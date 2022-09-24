There’s a new indictment and new charges in the case of the Albany motorcyclist accused of killing two people who were walking in Lake George. A Warren County grand jury has handed up a new indictment against Anthony Futia in the crash that killed Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo. The new indictment has 15 counts, including two new counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

1 DAY AGO