SFGate

See How U.K. Punk and Politics Converged in Don Letts Doc Trailer

A new documentary, , will examine the influence of Don Letts, the British filmmaker, and musician who captured some of the most significant footage of punk’s first wave and cofounded Big Audio Dynamite with the Clash’s Mick Jones. “Punk rock’s a living thing,” Letts says in the film’s...
SFGate

CAA Signs ‘Tár’ Star Nina Hoss (EXCLUSIVE)

Hoss stars opposite Cate Blanchett in Todd Field’s “Tár,” which will open theatrically on Oct. 7 via Focus Features. The film debuted to rave reviews at the Venice and Telluride film festivals, with Variety Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis suggesting that Hoss could land her first Oscar nomination for her supporting performance as wife to Blanchett’s trailblazing composer, who becomes the first woman to conduct a major German orchestra. In his awards analysis, Davis described Hoss as the “heart and soul of the film.”
SFGate

Taika Waititi’s ‘Time Bandits’ Series at Apple Sets Main Cast, Including Lisa Kudrow and Charlene Yi

Joining the series are: Lisa Kudrow (“Friends,” “The Comeback” as Penelope; Kal-El Tuck (“Unseeing Evil,” “Band in the Sand”) as Kevin; Charlyne Yi (“Knocked up,” “Paper Heart”) as Judy; Tadhg Murphy (“Conversations with Friends,” “Black Sails”) as Alto; Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (“You Don’t know Me,” “Tomb Raider”) as Widgit; Rune Temte (“The Last Kingdom,” “Captain Marvel”) as Bittelig; Kiera Thompson (“Martyrs Lane,” “Salisbury Poisonings”) as Saffron; and Rachel House (“Heartbreak High,” “Thor Ragnarok”) as Fianna.
SFGate

Paramore Drop New Single and Video, Confirm Album Release Date

The next era has officially commenced with the Nashville-based band releasing “This Is Why,” their first new single (and music) since 2017. The band also revealed their long-awaited sixth studio album of the same name will be released on Feb. 10 of next year, via Atlantic Records. “Entering...
