Try Not to Wet Yourself at These 7 Haunted Houses in New Hampshire and Maine
Whether you like it or not, it is Halloween time, baby!. The temperatures are dipping low, the sun is setting early, the leaves are falling down, and pumpkin has made its way back to the menus. With the fall season comes the horror. Spooky jack-o-lanterns scattered across the neighborhoods and...
USA Today Flat Out Snubs This Legendary New Hampshire Apple Orchard
USA Today recently named its 10 best apple orchards in the United States, with three New England orchards making the cut. But with all due respect to Limerick, Maine, Northborough, Massachusetts, and Smithfield Rhode Island, you gotta be kidding me. How can you put together a list of the top...
The 25 Best Sports Bars in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Game days in New England. Ahhhh, the best. Picture a Sunday 1 PM Patriots game. If you are not going to the game, you might find yourself at a sports bar at 11 AM. Why so early? Because it is GAME DAY. The vibes at most sports bars are unmatched...
Maine Meteorologist Wins Contest With Thousand Pound Pumpkin
'Tis the season for ghost, goblins, and pumpkins! We are also right in the thick of Fair Season here in Maine and really gives you that warm fall feeling. Sweaters, stews, and lattes!. This year was the 15th Cumberland County Fair and it is known for their pumpkin growing contests!
200 Lives Were Taken by America’s First Serial Killer From New Hampshire
Many people know the names Ed Gein, Charles Manson, Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Jack the Ripper. But, will all these horrors, it all had to start from somewhere, there had to be a first. America's first known serial killer is actually from New Hampshire. Over the years, there have...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
WMUR.com
Flights from Orlando arrive in New Hampshire ahead of Hurricane Ian
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida on Tuesday, some people were headed north to New Hampshire. Passengers arrived Tuesday at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport from Orlando, an area that's expected to get hit hard. Orlando Sanford International Airport closed Tuesday in anticipation of the storm, and Orlando International Airport planned to shut down Wednesday morning.
These Are the Best Places to Get Chicken Tenders in New Hampshire
My dad always said that when you go out to eat, ordering chicken tenders is a pretty safe bet because "you can't screw them up!" It's pretty sound logic, but I do want to go on the record saying that some places go above and beyond while others are just on par.
‘Dude loves malls’: Actor Steve Carrell spotted shopping in Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Hollywood icon and Concord native Steve Carrell was spotted at a Boston area shopping mall over the weekend. Hospitality and lifestyle publicist Nicole Maffeo Russo snapped photos of “The Office” star at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton on Saturday. “Steve Carell is shopping...
Take My Gluten, Please: Living a Gluten-Free Life in New England
Ten years of being gluten-free, and I still get the stink eye in a restaurant. Not every time, but most times when I am at a restaurant and ask if my order can be made "gluten-free", I get a server who says snidely, "Is that an allergy or a sensitivity?"
nbcboston.com
New Hampshire Native Competes on Hit Reality Series ‘Survivor'
New Hampshire native Noelle Lambert has started her run on the 43rd season of “Survivor.”. Lambert is the show’s first above-knee amputee to compete. She is excited to show people that despite a limb difference she is capable of competing with the rest of the castaways. Lambert has...
This House in Kennebunkport is Allegedly the Most Haunted Home in Maine
Maine is a beautiful and scenic state with locals staying for generations and tourists flocking every season. We have majestic mountains, gorgeous rocky shores, and tall pines you can get lost in. Regardless of our beauty, we are still in a spooky state with hauntings that will make your hair...
Stunning Downeast Cottage for Sale Shines With Panoramic Views and Serene Landscape
While we may take it for granted on the southern coast, a lot of Maine is remote. And I'm not sure there's a Mainer who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
New Englanders Reveal 19 Things That Should Be on Your New England Bucket List
There are so many things to do and places to visit in New England. New England is made up of six states: Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Each state has something exciting to offer, whether you just want to relax, explore, or try a new experience.
‘Making overdose crisis more severe’: Concerns over animal tranquilizer growing in Massachusetts
Boston – Health experts across Massachusetts are growing increasingly worried about an animal tranquilizer tainting the street drug supply. The non-opioid xylazine is spreading rapidly in drug samples across Massachusetts, and users don’t realize they’re taking it until it’s too late. The life-saving medicine Narcan does...
First Day of Fall: Here’s Why New Hampshire Locals Are Excited for the Season
The first day of fall has officially arrived, and we're so excited. Doesn't it feel like this year has just flown by? We were thinking the same thing. Fall is a favorite time of year for this writer for countless reasons. Not only is the foliage beautiful, but we can enjoy seasonal activities and treats like pumpkin beverages and baked goods, comfy sweaters, leaf peeping, apple picking, corn mazes, and more. Then of course, there's Halloween and all the fun things that come with the holiday, like ghost stories, haunted houses, spooky movies, costumes, and trick-or-treating (or if you're past the trick-or-treating age, getting a free excuse to eat extra candy).
Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire
This is the first of a two-part series about how fire is used as a regenerative force in New Hampshire. Decline in air quality. Danger. Damage. The latest headlines about wildfires emphasize its potential for large-scale destruction, but there’s a positive side to fire that has long been used by Indigenous people as a way […] The post Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
One of the Most Haunted Forests in America is Located Here in Massachusetts
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Massachusett's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
nhbr.com
Hotels fill up with evicted NH families
On a hot and humid August afternoon, Rachel Jones and her husband Glen are sitting on a bed in their air-conditioned room at the Comfort Inn. It has been home for them and their 11-year-old granddaughter for nearly two months, ever since their new landlord hiked their rent and then evicted them for renovations.
