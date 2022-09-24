ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Suspects wanted after man shot, killed in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the airport area Sunday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Directors Row around 12:15 a.m. The victim, identified as Eugene Keefer, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Keefer was found […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KFVS12

Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Collierville, TN
Collierville, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
WREG

Suspect accused of shooting at family during road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man’s car with his wife and two young sons inside.  The victim, who chooses to remain anonymous, is still shaking after a road rage incident turned violent earlier this month.  “Going down 40, just minding our own business, and this truck just come […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman indicted in death of 1-year-old left in vehicle at daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of leaving a 1-year-old boy inside a hot vehicle back in May is now indicted in his death. Faye Eschoe is indicted on charges of negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse. The incident happened on May 19 at Education is the Key Children’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Fairfield Inn#Regional One
actionnews5.com

Two juveniles arrested after car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles were arrested after a car theft on Claybrook Street near Bellevue Boulevard. On September 20, 2022, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft. The victim advised the officers that their vehicle was parked outside their residence, and the following day, their 2020...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly to appear in court; numerous charges pending

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday for the man accused in a mass shooting across Memphis earlier this month. Right now, Ezekiel Kelly is only facing one count of murder instead of three but, more are expected to come as sources say numerous felony charges are pending against Kelly. Kelly, 19, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
92Q

Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Lotta Cash Desto

24-year-old Christian Isaiah Williams is facing murder charges following a shooting along Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock Road in Houston on Saturday (September 24). The post Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Lotta Cash Desto appeared first on 92 Q.
HOUSTON, TX
WREG

Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

CPD officer injured after hit-and-run, suspect wanted

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department and Shelby County Sherriff’s Office are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. SCSO contacted CPD around 2:26 a.m. to locate a suspect involved in a shooting. The first officer arrived at the Fairfield Inn...
COLLIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy