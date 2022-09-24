ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sony Pictures Classics Presidents Michael Barker, Tom Bernard Confident in Theatrical But Blast Exhibitors for Not Expanding Internet Business

By Ed Meza
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1wmH_0i8rMVKm00

Sony Pictures Classics presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard offered sound advice to U.S. theater chains, while explaining the reasons behind their continued success, during a discussion at the Zurich Film Festival on Saturday about their colorful and storied partnership that has spanned more than four decades.

Zurich is honoring the duo for their services to film culture with its Game Changer Award on Sunday.

Speaking to Roeg Sutherland, co-CEO of CAA Media Finance, at the festival’s Zurich Summit industry event, Barker and Bernard took an engaging and humorous trip down memory lane, from first working together at United Artists Classics and then at Orion Classics, before establishing Sony Pictures Classics in 1992, to working with Akira Kurosawa, and managing to reacquire “Howards End” from Ismail Merchant, despite Harvey Weinstein’s efforts to significantly outbid them.

In discussing the current state of the industry, however, Bernard expressed exasperation with the failure of most exhibitors to fully grasp the vast possibilities offered by digital technology in the face of the severe challenges posed by the pandemic.

“These are people who haven’t grasped the internet; they haven’t grasped the way business works.”

He noted that one Canadian theater chain was starting to collect names of customers in order to send them messages about new releases according to their tastes.

“That’s what Netflix did. You get three in the mail, we’ll send you three more, and you’re going to like these. And they kept the data. Theaters are not using their data. They’re not reaching out to their customers. They’re not putting movies back into the conversation. It’s starting to slowly happen, but when that happens, it will change over and people will start to go.”

Distributors and exhibitors have to find creative ways to lure audiences back, he added, such as Sony Pictures Classics’ collaboration with Angelika Film Center to offer a two-for-one admission deal for British comedy “The Duke,” which proved a successful strategy for the film.

“We made it a conversation in the media,” Bernard added. “It’s just getting the movie theaters up to speed with the rest of the industry.”

Bernard expressed optimism about the future of theatrical, saying the business would absolutely survive current setbacks, particularly with the huge success of comic-book franchises like “Spider-Man.” “But the theaters need to change and they’re slowly changing. In the old days all the advertising and marketing was done by the studios or the distributors, co-op advertising and all that stuff. That’s over.

“I don’t understand why a movie theater that has 500,000 names of people who have seen all their movies couldn’t organize that. I would come to them and say, ‘Hey, you’re in Minneapolis. I’d like to get everyone who has seen a Pedro Almodóvar movie to get an email and I’ll pay you for that’ – like I would buy a TV spot. They haven’t even figured out how to monetize that yet.”

He noted that it was up to the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) to help bring that about and move the exhibitor business into the future, “which they will, slowly but surely.”

Barker echoed the upbeat assessment, saying, “I think that theatrical will always remain a primary. I think there’s no question theatrical is going to survive.” Even if the box office is less, the value of theatrical for people to remember those titles will remain, he added. “If you sell a movie to a streamer, they put it at the forefront of their activity for a period of time, but then what happens? It becomes part of the index. Whereas the theatrical can make it meaningful for people whether we go to theaters at that moment or whether we see it later. So there’s no question in my mind: theatrical is going to survive.

“Streamers get your movie, then they put it in a bin and you never see it again,” Barker added. “Our movies will go through a cycle of five years where they’ll play every format and then bounce back and play them again.”

A theatrical run establishes a film, he stressed. “If you’re in the theaters you get more serious people who pay attention to your movie, you get more serious media that deal with your film, and again, it’s a major part of the marketing process. But the new world order has a lot to do with how your revenues come in. The pie is different now. So your theatrical is going to be less than it was. When we started in the business it was like 80%. Now it’s a very small percentage.”

Sony Pictures Classics is in a rare position to sell movies to all major platforms, including Disney Plus, Barker noted.

Bernard added that digital media has also significantly brought down advertising costs. “It’s a lot cheaper to release a movie now with the internet. Newspaper ads were insane money. You could pay $100,000 for a full page. What you could do with $100,000 on the internet is a thousand times more than you could with a full page in a newspaper.”

