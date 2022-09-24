Read full article on original website
WNYT
First on 13: New charges in deadly Lake George motorcycle crash
There’s a new indictment and new charges in the case of the Albany motorcyclist accused of killing two people who were walking in Lake George. A Warren County grand jury has handed up a new indictment against Anthony Futia in the crash that killed Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo. The new indictment has 15 counts, including two new counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.
Beyond Futia: Revoked, suspended DWI drivers
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-You may have heard that Anthony Futia, the accused motorcyclist in a fatal crash in Lake George is facing more charges. He’s now facing 15 charges, including two counts of Manslaughter. Futia was not legally allowed to drive at the time of the deadly crash, but he isn’t alone. Officials say Anthony […]
Washington County deputies looking for vulnerable adult
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing out of Salem.
mynbc5.com
Four injured in single-vehicle crash in Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — Four teens are recovering after being injured in a single-car crash in Tupper Lake. New York State Police said the crash happened on Lake Simond Road on Thursday. The driver and two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A rear passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was...
Schenectady PD arrest 2 in separate weekend incidents
The Schenectady Police Department has arrested two people after separate incidents that took place over the weekend. One was arrested after a reported robbery and the other was arrested after a foot chase.
Lake George woman accused in string of thefts
Troopers found more than they bargained for on Sunday when they carried out a search warrant on a Lake George woman's car.
South Glens Falls man dies in Bolton car crash
A South Glens Falls man has died in a two-car crash on East Schroon River Road in Bolton. New York State Police said Patrick Murray, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.
GFPD: Crash near Cool Insuring Arena kills motorcyclist
A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a car at a red light near Cool Insuring Arena Saturday morning.
Driver served order of protection before store crash
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (News10)-A Troy man is being held without bail after police say he intentionally drove his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store and then allegedly damaged the inside of the store with a baseball bat. Court documents reveal the incident happened after the man was served with an order of protection. The […]
WRGB
Motorcycle rider killed in early morning collision with vehicle, say police
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Police in Glens Falls say a man has died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle over the weekend. According to Police, 36-year-old Nathan Varney was traveling north on Glenn Street near Oakland Avenue at around 5:00 AM, when he collided with a sedan in the middle of the intersection.
Caroga Lake man accused of aggravated DWI after crash
Upon arrival, officers learned that Dylan E. Rulison, 22, of Caroga Lake, was allegedly driving the car drunk, even though police said he was supposed to have an ignition interlock device on the car.
WNYT
Police: Driver slams car into Niskayuna AT&T store
13 investigates is finding out more about that wild scene in Niskayuna where police say a man intentionally drove into the front of the AT&T. It happened Sunday morning at Mohawk Commons on Balltown Road. Police have charged 29-year-old Steven Carrion of Troy with burglary, reckless endangerment, and criminal contempt,...
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle, burglarizing home
State Police arrested a Corinth woman for allegedly stealing a vehicle and burglarizing a home in Greenfield. Stacey Dressel, 41, was arrested by the Ballston Spa Police Department on September 24 and was turned over to the State Police.
Queensbury Walmart employees charged with grand larceny
Two Walmart workers were arrested on Monday. Police said that Brian Winchell, 32, of Whitehall, and Vickie Dibble, 52, of Granville, underpaid for and stole over $1,000 in merchandise from the Queensbury store since July.
Motorcyclist thrown under guardrail after Benson crash
A Burlington, Vermont man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after being thrown off his motorcycle on VT Route 22A in Benson.
WRGB
Man arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated with a suspended registration
CHARLESTON, NY (WRGB) — A 22-year-old man was arrested on a list of charges after a single car crash in the Town of Charlston. State Police, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on North Green Road. It was there, according to police, they found...
Vermonter crashes car after alleged high speed chase
A Wallingford, Vermont man was cited to appear in Rutland County Superior Court over the weekend after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase and then crashed into the woods.
Amsterdam woman allegedly files phony SNAP application
An Amsterdam woman was cited to court on Friday after she allegedly filed a phony SNAP application, in which she failed to disclose employment and income earned in her household.
New York State Man Accused of Stealing Fire Truck and Going on Joyride
9-1-1 CBS is reporting that the 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole a $500,000 dollar fire truck, that was parked in front of the Gloversville fire department Friday morning. From there, this brazen thief proceeded to take the emergency vehicle around town on an early morning joyride. There is no word if...
WNYT
Man makes sign to support Gloversville police chief
The mayor of Gloversville says he will have an announcement Tuesday on the police chief’s future. As NewsChannel 13 was the first to tell you, Mayor Vincent DeSantis asked for the chief’s resignation after the police department helped 13 Investigates to shed light on the city’s opioid crisis.
