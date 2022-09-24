Read full article on original website
Suspects wanted after man shot, killed in airport area
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in the airport area Sunday. Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Directors Row around 12:15 a.m. The victim, identified as Eugene Keefer, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, Keefer was found […]
Mothers claim teen sons tased, wrongfully detained by Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis mothers said police officers mistakenly roughed up their sons. It happened as police were looking for a car stolen from a Dollar Tree on East Shelby Drive. The vehicle would be spotted five days later at Esporta Fitness on Ridgeway Road. Police said they...
Convicted felon with murder warrant arrested while carrying handgun, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon with outstanding warrants was arrested while allegedly carrying a gun. On Sept. 27, detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and Domestic Violence Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for Nakia Jackson, 27, in the 600 block of Moccasin Drive.
Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
Suspect accused of shooting at family during road rage incident
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man’s car with his wife and two young sons inside. The victim, who chooses to remain anonymous, is still shaking after a road rage incident turned violent earlier this month. “Going down 40, just minding our own business, and this truck just come […]
Two 15-year-old girls steal car, crash on interstate, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two girls not even old enough to drive by themselves were arrested after crashing a stolen car on a Memphis interstate, according to police. Memphis Police said a 2020 Hyundai sedan was stolen from outside of a man’s house on Claybrook Street during the overnight hours of September 20.
Woman indicted in death of 1-year-old left in vehicle at daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman accused of leaving a 1-year-old boy inside a hot vehicle back in May is now indicted in his death. Faye Eschoe is indicted on charges of negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse. The incident happened on May 19 at Education is the Key Children’s...
Man who allegedly ran over Collierville officer charged with attempted murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville police officer is in critical condition Monday, recovering from injuries suffered in a hit and run over the weekend. That violent incident triggered a Tennessee Blue Alert as fellow officers hunted the alleged attacker, eventually catching him. Frayser residents said a normally quiet neighborhood...
‘They were following us:’ Woman shot dead with sister, 8-year-old in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police are still searching for the killer of a woman who was shot and killed in front of her little sister and young cousin earlier this year. “My sister, she was getting shot and I didn’t know it until a bullet grazed me,” Jonisha said.
Two juveniles arrested after car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles were arrested after a car theft on Claybrook Street near Bellevue Boulevard. On September 20, 2022, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft. The victim advised the officers that their vehicle was parked outside their residence, and the following day, their 2020...
Woman charged with murder in boyfriend’s shooting death, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged with murder after a man was shot and killed in Frayser. On Sept. 25, Memphis Police (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Lake Park Cove just after 8:30 p.m. A man was found lying in the driveway with...
Man in critical condition after stabbing, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Tuesday morning. Memphis Police officers responded to a wounded party call in the 800 block of Mississippi Boulevard at 5:21 a.m. According to MPD, a man with a stab wound was taken to Regional One in...
Collierville officer still in critical condition after he was run over by suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville Police officer who was run over as he tried to apprehend a shooting suspect Saturday remained in critical condition Monday, police said. However, the officer is showing improvement. “We appreciate everyone keeping him in your thoughts and prayers,” said Major David Townsend with Collierville Police in a Facebook post Monday […]
Carjacker steals man’s Dodge Charger at Memphis barber shop, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man had a gun pointed at him and his Dodge Charger stolen at a barber shop in Cordova on September 14, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man was walking to his car outside of Pollards Barber Parlor on Germantown Parkway when a man with a gun walked up to him and demanded his keys.
Woman attacks employee at Dodge’s Chicken, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman after she allegedly struck and threatened to shoot employees at Dodge’s Chicken. Police said it happened at the restaurant on 3923 Elvis Presley Boulevard around 9:37 p.m. on Sept. 25. MPD said the woman struck the...
Ezekiel Kelly to appear in court; numerous charges pending
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday for the man accused in a mass shooting across Memphis earlier this month. Right now, Ezekiel Kelly is only facing one count of murder instead of three but, more are expected to come as sources say numerous felony charges are pending against Kelly. Kelly, 19, […]
Man killed in Frayser shooting, woman detained, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was found dead after a shooting in Frayser, Memphis Police Department said. According to MPD, officers arrived at 3832 Lake Park Cv. and shortly discovered the deceased male victim. One woman has been detained at the scene of the murder, MPD said. MPD said...
Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Lotta Cash Desto
24-year-old Christian Isaiah Williams is facing murder charges following a shooting along Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock Road in Houston on Saturday (September 24). The post Suspect Arrested In Killing Of Lotta Cash Desto appeared first on 92 Q.
Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
CPD officer injured after hit-and-run, suspect wanted
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department and Shelby County Sherriff’s Office are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. SCSO contacted CPD around 2:26 a.m. to locate a suspect involved in a shooting. The first officer arrived at the Fairfield Inn...
