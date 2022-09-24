ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAA Signs ‘Tár’ Star Nina Hoss (EXCLUSIVE)

Hoss stars opposite Cate Blanchett in Todd Field’s “Tár,” which will open theatrically on Oct. 7 via Focus Features. The film debuted to rave reviews at the Venice and Telluride film festivals, with Variety Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis suggesting that Hoss could land her first Oscar nomination for her supporting performance as wife to Blanchett’s trailblazing composer, who becomes the first woman to conduct a major German orchestra. In his awards analysis, Davis described Hoss as the “heart and soul of the film.”
See How U.K. Punk and Politics Converged in Don Letts Doc Trailer

A new documentary, , will examine the influence of Don Letts, the British filmmaker, and musician who captured some of the most significant footage of punk’s first wave and cofounded Big Audio Dynamite with the Clash’s Mick Jones. “Punk rock’s a living thing,” Letts says in the film’s...
Taika Waititi’s ‘Time Bandits’ Series at Apple Sets Main Cast, Including Lisa Kudrow and Charlene Yi

Joining the series are: Lisa Kudrow (“Friends,” “The Comeback” as Penelope; Kal-El Tuck (“Unseeing Evil,” “Band in the Sand”) as Kevin; Charlyne Yi (“Knocked up,” “Paper Heart”) as Judy; Tadhg Murphy (“Conversations with Friends,” “Black Sails”) as Alto; Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (“You Don’t know Me,” “Tomb Raider”) as Widgit; Rune Temte (“The Last Kingdom,” “Captain Marvel”) as Bittelig; Kiera Thompson (“Martyrs Lane,” “Salisbury Poisonings”) as Saffron; and Rachel House (“Heartbreak High,” “Thor Ragnarok”) as Fianna.
Showrunners Group Pressures Studios to Put ‘Thought Into Action’ on Abortion in New Ad

The coalition of showrunners, TV creators and directors formed in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade are continuing to put pressure on Hollywood studios to put safety protocols into place in abortion-hostile states. But on Sept. 28, in a full-page ad in the Power of Women issue of Variety, the still-unnamed coalition thanked those studios “for fully engaging and being thought leaders with us,” as the message reads in part. (The page was donated to the coalition by Variety‘s sales team without charge. The full letter is included below.)
Arnold Schwarzenegger Signed Auschwitz Guestbook With ‘Terminator’ Catchphrase ‘I’ll Be Back,’ Museum Explains Why

Arnold Schwarzenegger left many fans on social media upset and confused after he signed the Auschwitz Museum guestbook with his iconic “The Terminator” catchphrase “I’ll be back.” The official Twitter account for the museum shared Schwarzenegger’s signature. The actor visited Auschwitz after receiving the inaugural Award for Fighting Hatred from the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation earlier this year.
Paramore Drop New Single and Video, Confirm Album Release Date

The next era has officially commenced with the Nashville-based band releasing “This Is Why,” their first new single (and music) since 2017. The band also revealed their long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name will be released on Feb. 10 of next year, via Atlantic Records. “Entering...
Allan Haldeman Named Head of UTA’s New York Office

United Talent Agency has promoted veteran literary agent Allan Haldeman as head of its New York office. “As the cultural capital of so many industries, New York is incredibly important to UTA and our heightened presence there is critical to the next chapter of our growth,” UTA president David Kramer said in a statement.
