World

WDW News Today

BREAKING: Walt Disney World Announces Closure of Select Hotels, Water Parks, and Miniature Golf Courses Due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as they prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. Currently, they following closures and policy changes have been announced:. Disney Resort Hotels: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at...
WDW News Today

Walls Down Around Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk Orlando

Visiting Universal Orlando CityWalk today, we noticed that the construction walls have come down around the park’s upcoming Universal’s Great Movie Escape attraction. This past February, we broke the news that Universal was bringing this new experience to CityWalk. It wasn’t until June when Universal finally confirmed what we already knew.
WDW News Today

Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian

Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Jungle Cruise Plush Set Debuts on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest limited edition plush set for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary has sailed onto Amazon.com, and it features Mickey Mouse and friends dressed for the world-famous Jungle Cruise!. Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Jungle...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Preparation Begins for Hurricane Ian at Magic Kingdom

As we walked into Magic Kingdom, we noticed preparations for Hurricane Ian at Walt Disney World Resort. One of the first things we noticed was the cake removed from the entrance topiary. However, the larger topiaries and decorations remained in place. The pumpkins near the entrance to Main Street, U.S.A.,...
WDW News Today

Avatar Maker Returns to Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom After Multi-Year Closure

After a multi-year closure, we noticed Windtraders had recently started their Avatar Maker experience again. This experience allows you to have a unique Avatar created and customized to fit you! When it first opened, two stations were available, however only one is available currently. The station has several premade Avatar...
WDW News Today

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Closed Due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World Resort has announced that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will be closed through September 30 due to Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is expected to arrive in Central Florida on Thursday. This is the first time a closure has occurred since the Starcruiser opened in March. Disney will be contacting guests affected by the closure.
WDW News Today

Orange Bird Vault Collection Crocs Arrive at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s no secret that everyone loves the Orange Bird, and through all the lovely Orange Bird merch we’ve seen in the Vault Collection, we’ve definitely been missing out on some Crocs. That is until today, when we spotted a pair at Island Mercantile in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disney Cruise Line Will No Longer Require Vaccinations

Disney Cruise Line has just announced they will no longer require vaccinations. Beginning Oct. 14, 2022, for Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish sailings and Nov. 7, 2022 for Disney Magic sailings, Disney Cruise Line will no longer require guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing, however, it is highly recommended. All guests ages 5 years and older who are not fully vaccinated (Unvaccinated Guests) will need to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 1-2 days before the sail date. Guests ages 4 years of age and younger do not require testing.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released

Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
WDW News Today

NEW Jack Skellington Button-Up Shirt at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re foregoing a costume this Halloween, but still want to pay homage to a creepy character, check out this new Jack Skellington button-up shirt. Jack Skellington Shirt – $59.99. The shirt is black, with...
