cititour.com
NYC Restaurants
Rabbit is a new raw vegan spot in the East Village by James Beard nominated Chef Davo Derossi. The menu includes things like watermelon-strawberry gazpacho, Al Pastor with pineapple and walnuts, and hummus with cherry, harissa and sumac. The tasting menu costs $75.
cititour.com
Bake Culture
Bake Culture, a Taiwan based chain, has opened a location on St Marks between Second and Third Avenue in the East Village. The shop is known for specialties like seashell bread, egg tarts and cream cakes with fresh fruit.
cititour.com
Little Banchan Shop
Little Banchan Shop in Long Island City is offering freshly prepared foods to-go. They include Korean specialties like bibimbap, spicy pork gimbap, kimchi fried rice, Korean chicken wings and Korean meatballs. Options vary day to day.
Eater
The Biggest Restaurant Makeover in New York City
My first time walking into HAGS, a queer fine dining destination in the East Village, I thought I would be flooded with memories. I thought it would be obvious what it had been, the bones of its previous life pushing through the skin of its walls. But among the bar’s drapery, the soft booths, the lime green accents and the heart-shaped pink lights that adorn each table, it felt like a singular space, something new and weird and decidedly queer. I was surprised to find I wasn’t thinking of all the dinners I’d had in this room, which had defined dining in the early aughts in New York City not just for me, but for basically the whole country. The transformation was sort of an amazing feat.
cititour.com
10 Places to Try Before or After a Broadway Show
With Broadway back and new shows debuting, here are ten places worth hitting up if you are heading to a show. This new Greek spot with towering ceilings is offering show-stopping seafood from Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna to Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes. Visitors will also find Greek specialties along with steaks and chops. If you are heading to an early show, there is a 3-Course Prix Fix for from 11:30am to 4:30pm.
cititour.com
L’Ami Pierre Pastry and Sandwich Shop Opens Alongside Le Bernadin
What do you get when two French friends with impeccable food credentials get together to create fast-food? L’Ami Pierre of course. The friends are Pierre-Antoine Raberin and chef and culinary adviser, Eric Ripert, whose restaurant Le Bernadin is just steps away on West 51st Street. Together they are offering a collection of French pastries, sandwiches, soups and salads for breakfast or lunch fare to eat in or take out. And of course, the croissants are fabulous!
New private club 100 stories above ‘Billionaire’s Row’ opens doors
Talk about keeping it 100. Yet another private club has opened in New York City — and this one’s on the 100th floor of a luxury high-rise. Located along so-called Billionaire’s Row, Central Park Tower — which has a penthouse unit for sale for a record $250 million — opened the doors to the 100th floor space on Thursday with a source telling us they spotted Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Dennis Basso and Naeem Khan at a bash thrown by Extell’s Gary Barnett. Celebrity event planner Colin Cowie — who has done events for Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey and Kim Kardashian — is...
Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm
New Yorkers have a reputation for tolerating small and unusual apartments in the name of love for our fair city, but one Hell’s Kitchen resident’s home may take the cake. Step inside Alaina Randazzo’s $650 a month, 80-square-foot studio on the West Side. A third-floor walk up without windows (save for a skylight), the cozy living […] The post Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm appeared first on W42ST.
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
NYC Is Getting A Series Of Seductive Cirque-Style Cabaret Dinner Shows
Break out the bubbly and enjoy the show! The AirOtic Soireé is a series of special Cirque-style cabaret dinner shows and it’s coming to HK Hall (605 W 48th St) in Manhattan this November. You and your friends can enjoy an exclusive night out full of excellent cocktails and world-class acrobatics. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. but in the meantime be sure to join the waitlist for this limited-time performance! Created by Stephane Haffner, founder and creative director of Les Farfadais, and US champion gymnast Kyle Kier, the AirOtic Soirée: A Circus-Style Cabaret Dinner Show This tantalizing performance has charmed South Florida, Palm Springs, Chicago, Washington D.C. and now it’s unraveling right before our eyes at HK Hall in Hell’s Kitchen. Talented world-class acrobats will perform mind-boggling stunts, bridging extravagant costumes and seductive choreography for a one-of-a-kind burlesque circus style soirée. If you’ve been on the hunt for an unforgettable night out, then this event is for you.
cititour.com
Oceans Launches Lunch near Union Square
Locally sourced and globally inspired is how Oceans, located near Union Square, likes to think of itself. Oceans tapped Chef Andy Kitko (formerly of Cafe Boulud, Aqua and Estiatorio Milos) to secure that vision. Now Oceans is offering lunch service including omakase and sushi lunch. A la carte options include...
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Queens, NYC
As the largest borough in New York City by more than 30 square miles, Queens offers a long list of abandoned structures within a borough oscillating between industry and residency. While the development of areas such as Long Island City has prompted the city to demolish abandoned gems such as 5 Pointz, there are still plenty of places left to explore for those interested in venturing into historical buildings, rusting railways, and forgotten forts. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover in Queens.
cititour.com
Witching Hour
Witching Hour is a new cocktail bar in Bushwick with funky tulip-shaped lamps and others with fringes, orange seats and lime green banquette seating. The bar boasts delicious drinks with names like Shade of Jade and “delicious company.” Open 5pm-late.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A new festival celebrating Chinatown kicks off Friday
The annual Feast of San Gennaro may be wrapped, but another tasty festival is slated to take place in Lower Manhattan. 88 East Fair, a new festival by the advocacy group Welcome to Chinatown, will celebrate the neighborhood on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 from 11am–7pm. The event aims to boost the neighborhood and bring business and appreciation to Chinatown businesses and cultural institutions, many of which have suffered since early 2020.
Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft
Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
Food show ‘Will It Swap?’ stars a S.I. Ferry security guard and retired corrections officer with a big personality
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Vic Zagami knows his food craft — at least that’s what oat milk producer Oatly maintains. The company picked the Staten Island Ferry security guard and retired NYC corrections officer to headline in “Will It Swap?”, a YouTube production by Oatly launched on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
cititour.com
Ainslie to Open on the Bowery
This week, the Bowery will welcome Ainslie (199 Bowery). The spacious, 20,000-sqaure foot venue will include a beer garden that opens to the sidewalk by way of two massive hangar plane doors, two living floral chandeliers overhead and a Shepard Fairey mural to greet guests. Inside, guests will find a...
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
Watch ‘The Wanderers’: Staten Islanders have their say about Fossella’s casino idea for New York Wheel site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Borough President Vito Fossella has an idea about what the city should do with the site where the failed New York Wheel project was supposed to go: Put a casino there. Three Class III casino licenses are ticketed for the downstate region. The borough president envisions...
