of Bridge Hollow’ Trailer
A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after a mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc. Peep the kooky trailer below:. The Netflix flick also stars Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins,...
Inside Man review – Stanley Tucci goes full Hannibal Lecter in rollicking death row drama
Tucci is a smug prisoner; David Tennant is a sweet vicar with a secret. Their tales come together confidently in this funny and typically meaty mystery from Steven Moffat
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
ComicBook
Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule
Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
Mrs Wickham review – Austen spinoff sees despairing Lydia ‘banished’ to the north
Whatever came of Lydia Bennet after her two older sisters found their happy endings in Jane Austen’s social satire? Here is one imagined outcome for the youngest and arguably most rock’n’roll of the five siblings, whose fate is sealed after she runs off with the rakish cad, George Wickham (played by Johnny Flynn).
