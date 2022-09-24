MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man had a gun pointed at him and his Dodge Charger stolen at a barber shop in Cordova on September 14, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man was walking to his car outside of Pollards Barber Parlor on Germantown Parkway when a man with a gun walked up to him and demanded his keys.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO