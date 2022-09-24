ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

First on 13: New charges in deadly Lake George motorcycle crash

There’s a new indictment and new charges in the case of the Albany motorcyclist accused of killing two people who were walking in Lake George. A Warren County grand jury has handed up a new indictment against Anthony Futia in the crash that killed Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo. The new indictment has 15 counts, including two new counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.
NEWS10 ABC

Beyond Futia: Revoked, suspended DWI drivers

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-You may have heard that Anthony Futia, the accused motorcyclist in a fatal crash in Lake George is facing more charges. He’s now facing 15 charges, including two counts of Manslaughter. Futia was not legally allowed to drive at the time of the deadly crash, but he isn’t alone. Officials say Anthony […]
LAKE GEORGE, NY
mynbc5.com

Four injured in single-vehicle crash in Tupper Lake

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — Four teens are recovering after being injured in a single-car crash in Tupper Lake. New York State Police said the crash happened on Lake Simond Road on Thursday. The driver and two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A rear passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was...
TUPPER LAKE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Warren County, NY
Accidents
Warren County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Albany Med
NEWS10 ABC

Driver served order of protection before store crash

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (News10)-A Troy man is being held without bail after police say he intentionally drove his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store and then allegedly damaged the inside of the store with a baseball bat. Court documents reveal the incident happened after the man was served with an order of protection. The […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
WNYT

Police: Driver slams car into Niskayuna AT&T store

13 investigates is finding out more about that wild scene in Niskayuna where police say a man intentionally drove into the front of the AT&T. It happened Sunday morning at Mohawk Commons on Balltown Road. Police have charged 29-year-old Steven Carrion of Troy with burglary, reckless endangerment, and criminal contempt,...
NISKAYUNA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WNYT

Man makes sign to support Gloversville police chief

The mayor of Gloversville says he will have an announcement Tuesday on the police chief’s future. As NewsChannel 13 was the first to tell you, Mayor Vincent DeSantis asked for the chief’s resignation after the police department helped 13 Investigates to shed light on the city’s opioid crisis.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy