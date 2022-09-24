ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Is the Bucs offense sputtering, or is this a new normal in Tampa Bay?

By John Romano
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cOTj_0i8rNdYL00
Should we get used to seeing more handoffs from Tom Brady to Leonard Fournette? The Bucs have had a clear emphasis on running the ball the first two weeks of 2022 with Fournette getting at least 20 carries in back-to-back games. [ TYLER KAUFMAN | AP ]

TAMPA — In the case of the 2022 Tampa Bay offense, we have evidence. We have eyewitnesses corroborated with video, and we have a paper trail of irrefutable numbers.

We’re just a little wobbly on motive.

Have the Bucs turned down the volume on their party-all-the-time offense because their linemen and receivers are beat up, or is this an organizational change in philosophy under Todd Bowles?

The coaches and quarterback will admit to nothing. They talk in generalities about taking what the defense gives and having the flexibility to do whatever is necessary to win.

But they don’t deny what everyone is plainly seeing:

This has not been the same offense that led the NFL in scoring from 2019-21. At least not through the first two games of the season.

The Bucs have been held to 20 points or fewer in consecutive weeks for the first time since the first two games of the 2019 season. In other words, for the first time since Tom Brady became quarterback.

Now, this is not necessarily a cause for alarm. The Bucs, after all, are 2-0 with victories on the road against a pair of quality opponents. They have protected the ball, they have protected leads and, most importantly, they have protected the 45-year-old Brady.

After he attempted 1,329 passes in his first two seasons in Tampa Bay — not just the most in the NFL, but the most by any quarterback in back-to-back seasons since Matthew Stafford in 2012-13 — Brady has dialed it back dramatically this season. He is currently 22nd in the league in pass attempts.

So, again, is this a conscious effort to run the ball more? Are the Bucs purposefully using a ball-control, field-position offense that complements their stout defense? Or have the past two weeks been a matter of circumstance with Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Donovan Smith and Ryan Jensen getting hurt?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sxwp1_0i8rNdYL00
Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and quarterback Tom Brady embrace before last Sunday's win in New Orleans. The Bucs also seem to be embracing a less flashy offense this season. [ JONATHAN BACHMAN | AP ]

“It’s this year’s team right now. It’s where we’re at right now,” offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said. “That’s what we feel is the best thing to do to have the best chance to win these football games.

“Obviously with the injuries that we have, we can’t be what we were last year. But we’re not expecting to be. We expect to be the 2022 Buccaneers. We’ll see how it all turns out, but I like the direction we’re heading.”

And what is that direction? From here, it looks like 1958.

Okay, maybe that’s an exaggeration. Brady is still averaging 30.5 passes a game, even if that’s down substantially from the 43 attempts per game last year.

Basically, the Bucs look like they’re doing whatever they can to keep Brady standing upright while avoiding putting the defense in bad situations. That means no turnovers, no sacks, no quick three-and-outs because they were trying to push the ball downfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0i8rNdYL00

The Cowboys and Saints combined for 25 possessions against the Bucs the past two weeks. Every single one began on the opponent’s side of the field, and most were inside the 30.

In other words, the Bucs aren’t giving up any freebies.

Unlike recent seasons when they seemed obsessed with putting as many points on the scoreboard as possible, this version of the Bucs just wants to have more points than the other team.

If that means plodding instead of dazzling, then so be it.

“A lot of things change,” Brady said when asked about injuries to receivers. “You’ve just got to try to win the game however you can win it. Fortunately, our defense is playing great football and we’ll do the best we can do on offense.”

It’s possible that both scenarios are true for the Bucs — they have dialed back the offense because of injuries, but that was also part of their long-range planning.

There’s no reason to risk getting Brady hurt with 40-plus passes a game if it’s not necessary. And there’s no reason to take risks in order to score 31 points if you can still win with 21.

What we do not know is whether the Bucs can turn on the fireworks at a moment’s notice. If the defense falters, is this offense capable of scoring a couple of quick touchdowns in the fourth quarter?

Good question. At this point, they have only scored two offensive touchdowns in two games.

That’s not exactly comforting, but it’s hard to imagine a passing game with a healthy Brady, Jones, Godwin and Mike Evans not being able to move the ball if the situation dictates it.

For now, this is who the Bucs are:

A pedestrian offense with a perfect record.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Live updates: Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida, Tampa Bay

Floridians woke up Monday to Hurricane Ian, a storm that is expected to quickly strengthen to a major hurricane as it bears down on the state. The National Hurricane Center on Monday morning placed Tampa Bay under a hurricane watch and a storm surge watch. Tampa Bay remained firmly in the storm’s forecast cone, though forecasters said there was still a great deal of uncertainty about Ian’s path.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

Look: Bucs Fans Are Furious With Byron Leftwich

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans aren't very happy with Byron Leftwich on Sunday. The Bucs fell to the Packers, 14-12, on Sunday afternoon, in yet another poor showing by the Tom Brady-led offense. Tampa Bay is without some key players, especially at wide receiver, but fans are beginning to be fed...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Report: Brady's tablet-throwing antics prompted a league-wide memo

Apparently Tom Brady put the NFL on high alert regarding the mistreatment of Microsoft Surface tablets. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback broke not one but two tablets last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in bouts of frustration, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. And as a result of Brady's antics, the...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis on Ian: ‘Make preparations now’

As Tropical Storm Ian rapidly strengthens over the western Caribbean Sea, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday told Floridians to prepare — and to do it now. “The path of this is still uncertain,” DeSantis said at a late morning news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. “The impacts will be broad throughout the state of Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#College Sports#Buccaneers#American Football
Tampa Bay Times

Rays lose lead in 8th, rally to beat Guardians in 11

CLEVELAND — The Rays opened their season-ending nine-game road trip Tuesday knowing there were multiple permutations that could determine their status and seeding for the postseason, and preferring to focus on the simplest. “There’s so many different ways, scenarios that people are talking about,” manager Kevin Cash said before...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Ian becomes hurricane, Tampa Bay still in its sights

Tropical Storm Ian intensified overnight into a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center, and forecasters expect the storm will be a major hurricane by the end of the day. The Tampa Bay area remained firmly in the storm’s forecast cone, though forecasters said there was still a great deal...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough orders 300,000 to evacuate

TAMPA — Hillsborough County ordered residents in its coastal areas and people living in mobile and manufactured houses to evacuate their homes Monday in advance of Hurricane Ian. The order, effective at 2 p.m. Monday, could mean more than 300,000 people will be evacuated. Forty-nine schools are scheduled to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Ian now Category 3, on its way to Tampa Bay as major hurricane

After a night of intensification, Hurricane Ian has emerged as a major hurricane Tuesday — still following its track toward Tampa Bay. The Category 3 storm is just off the coast of Cuba, about 5 miles south of Pinar Del Río and 175 miles southwest of the Dry Tortugas, according to a 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is moving north at about 12 mph and forecasters expect the storm to turn toward the north-northeast while beginning to slow Tuesday night into Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
77K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy