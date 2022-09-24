ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins’ Petry Fined the Max By NHL for Preseason Punch

CRANBERRY — At least one of the Pittsburgh Penguins lost more than an exhibition game Tuesday night. Defenseman Jeff Petry has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement — by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for roughing Detroit forward Jonatan Berggren at 5:46 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 6-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
ARTEMI PANARIN JESTS ABOUT WHY HE DIDN'T RECEIVE THE CAPTAIN'S 'C'

When the New York Rangers named Jacob Trouba captain over the summer, folks all over the NHL were surprised, but inside the Rangers' room, I am not sure that was the case. Trouba obviously has the respect of his teammates, Gallant naming him captain seems like an homage to the late-90s era of captain; Chris Pronger, Darien Hatcher and – dare I say – Scott Stevens?
DeBoer has old, young Stars who would like another Cup debut

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer sees similarities between his new team and the two that he led to the Stanley Cup Final in the first seasons with them. “Everybody said the door was closing on their window to win, and that the core was aging,” said DeBoer, adding bluntly that the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks didn’t really care what others thought when he arrived. “And the other similarities are you also need help for that group.” The top scorer for Dallas last season was 38-year-old center Joe Pavelski, whose four seasons as captain...
Which key New York Rangers to watch in preseason match versus Bruins

The New York Rangers take to the ice at TD Garden to face the Boston Bruins in their second of six preseason games. After a rousing 4-1 win over the New York Islanders, several familiar faces will be back in the lineup tonight. Jimmy Vesey, Gustav Rydahl, Vitali Kravtsov, Ryan Carpenter, and Bobby Trivigno are playing in the back to back contests.
Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, and Brennan Othmann make most of their opportunity vs Isles

The New York Rangers opened up their preseason schedule with a 4-1 win over their the New York Islanders. Gerard Gallant’s lineup featured 8 regular skaters out of the 18 that suited up like Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, and K’Andre Miller. Of the remaining players, three stood out in the victory to make the most of out their opportunity.
Brennan Othmann lights up Broadway as Rangers take down Isles 4-1

The New York Rangers got off to a great start in their first of six preseason games on the schedule. The pace of play in this exhibition match was sharp and crisp for both teams, especially to open up the contest. Eventually, off the sticks of players fighting to make the team, the Rangers handily beat the rival New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden by a 4-1 final.
New York Rangers preseason lineup versus Bruins debuts Vincent Trocheck

After a nice win to start the preseason over the rival Islanders, the New York Rangers will head to Boston to take on the Bruins. Game and broadcast information listed below in bold and italics. DATE VS. BROADCAST INFO RESULT. Monday, Sept. 26 (7:00 PM) NYI MSG, MSGSN, NHLN, ESPN...
NHL sets 2023 trade deadline date

The trade deadline festivities have a date. Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets reports that this season’s deadline will be on March 3, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET. That’s a Friday, meaning it might be quite the celebration for some hockey fans and a day of remembrance for others. It is also nearly three weeks earlier than this year’s deadline, which was late due to the Olympic break that was built into the schedule. Things are finally getting back to normal on the NHL calendar.
BLUE JACKETS VS. PENGUINS // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)

The Blue Jackets battle the Penguins LIVE at Nationwide Arena in the second game of a split-squad preseason slate on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE at Nationwide Arena in the second game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all...
NHL reportedly notifying teams of 'sharp' salary cap increase

Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the NHL has been informing and preparing teams for a sharp salary cap increase over the next three seasons. If it holds true, it’s a landmark point financially in the league’s post-COVID operations and continued growth. According to Friedman’s reporting, the salary cap...
Sharks Reduce Training Camp Roster

SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the following players have been returned to their junior clubs:. Jake Furlong - D (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL) Liam Gilmartin - F (London Knights, OHL) Max McCue - F (London Knights, OHL) The following players have...
