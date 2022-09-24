Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Announces Closure of Select Hotels, Water Parks, and Miniature Golf Courses Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as they prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. Currently, they following closures and policy changes have been announced:. Disney Resort Hotels: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at...
UPDATE: Probable Path of Hurricane Ian Continues to Threaten Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort
According to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Monday at 11:00 AM, Hurricane Ian is continuing on its path that would likely impact operations at Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort here in Central Florida. Central Florida remains in the probable path of Hurricane Ian. Florida...
Walls Down Around Universal’s Great Movie Escape at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Visiting Universal Orlando CityWalk today, we noticed that the construction walls have come down around the park’s upcoming Universal’s Great Movie Escape attraction. This past February, we broke the news that Universal was bringing this new experience to CityWalk. It wasn’t until June when Universal finally confirmed what we already knew.
Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian
Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
Minnie Van Service at Walt Disney World to Stop Operations This Afternoon Due to Hurricane Ian
As previously reported, Minnie Van service at Walt Disney World will cease operations this afternoon due to Hurricane Ian. Other transportation services closed yesterday, but Minnie Vans were operating this morning to service guests with existing breakfast reservations only. Minnie Vans will no longer be available beginning at 3:30 p.m....
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Jungle Cruise Plush Set Debuts on Amazon
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest limited edition plush set for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary has sailed onto Amazon.com, and it features Mickey Mouse and friends dressed for the world-famous Jungle Cruise!. Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Jungle...
Walt Disney World Halting Resort Check-Ins for 48 Hours Amid Hurricane Ian
As Walt Disney World Resort prepares to buckle down for Hurricane Ian, guests on social media are sharing that Disney will not allow guests to check in for a 48 hour window starting tomorrow afternoon. Twitter user @JLap64 shared a screenshot of an email from Walt Disney World notifying her...
FIRST LOOK: In-Depth Plans for New Lakeside Restaurant Coming to Walt Disney Studios Park
Earlier this year, we shared the concept art for the new “picturesque promenade” and restaurant coming to Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. Now, thanks to Outsidears, we have an in-depth look at the new restaurant coming to the area!. The restaurant will have two distinct dining...
PHOTOS: Preparation Begins for Hurricane Ian at Magic Kingdom
As we walked into Magic Kingdom, we noticed preparations for Hurricane Ian at Walt Disney World Resort. One of the first things we noticed was the cake removed from the entrance topiary. However, the larger topiaries and decorations remained in place. The pumpkins near the entrance to Main Street, U.S.A.,...
Tropical Storm Watch Now In Effect for Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort for Hurricane Ian
The National Weather Service has now issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian in the counties of Orange and Osceola, which covers all of the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the...
First Paint Appears On El CapiTOON Theater in Preparation for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland
This morning we noticed some new paint on the El CapiTOON Theater façade. We found the new paint from the small area visible to the public, marking some of the first steps guests can see towards the installation of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disneyland since Mickey’s Toontown closed.
Avatar Maker Returns to Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom After Multi-Year Closure
After a multi-year closure, we noticed Windtraders had recently started their Avatar Maker experience again. This experience allows you to have a unique Avatar created and customized to fit you! When it first opened, two stations were available, however only one is available currently. The station has several premade Avatar...
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Closed Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World Resort has announced that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will be closed through September 30 due to Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is expected to arrive in Central Florida on Thursday. This is the first time a closure has occurred since the Starcruiser opened in March. Disney will be contacting guests affected by the closure.
BREAKING: Two Halloween Horror Nights Dates at Universal Orlando Resort Canceled Due to Hurricane Ian
Two dates of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian. The event will not take place on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The current forecasts expect the hurricane to arrive in Central Florida on Thursday, with weather conditions worsening as it approaches. For...
Orange Bird Vault Collection Crocs Arrive at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s no secret that everyone loves the Orange Bird, and through all the lovely Orange Bird merch we’ve seen in the Vault Collection, we’ve definitely been missing out on some Crocs. That is until today, when we spotted a pair at Island Mercantile in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!
BREAKING: Disney Cruise Line Will No Longer Require Vaccinations
Disney Cruise Line has just announced they will no longer require vaccinations. Beginning Oct. 14, 2022, for Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish sailings and Nov. 7, 2022 for Disney Magic sailings, Disney Cruise Line will no longer require guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of sailing, however, it is highly recommended. All guests ages 5 years and older who are not fully vaccinated (Unvaccinated Guests) will need to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 1-2 days before the sail date. Guests ages 4 years of age and younger do not require testing.
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Is Universal Gaining on Disney? EPCOT 40th Update, Our Halloween Horror Nights Review
Join us live tonight, Sunday, September 25th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. As Disney announces their vision for a boundless future, Universal is hard at work expanding its offerings worldwide. What does this mean for the house of mouse?. Each week,...
Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released
Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
Lobby Closed as Construction Continues on Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has issued a notice detailing changes affecting guests due to the ongoing transformation of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel to Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel. The main entrance is now closed. Guests are required to enter via the hotel’s rear entrance. The lobby is also closed. The...
NEW Jack Skellington Button-Up Shirt at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re foregoing a costume this Halloween, but still want to pay homage to a creepy character, check out this new Jack Skellington button-up shirt. Jack Skellington Shirt – $59.99. The shirt is black, with...