Barker noted the surprises that often occur in the business that confirm a film’s quality. “During the pandemic there was a moment when we got a call from home entertainment and they said, ‘We just wanted to tell you that the most popular movie during the pandemic in our entire Sony Pictures and Columbia library is “Call Me By Your Name.”’ We were, like, what? That’s what’s unpredictable about this movie business, it’s that there are these surprises that happen that give longevity to these titles. You kind of have to trust in the quality.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Imprisoned Iranian Director Jafar Panahi’s ‘No Bears’ Acquired for U.S. by Sideshow, Janus Films

Imprison Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s “No Bears” has sold into North America, with Sideshow and Janus Films acquiring U.S. rights, and Films We Like buying the movie for Canada. “No Bears,” which premiered earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, portrays two parallel love stories. “In both, the lovers are troubled by hidden, inevitable obstacles, the force of superstition and the mechanics of power,” reads an official synopsis. The film is written, produced, and directed by Panahi, and stars Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobaseri, Bakhtiar Panjei, Mina Kavani, Narjes Dalaram and Reza Heydari. The pic won Venice’s Special Jury Prize before appearing...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Hardy to Narrate Upcoming Sky, Netflix Co-Production ‘Predators’ – Global Bulletin

DOCUMENTARY Tom Hardy is set to narrate a natural history series for Sky Nature, titled “Predators.” Set to launch in December, the series will follow five apex predators as they fight to survive in some of the world’s most challenging environments: polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, puma in Chile, lions in Botswana, brown bears in Russia and cheetahs in Tanzania. It also represents Sky’s first co-production with Netflix. The series was produced by True to Nature and Sky Studios in association with Netflix. It will launch on Sky Nature and Sky’s streaming platform NOW in December. A Netflix release date...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘POV Shorts’ Unveils Doc Lineup for Fifth Season (EXCLUSIVE)

“POV Shorts” will kick off its fifth season Nov. 7, with 11 documentaries highlighting topics including art as activism, freedom of expression, Americans with disabilities, intergenerational stories, and connectedness on the way.Packaged into six 30-minute episodes, “POV Shorts” will be available on PBS and will stream on POV.org and the PBS Video app. The season will conclude on Dec. 19. Nearly two-thirds of the season’s films were directed by filmmakers of color, and over 80% were made by women.“As the fifth season of ‘POV Shorts’ marks a notable milestone, the series is well-represented by these outstanding stories and filmmakers,” says...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Exile Content Studio Joins Forces with Trojan Horse Media to Produce Premium Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Candle Media’s Exile Content Studio has joined forces with Trojan Horse Media, the team behind the Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary, “Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado,” to produce premium content with international appeal. This will include scripted, unscripted and audio content. The new partners first collaborated on the podcast series “More Than a Movie: American Me,” which dropped on Sept. 15. The podcast series delves into the true story of Edward James Olmos’s 1992 cult film classic, “American Me,” and the legacy the polemical film left behind. The 12-episode audio-documentary is hosted by Trojan Media’s Alex Fumero. Trojan Horse was founded earlier...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Kurosawa
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
Variety

RTS Convention Takeaways: Content’s Still King But Finding it Presents a ‘Terrible Experience’ For Audiences

The Royal Television Society (RTS) annual convention, which took place all day Thursday (Sept. 27) in London, U.K., brought together some of television’s biggest hitters including Warner Discovery, Disney, Sky, ITV and BBC. The title – and theme – of this year’s convention was “The Fight For Attention” and the broadcasters and content creators discussed challenges, strategy and sustainability, especially in the shadow of a looming recession. Content is King Undoubtedly, content is still the most important factor for broadcasters, streamers and viewers alike. “Content is still probably the most – for sure, in my opinion – the most important [factor],” in terms...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
Variety

‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers head on in the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends.”. A follow-up to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the newest installment of the storied franchise picks up four years later with Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. But a string of nearby violence and terror forces Laurie to confront the evil of Michael Myers once more. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards all reprise their roles from previous installments alongside Curtis.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sony Pictures Classics#Advertising And Marketing#Internet#Caa Media Finance#Zurich Summit#United Artists Classics#Orion Classics#Canadian
Variety

Jeff Bridges on Returning to Television in ‘The Old Man,’ His Health Battles and Retirement Plans

Based on Thomas Perry’s novel, “The Old Man” sees Jeff Bridges return to television for the first time in decades as a retired CIA operative involved in an increasingly deadly cat and mouse chase. Production was delayed first due to the pandemic and then Bridges’ battle with cancer and COVID-19 but the show, which also stars “30 Rock’s” John Lithgow and Hiam Abbass (“Succession”) finally aired on FX in June and now hits Disney+ internationally. Ahead of its international premiere, Bridges spoke to Variety about making the show, his health struggles and whether he ever plans to retire. How did you...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dale McRaven, ‘Mork & Mindy’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, Dies at 83

