DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer sees similarities between his new team and the two that he led to the Stanley Cup Final in the first seasons with them. “Everybody said the door was closing on their window to win, and that the core was aging,” said DeBoer, adding bluntly that the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks didn’t really care what others thought when he arrived. “And the other similarities are you also need help for that group.” The top scorer for Dallas last season was 38-year-old center Joe Pavelski, whose four seasons as captain...

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 MINUTES AGO