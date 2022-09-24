WOBURN — The Tanners encountered a bit of a shocker on Friday night as Bedford came in for the home opener and was a going offensive concern the entire game. The main reason for that was senior quarterback Eric Miles who looked like the second coming of former Lexington QB Sal Frelick (Google him if you have forgotten). Miles was too quick, and too fast, for the Woburn defense and ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for the go-ahead score with 2:11 to play.

