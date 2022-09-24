Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
Services planned for Shaker High School Teacher Meghan Marohn
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A wake will be held this weekend for the missing Shaker teacher Meghan Marohn. Marohn's remains were found earlier this month after being reported missing back in march when on a hiking trip in Lee, Massachusetts. The family is hosting a wake for Marohn on...
WRGB
Motorcycle rider dies in crash after rear ending SUV, say police
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Colonie Police say a 39-year-old man lost his life after a crash involving a motorcycle and a SUV. The crash occurred just before 11:00 PM on Saturday, September 24th in the area of Central Avenue and Hawley Ave. According to police, the motorcycle was traveling...
WRGB
Threat moves Watervliet HS football game; under investigation
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — A school threat that police say could possibly be connected to gang violence prompted the Watervliet school district to push a football game from Friday to Saturday this past weekend. The game which was originally supposed to be played at home was also instead played...
WRGB
Man arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated with a suspended registration
CHARLESTON, NY (WRGB) — A 22-year-old man was arrested on a list of charges after a single car crash in the Town of Charlston. State Police, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on North Green Road. It was there, according to police, they found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Motorcycle rider killed in early morning collision with vehicle, say police
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Police in Glens Falls say a man has died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle over the weekend. According to Police, 36-year-old Nathan Varney was traveling north on Glenn Street near Oakland Avenue at around 5:00 AM, when he collided with a sedan in the middle of the intersection.
WRGB
Electric City makes way for more electric vehicles
The world of electric vehicles is making its mark on the Electric City!. Sunday the city of Schenectady hosted a National Drive Electric and Sustainability Fair. The event is for electric vehicle drivers to showcase their cars and experiences with potential drivers. The fairs are happening all over the country...
WRGB
Judge and Community react to allegations of misconduct by NYS Commission
Whitehall, NY (WRGB) — After reported misconduct by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct regarding a Washington County Judge, CBS 6'S Kalani Aaron went to White Hall to investigate. Whitehall is a village in upstate New York, with a population of 2,263, according to the United States...
WRGB
Traffic stop in Albany leads to drug, other charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a man on charges following a traffic stop. Investigators say, back on September 26th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the city of Albany. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey Stevens,51, of Gouverneur, NY, was found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRGB
Police Chief credits bank employees, witnesses to help in the arrest of fraud suspect
WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — North Greenbush Police say they have arrested a Cohoes man, accused of trying to steal money from a bank account. At around 2:00 PM, September 27th, officers responded to the M&T bank on Main Avenue after a man was attempting to withdraw cash from an account.
WRGB
Schenectady officer suspended in controversial neck hold case facing new federal lawsuit
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A federal complaint's been filed against a Schenectady Police Officer whose name you've heard on CBS 6 News before. The same officer seen on body camera video using a controversial knee to neck hold, which ignited protests in 2020, is named again in a new lawsuit involving a new plaintiff who says her civil rights were violated.
WRGB
Man in custody after crashing car into AT&T store, reportedly damaging property with a bat
NISKAYUNA. NY (WRGB) — Emergency crews were on the scene at the AT&T store at Mohawk Commons after a car crashed through the store front Sunday morning. Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Niskayuna Police say they responded to a report that a person was inside the AT&T store damaging property with a baseball bat. More information revealed the person crashed a car into the front doors of the store. When they arrived, police took Steven Carrion, 29, of Troy, into custody without further incident.
Comments / 0