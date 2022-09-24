Denny Smith L.C. Smith Denny L. C. Smith, 74, of Brecknock Twp., passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Suzanne D. (Delp) White-Smith. Born in Salmon, Idaho, he was the son of the late Wilber L. Cox and Juanita Smith. He was adopted by his late maternal grandparents Cleo A. and Ruby P. Smith. Following high school graduation Denny served with the Native American Fire Fighters, from the Sho-Ban/Bannick Indian reservation, to fight wild fires through-out the Inner Mountain West and Pacific North West for the U.S. Forestry Service. At age 19, Denny enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp serving during the Vietnam conflict where he was awarded a Purple Heart and the Medal of Valor, from South Vietnam, after being wounded in combat. He attended a number of Business Schools, Colleges and technical Schools throughout the U.S. Denny was employed as a Chef for 38 years working all over the country. He was a member of V.F.W., American Legion; the Disabled American Veterans, and was a member of the Military Order of Purple Heart and the Marine Corp League. Surviving in addition to his wife is a step daughter, Charity I., wife of Robert R. Groff, III. He was pre-deceased by a son, Terry L. Johnson, and six siblings. Other family members are his former wives, Francie A. Smith and Rose Ann Smith. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to: Veterans Making a Difference, 645 N. 6th Street, Reading, PA 19601; Guideposts Military Appreciation Program, P.O. Box 5814 Harlan, Iowa 51593; or to Healing Our Heroes Program, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

