Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by...
After rocky start, hopes up in Oregon drug decriminalization
Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state’s pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act in 2020, the emphasis was on treatment as much as on decriminalizing possession of personal-use amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs. ...
Goodbye Bessie: Decline of small dairies in northern Utah mirrors national trend
Cache Valley in northern Utah has long been a big name in dairy and cheese production, so it was fitting that it would be the site of a Guinness World Record mac-and-cheese dish this summer — 4,742 pounds of the gooey stuff mixed in a vat at the Schreiber Foods plant in Logan. But although cheese and dairy output here remain stronger than ever, changing economic conditions are leading to extinction of the small- to medium-sized dairies that made Cache County the state’s No. 1...
Idaho State Journal
Southeast Idaho Retired Educators to hold luncheon Oct. 5
POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will be having their monthly luncheon meeting at noon Oct. 5 at the Juniper Country Club, 6600 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. The cost of the lunch is $18.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Chilling effect on free speech': Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral
Idaho universities are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers, and at least one public university is barring employees from telling students how to obtain emergency contraception or birth control as well. It’s the latest restriction in a state that already holds some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. “This is going to have a very broad impact,” said Mike Satz, an attorney and former faculty member and interim dean at the University of Idaho’s College of Law. “It’s going to...
Idaho State Journal
Police: California woman arrested after leading local deputies on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle
A 28-year-old California woman faces numerous charges after authorities say she led local Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle late Thursday night. Hailey Lynn Casasanta, 28, of Big Bear City, California, has been charged with felony eluding and felony possession of a stolen vehicle...
Idaho State Journal
Smith, Denny L.C.
Denny Smith L.C. Smith Denny L. C. Smith, 74, of Brecknock Twp., passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Suzanne D. (Delp) White-Smith. Born in Salmon, Idaho, he was the son of the late Wilber L. Cox and Juanita Smith. He was adopted by his late maternal grandparents Cleo A. and Ruby P. Smith. Following high school graduation Denny served with the Native American Fire Fighters, from the Sho-Ban/Bannick Indian reservation, to fight wild fires through-out the Inner Mountain West and Pacific North West for the U.S. Forestry Service. At age 19, Denny enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp serving during the Vietnam conflict where he was awarded a Purple Heart and the Medal of Valor, from South Vietnam, after being wounded in combat. He attended a number of Business Schools, Colleges and technical Schools throughout the U.S. Denny was employed as a Chef for 38 years working all over the country. He was a member of V.F.W., American Legion; the Disabled American Veterans, and was a member of the Military Order of Purple Heart and the Marine Corp League. Surviving in addition to his wife is a step daughter, Charity I., wife of Robert R. Groff, III. He was pre-deceased by a son, Terry L. Johnson, and six siblings. Other family members are his former wives, Francie A. Smith and Rose Ann Smith. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to: Veterans Making a Difference, 645 N. 6th Street, Reading, PA 19601; Guideposts Military Appreciation Program, P.O. Box 5814 Harlan, Iowa 51593; or to Healing Our Heroes Program, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
IDOC launches trauma-intervention program for correctional staff and residents
The Idaho Department of Correction has launched a pilot program aimed at helping the Department’s staff and residents address the impact of trauma on their mental and physical health. The first phase of IDOC’s trauma intervention program will focus on correctional staff. The department is inviting mental health professionals to submit proposals describing how they would help staff address trauma-related problems like stress and burnout. “We count on these dedicated...
Comments / 0