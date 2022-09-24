Read full article on original website
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Time Out Global
Where to celebrate National Coffee Day in Boston
Bostonians love coffee, in fact some might say that we run on it! National Coffee Day is coming up on September 29 and there are lots of ways to mark the occasion in the Hub. Here is our ultimate coffee day itinerary around town. Visit Say Coffee at Time Out...
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
Heading to the Topsfield Fair? The poultry building will be closed this year
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — The building that houses the Topsfield Fair’s poultry show will be closed this year due to avian influenza concerns. In a statement, Topsfield Fair General Manager James O’Brien said, “Per the recommendation of The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, we have made the difficult decision not to open our Poultry Building during the 2022 Topsfield Fair.”
Boston's Latin Quarter growing in popularity as cultural district
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON, -- A mural is taking shape in what is called Boston's Latin quarter in Jamaica Plain. It's an ode to Afro-Latin music."To me, this is the heart of the Latin community in Boston. It's the heart," said the lead artist on the mural, Roberto Chao. "It's not a race, it's a culture, through our language, it's a culture."The mural is going up in the area of Hyde and Jackson Square. Four years ago, the city named the neighborhood the Latin Quarter. Chao said the Hyde Square Task Force had a major hand in getting the name...
What are the worst days for traffic around Boston?
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - If you've noticed the traffic is picking up lately, it's not your imagination. Commuters say they are experiencing longer-than-usual drive times - and some days are worse than others.A driver from Norton tells WBZ-TV her commute has doubled over the past couple of months."It probably took 35 minutes from Norton to Milton, and now it takes 45 to an hour," she said. "With traffic, it can be an hour and a half."Others are finding new ways to get to work."Back roads to avoid the traffic," another driver said.Mark Schieldrop from AAA says the pandemic has...
bostonchefs.com
Sogno Now Open in Woburn
Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
WCVB
Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian
Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
PLAY is offering international flights from Boston starting at $99
Travelers can snag the deal between between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2. Travelers looking to explore Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park, Blue Lagoon, and more can get there for less than $100 round trip aboard PLAY during a sale on airfares through Sunday. In celebration of World Tourism Day on...
Boston Globe
10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about
Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
NECN
Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
CNBC
These are the 10 best family-friendly U.S. cities in 2022 based on academic excellence, outdoor space and more
In August, Opendoor, a digital platform for residential real estate, released a new survey that revealed the best family-friendly cities in the country. Opendoor's family-friendly cities and towns were identified by analyzing and averaging the number of places tagged with phrases like: community center, garden, museum, park, picnic site, playground, school, swimming pool, and supermarket within three miles of one of their brokerages.
Danville, NH, Woman Creates Stunning Charcuterie Boards That Are Almost Too Pretty to Eat
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Charcuterie boards are so trendy right now, and I am absolutely here for it. Honestly, I would be perfectly happy having cheese, crackers, fruit, and cured meat for dinner every night! It's delicious and filling, and there are so many different things you can put on a charcuterie board so you never get bored with your board.
universalhub.com
Creepy doll at one Star Market just keeps getting creepier as shoppers ram into it
Phderelict reports from the Porter Square Star Market:. This Halloween decoration at Star Market was too scary to begin with and keeps getting worse as more people accidentally/on purpose hit her with their carts . She gets around:
WCVB
Crisis at 'Mass and Cass' persists for Mayor Wu, Boston city leaders
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says things are improving in the troubled part of the city known as "Mass and Cass," but admits there is more work to do when it comes to tackling the homelessness and substance abuse that have plagued the area. It has been more...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
westernmassnews.com
Post Malone cancels performances at TD Garden
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -If you were hoping to see rapper Post Malone in Boston this weekend, you may be out of luck. The artist announced on social media Saturday that his shows at TD Garden in Boston this weekend were cancelled. Malone said he is experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in Missouri and is having difficulty breathing. The post was published after the scheduled 7:00 p.m. start time for his Saturday show.
whdh.com
Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
