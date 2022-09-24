Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
Reading football team shuts out Danvers to go 3-0
READING — Three weeks into the season, it was finally time for the Reading High football team to break in the new turf at Hollingsworth Field. The Rockets broke in the turf with their best defensive effort of the season, shutting out Danvers, 21-0 on Friday. Not only did...
homenewshere.com
Woburn football team shocked at home by Bedford
WOBURN — The Tanners encountered a bit of a shocker on Friday night as Bedford came in for the home opener and was a going offensive concern the entire game. The main reason for that was senior quarterback Eric Miles who looked like the second coming of former Lexington QB Sal Frelick (Google him if you have forgotten). Miles was too quick, and too fast, for the Woburn defense and ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for the go-ahead score with 2:11 to play.
Boston 25 News
Weight restrictions keeping some South Shore football players on the sideline
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Jenni Brennan’s son Jacob loves football. And for the last several years, the Whitman teen’s pursued that passion in the Old Colony Youth Football League, established on the South Shore nearly 60 years ago. OCYFL started with just a handful of participating towns — but that number is now up to 35, with 28 teams now competing.
umlconnector.com
LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars
(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WooSox wrap up successful second year at Polar Park, as Worcester hosted over 540,000 fans
WORCESTER — Season No. 2 for the Worcester Red Sox is in the books at Polar Park. Even though the team entered Monday with three remaining road games in Rochester, New York, this week, the WooSox completed their 75 home-game schedule Sunday with 7,711 in attendance. ...
homenewshere.com
Town still debating ice rink plans, future
WILMINGTON — More than 30 Wilmington Youth Hockey parents and community members attended the Wilmington Ice Rink and Recreation Facility Committee meeting this past Monday night to show support around a potential ice rink facility in Wilmington. The main topic of discussion for the committee regarded an update after...
WCVB
Pop Warner coach in Massachusetts arrested after assaulting referee with football, police say
MALDEN, Mass. — A youth football coach in Massachusetts is facing one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a football — in connection with an incident involving a referee during a game in Malden, according to police. Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb said...
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 25 Best Sports Bars in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Game days in New England. Ahhhh, the best. Picture a Sunday 1 PM Patriots game. If you are not going to the game, you might find yourself at a sports bar at 11 AM. Why so early? Because it is GAME DAY. The vibes at most sports bars are unmatched...
These Massachusetts Public High Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
A publication has shared a new ranking of the best public high schools in Massachusetts. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, released its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Massachusetts." Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science, located...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
whdh.com
State Police: Missing person search underway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a missing person has authorities looking through an area by I-93 North in Wilmington, according to officials. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS that troopers, an MSP K9 and a State Police Marine Unit with watercraft have been operating in the Wilmington area after the search began around noon. The MSP Air Wing was also called in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Post Malone cancels performances at TD Garden
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -If you were hoping to see rapper Post Malone in Boston this weekend, you may be out of luck. The artist announced on social media Saturday that his shows at TD Garden in Boston this weekend were cancelled. Malone said he is experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in Missouri and is having difficulty breathing. The post was published after the scheduled 7:00 p.m. start time for his Saturday show.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts; jackpot increases to $285 million
Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, two Powerball tickets still won big prizes. One ticket, sold at 7-Eleven in Newton, won $100,000. The other ticket won a $50,000 prize. It was sold at Laney’s Variety in Spencer. Other big lottery winners over the weekend included three “Mass Cash”...
New Sports Bar With Bowling, Billiards, Darts, Live Music, DJ’s in New Hampshire
What do you want to do to relieve stress, have some fun, meet new people, and enjoy live music or a killer DJ spinning the ones and twos? It's always fun when a new place opens up where we can go and let loose, and that's happening in Newmarket, New Hampshire.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, $25,000 a year for life prizes won Monday
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player walked away with $25,000 a year for life after winning a “Lucky for Life” prize Monday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Convenience in Braintree. A few other large prizes were also won Monday. There was a $1 million...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Billerica Man Who Vanished From Wilmington Crash Found Safe Hours Later: Police
A man who went missing from an overnight crash in Wilmington is said to be returning to his family several hours later, authorities said. Police responded to a crash involving a 2013 Acura TSX and a tractor-trailer near Exit 35 on I-93 north around 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Massachusetts State Police said. Investigation revealed the Acura struck the back of the trailer and was being dragged by the vehicle.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
Comments / 0