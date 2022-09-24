AROUND THE BASES: Dewey, Nowata create 2 remarkable diamond stories

A pair of amazing stories have defined the 2022 area high school softball odyssey, regardless of what happens the rest of the way.

And, there could be even more incredible chronicles yet to write before the season writes its final chapter.

One of the two gnarly narratives referred to above is the rousing recovery by Dewey to improve from one the state’s biggest losers to a Class 3A regional qualifier. Dewey plunged to an 0-9 mark in the opening 10 days of the season and slid further to 3-14 during partway into September.

But, then the turnaround.

Since Sept. 3, Dewey — which is coached by Niki Keck —stormed to a 12-2 record to improve its record to 15-17 overall. More importantly, Dewey swept Vian, 6-2 and 10-3, on Thursday, to earn a spot in next week’s regionals.

The other soaring drama has been the transformation of a perpetual also-ran Nowata Ironmen team to a 21-game winner during the tutelage of first-year head coach Thad Hewitt.

Nowata routed Warner, 7-3 and 16-4, on Thursday to earn a spot in the Class 2A regionals — quite possibly the first-ever appearance in the regionals by Nowata.

In some other area softball action Thursday, Stillwater edge the Bartlesville Lady Bruins, 3-2, in extra innings.

Following are summaries.

—

STILLWATER 3, BARTLESVILLE 2 (8): Bartlesville put together a two-run rally in the sixth, but in the eighth Stillwater squeezed out the decision. Chloe Robbins drove in one run for Bartlesville. Robbins, Chelsea Goddard and K. Denny each contributed a hit. Kelsie Yales hurled the complete-game five-hitter for Bartlesville. She struck out three.

—

DEWEY 6, VIAN 2: A defensive play sparked Dewey when outfielder McKenna Hagan fielded the ball and threw out a runner trying to score. The offense and Kyla Overton's pitching took care of the rest. Overton carved out a seven-hitter, with one walk and eight K's. Overton also slammed two doubles and two singles and drove in four runs. Katie Wright ripped a double and plated two runs. Emma Holland added a double and single. Chanley Herren and Taelynn Maddox each recorded a sacrifice. Israel Olson reached base as a hit batsman and Addison Dugger and Maycee Smith stole a base apiece.

—

DEWEY 10, VIAN 3: Dewey put on a homer derby — one each by Kirsten Kay (her first varsity dinger), Overton and Wright. Wright also double and plated three runs. Kay cranked a two-run shot. Overton went 3-for-4, making her 7-for-8 on the day and five RBIs. Smith also smashed three singles. Herren tripled and Dugger notched a double. Dewey batters struck out only two times. Overton pitched the distance, tossing a seven-hitter with six strikeouts.

—

NOWATA RALLIES: The Lady Ironmen came back from a first-round loss to beat Vian in the next two contests. Macie Slocter pitched well in the first game, but Vian took advantage of extra opportunities to win. Hanna Hewitt ruled in the circle in the two Nowata wins. The defense played strong behind Hewitt, including an unassisted double play by second baseman Kaitlin Pierce. Some of Nowata's key offensive contributors on the day included Madi Barnes with two homers, B.K. Malone with one circuit clout, and Rylee Foster, Tye Brown and Tatum Swalley with multiple RBIs. In one of Nowata's wins, Brown field the ball in center and threw out a runner trying to retreat back to first.

—

COPAN NIXED: A season of challenge and growth for the Lady Hornets ended in Thursday's Class B district tourney in Shidler. Copan opened up by crushing Bluejacket, 16-8, thanks partly to two hits by Elyzabeth Odum, a two-run triple by Kennedy Watson and an inside-the-part two-run homer by Kylee Cobb. But, Shidler beat Copan twice the rest of the day, 12-0 and 11-1. In the first loss, Shidler snapped off a no-hitter. In the next game, Cobb scored Copan's only run, going home on a passed ball. Kam Van pitched against Bluejacket, but due to arm concerns, she didn't ptich the rest of the day. Second-string pitcher Odum had to deal with a twisted ankle that prevented her from throwing. Faith Weatherspoon pitched for the first time this year and did a good job, considering her lack of experience, Copan coach Randy Davis said.