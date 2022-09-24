ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

WATCH: Beyond The Bell, Episode 10 (September 24, 2022): Teaching Learning Differences

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llhCD_0i8rMrYe00

Join Scott Mitchell and Ryan Welton as we explore the challenges of serving students with learning differences.

How can schools properly identify these students and get them access to varying opportunities and scholarships?

Plus, we’ll spotlight the innovative schools teaching this unique population.

Brought to you by Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (ECKO).

Guests include:

  1. Jamie Lewallen, The Trinity School at Edgemere
  2. Kelli Dupuy, Special Care, Inc.
  3. Kathy Roark, Town & Country School
  4. Renee Porter, Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship Navigator
  5. Sarah Guardiola, Opportunity Scholarship Fund - reach out to Sarah at sarah@osfkids.org
  6. Lucia Frohling, Every Kid Counts Oklahoma - EKCO text line is 1-833-270-7766 / parents@everykidscountok.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Pleasant Weather Across Oklahoma

Fall temperatures have returned to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Dry air will result in cool mornings and warm afternoons for the next few days. Morning lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s in the cooler valleys of Eastern Oklahoma Monday morning and Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will stay in the lower to mid-80s this week. Metro temps will start mostly in the lower to mid-50s with highs in the mid-80s. Outside of a few stray, passing clouds, sunny conditions will be expected this week.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy