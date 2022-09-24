ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Time Out Global

Where to celebrate National Coffee Day in Boston

Bostonians love coffee, in fact some might say that we run on it! National Coffee Day is coming up on September 29 and there are lots of ways to mark the occasion in the Hub. Here is our ultimate coffee day itinerary around town. Visit Say Coffee at Time Out...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Heading to the Topsfield Fair? The poultry building will be closed this year

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The building that houses the Topsfield Fair’s poultry show will be closed this year due to avian influenza concerns. In a statement, Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said, “Per the recommendation of The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, we have made the difficult decision not to open our Poultry Building during the 2022 Topsfield Fair.”
TOPSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Boston's Latin Quarter growing in popularity as cultural district

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON, -- A mural is taking shape in what is called Boston's Latin quarter in Jamaica Plain. It's an ode to Afro-Latin music."To me, this is the heart of the Latin community in Boston. It's the heart," said the lead artist on the mural, Roberto Chao. "It's not a race, it's a culture, through our language, it's a culture."The mural is going up in the area of Hyde and Jackson Square. Four years ago, the city named the neighborhood the Latin Quarter. Chao said the Hyde Square Task Force had a major hand in getting the name...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

What are the worst days for traffic around Boston?

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - If you've noticed the traffic is picking up lately, it's not your imagination. Commuters say they are experiencing longer-than-usual drive times - and some days are worse than others.A driver from Norton tells WBZ-TV her commute has doubled over the past couple of months."It probably took 35 minutes from Norton to Milton, and now it takes 45 to an hour," she said. "With traffic, it can be an hour and a half."Others are finding new ways to get to work."Back roads to avoid the traffic," another driver said.Mark Schieldrop from AAA says the pandemic has...
BOSTON, MA
bostonchefs.com

Sogno Now Open in Woburn

Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
WOBURN, MA
WCVB

Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian

Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about

Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
NECN

Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
DEDHAM, MA
CNBC

These are the 10 best family-friendly U.S. cities in 2022 based on academic excellence, outdoor space and more

In August, Opendoor, a digital platform for residential real estate, released a new survey that revealed the best family-friendly cities in the country. Opendoor's family-friendly cities and towns were identified by analyzing and averaging the number of places tagged with phrases like: community center, garden, museum, park, picnic site, playground, school, swimming pool, and supermarket within three miles of one of their brokerages.
Seacoast Current

Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
DANVILLE, NH
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Post Malone cancels performances at TD Garden

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -If you were hoping to see rapper Post Malone in Boston this weekend, you may be out of luck. The artist announced on social media Saturday that his shows at TD Garden in Boston this weekend were cancelled. Malone said he is experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in Missouri and is having difficulty breathing. The post was published after the scheduled 7:00 p.m. start time for his Saturday show.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
BRAINTREE, MA