Dale McRaven, an Emmy-nominated television writer and a creator behind shows like “Perfect Strangers” and “Mork & Mindy,” died Sept. 5 at his home in Porter Ranch, Calif. due to lung cancer complications. He was 83. McRaven’s death was confirmed to Variety by his son, David McRaven. McRaven received nominations from both the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Primetime Emmys for his work writing on ABC’s “Mork & Mindy,” which he served as a co-creator of alongside Joe Glauberg and the late film director Garry Marshall, who he worked closely with throughout his career. McRaven later created the popular ABC sitcom...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay Led a ‘Radical Reimagining’ of TV With OWN’s ‘Queen Sugar’

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay are two of the creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Oprah Winfrey has spent most of her career talking, so it’s a little surprising that the only sound you hear from the porch of her second home in Maui is absolute silence. Forget about the ocean waves or rustling palm trees. OK, if you’re lucky enough to hang with Oprah for an entire afternoon, this zen will be interrupted by the periodic squawking of wild roosters. In such a tranquil retreat, you can think clearly, cradled in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Alan Rickman’s Journals Reveal Why the ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Decided to Continue Playing Snape: ‘See It Through. It’s Your Story.’

Excerpts from Alan Rickman’s diaries published by The Guardian offer a glimpse into the late actor’s decade-long journey through the “Harry Potter” franchise, with insight into why he decided to continue playing the role of Severus Snape across all eight films. Prior to production beginning on the series’ fifth entry “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” Rickman was forced to confront health issues. The actor was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2005 and began to receive treatment. Doctors later decided to remove his entire prostate, with surgery occurring at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Box Office: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Sizzles With $19 Million Debut

In the end, there was no need to worry, darling. Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” a 1950s-set psychological thriller with off-screen drama that rivaled any antics in the actual movie, scored at the box office in its opening weekend, collecting a leading $19.2 million from 4,113 North American theaters. At the international box office, the film added another $10.8 million for a global tally of $30 million. Those ticket sales indicate that behind-the-scenes scandals didn’t ding interest in the film, which co-stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as newlyweds who live in a curiously idyllic town. All the talk about Spitgate, awkward press...
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Loses Director Bassam Tariq Two Months Ahead of Production

Bassam Tariq has exited his role as director of Marvel Studios’ “Blade,” Variety has confirmed. Tariq’s departure comes as a shock, as production was set to begin in November on Marvel’s upcoming feature about the iconic comic book vampire slayer. The film is set to star Mahershala Ali in the title role, alongside a cast that includes Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre. Although he will no longer be helming “Blade,” sources close to the situation state that Tariq will remain attached to the project as an executive producer. The filmmaker was first confirmed as the director of “Blade” in summer 2021. He...
MOVIES
Variety

MrBallen Inks Exclusive Distribution and First-Look Podcast Deal With Amazon Music

True-crime podcaster John Allen — better known to fans as MrBallen — is bringing his show exclusively to Amazon Music. Starting Nov. 1, Amazon Music will be the exclusive home to all new and existing episodes of the “MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stories.” Amazon Music also inked a first-look deal with Ballen Studios, the content company Allen recently formed, for all new content spanning film, TV, games, consumer packaged goods, audio content and more. “The Strange, Dark and Mysterious community is the only reason I have the platform that I do today,” MrBallen, who has more than 9 million follows...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Anthony Mackie on Possibility of Captain America in ‘Thunderbolts’ and Using His Marvel Fame for Good

Before becoming a Hollywood star — and a Marvel superhero — Anthony Mackie worked alongside his father at his roofing business in and around New Orleans. In what seems to be a full-circle moment, Mackie has now teamed up with roofing manufacturer GAF to help residents of his hometown of New Orleans whose roofs were damaged by natural disasters. “It was purely organic,” the actor tells me. “It was one of those things where I was looking for something to do and be a part of, and looking for an opportunity to give back in whatever way I could. I also...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Variety

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU Return: ‘Anything’s Possible in the Multiverse’

Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Elizabeth Olsen’s film career began — explosively — with the 2011 Sundance sensation “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” after which she went to co-star in a number of independent films. But she soon noticed, Olsen tells Variety in an interview for her Power of Women cover story, that she was perhaps being pigeonholed.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Armageddon Time’ Submits Anne Hathaway for Supporting Oscar Consideration, With Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins (EXCLUSIVE)

Trying to follow in the footsteps of last year’s best original screenplay winner Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Focus Features is trying to position writer, director and co-producer James Gray as one of the awards season’s breakout nominees for “Armageddon Time.” The film is currently sitting with a respectable 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the awards team will be looking for opportunities beyond the Writer’s Branch. After debuting the film at the Cannes Film Festival, before making stops at Telluride and later this week at the New York Film Festival, the distributor has revealed exclusively to Variety its awards submission categories for the...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

84K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy