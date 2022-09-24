ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewey, OK

AROUND THE BASES: Dewey, Nowata create 2 remarkable diamond stories

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H22Qt_0i8rMGL700

A pair of amazing stories have defined the 2022 area high school softball odyssey, regardless of what happens the rest of the way.

And, there could be even more incredible chronicles yet to write before the season writes its final chapter.

One of the two gnarly narratives referred to above is the rousing recovery by Dewey to improve from one the state’s biggest losers to a Class 3A regional qualifier. Dewey plunged to an 0-9 mark in the opening 10 days of the season and slid further to 3-14 during partway into September.

But, then the turnaround.

Since Sept. 3, Dewey — which is coached by Niki Keck —stormed to a 12-2 record to improve its record to 15-17 overall. More importantly, Dewey swept Vian, 6-2 and 10-3, on Thursday, to earn a spot in next week’s regionals.

The other soaring drama has been the transformation of a perpetual also-ran Nowata Ironmen team to a 21-game winner during the tutelage of first-year head coach Thad Hewitt.

Nowata routed Warner, 7-3 and 16-4, on Thursday to earn a spot in the Class 2A regionals — quite possibly the first-ever appearance in the regionals by Nowata.

In some other area softball action Thursday, Stillwater edge the Bartlesville Lady Bruins, 3-2, in extra innings.

Following are summaries.

STILLWATER 3, BARTLESVILLE 2 (8): Bartlesville put together a two-run rally in the sixth, but in the eighth Stillwater squeezed out the decision. Chloe Robbins drove in one run for Bartlesville. Robbins, Chelsea Goddard and K. Denny each contributed a hit. Kelsie Yales hurled the complete-game five-hitter for Bartlesville. She struck out three.

DEWEY 6, VIAN 2: A defensive play sparked Dewey when outfielder McKenna Hagan fielded the ball and threw out a runner trying to score. The offense and Kyla Overton's pitching took care of the rest. Overton carved out a seven-hitter, with one walk and eight K's. Overton also slammed two doubles and two singles and drove in four runs. Katie Wright ripped a double and plated two runs. Emma Holland added a double and single. Chanley Herren and Taelynn Maddox each recorded a sacrifice. Israel Olson reached base as a hit batsman and Addison Dugger and Maycee Smith stole a base apiece.

DEWEY 10, VIAN 3: Dewey put on a homer derby — one each by Kirsten Kay (her first varsity dinger), Overton and Wright. Wright also double and plated three runs. Kay cranked a two-run shot. Overton went 3-for-4, making her 7-for-8 on the day and five RBIs. Smith also smashed three singles. Herren tripled and Dugger notched a double. Dewey batters struck out only two times. Overton pitched the distance, tossing a seven-hitter with six strikeouts.

NOWATA RALLIES: The Lady Ironmen came back from a first-round loss to beat Vian in the next two contests. Macie Slocter pitched well in the first game, but Vian took advantage of extra opportunities to win. Hanna Hewitt ruled in the circle in the two Nowata wins. The defense played strong behind Hewitt, including an unassisted double play by second baseman Kaitlin Pierce. Some of Nowata's key offensive contributors on the day included Madi Barnes with two homers, B.K. Malone with one circuit clout, and Rylee Foster, Tye Brown and Tatum Swalley with multiple RBIs. In one of Nowata's wins, Brown field the ball in center and threw out a runner trying to retreat back to first.

COPAN NIXED: A season of challenge and growth for the Lady Hornets ended in Thursday's Class B district tourney in Shidler. Copan opened up by crushing Bluejacket, 16-8, thanks partly to two hits by Elyzabeth Odum, a two-run triple by Kennedy Watson and an inside-the-part two-run homer by Kylee Cobb. But, Shidler beat Copan twice the rest of the day, 12-0 and 11-1. In the first loss, Shidler snapped off a no-hitter. In the next game, Cobb scored Copan's only run, going home on a passed ball. Kam Van pitched against Bluejacket, but due to arm concerns, she didn't ptich the rest of the day. Second-string pitcher Odum had to deal with a twisted ankle that prevented her from throwing. Faith Weatherspoon pitched for the first time this year and did a good job, considering her lack of experience, Copan coach Randy Davis said.

Comments / 0

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata-Caney Valley Still Undecided

Probably the wackiest thing that happened locally was between Nowata and Caney Valley on Friday night. The scheduled football game was not played between the Ironmen and Trojans, as the officials did not show up. After the officials failed to show both teams and schools were unable to come to an agreement on when or if the game should be played at a later date.
NOWATA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former WPX Energy building opens in downtown Tulsa mostly vacant

TULSA, Okla. — A three-year construction project that had more than bump along the way had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today. The $100 million building was meant to become WPX Energy headquarters and bring in more than 200 jobs this year to Tulsa. In 2020,however, WPX merged with Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy to avoid bankruptcy, meaning they no longer needed the 12-story tower downtown.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nowata, OK
Education
Dewey, OK
Education
City
Nowata, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Vian, OK
Nowata, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
Dewey, OK
Sports
City
Bartlesville, OK
City
Bluejacket, OK
City
Dewey, OK
City
Copan, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Semi hauling food catches fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A semitruck full of food caught fire on Interstate 44 near the Riverside Drive exit Tuesday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 1:50 a.m. the semi’s brakes caught fire and spread. Part of the trailer melted in the fire. Vegetable pulp burned, which is used...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jenks man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 51-year-old man from Jenks is dead after a crash in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon on East 181st St South, about 1 mile south of Bixby. A Toyota Corolla departed the road the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Wright
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Dies After Rollover Crash In Rogers County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Tuesday evening. According to troopers, 40-year-old Martin Rios, of Inola, Oklahoma, was traveling southbound on 4200 Road in a 2015 Chevrolet truck when he drove off the road and struck a ditch and an embankment before rolling the vehicle. Troopers say the vehicle then came to rest on its wheels.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

The City Of Caney Is Still Under Mandatory Water Rationing

While water is actually seeping over the dam in the Caney River thanks to more water being drawn from Timber Hill Lake and the excellent response of the residents, Caney is still under mandatory water restrictions. The official water emergency was declared on September the 14th during the special council...
CANEY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Diamonds#Highschoolsports#Warner
kaynewscow.com

Roofing contractor convicted of fraud in Kay and Osage counties

NEWKIRK — Kevin James Etter, 53, Newkirk, is now convicted of home repair fraud in Osage and Kay counties. On Sept. 19, Etter waived his right to a jury trial and entered a guilty plea in Osage District Court to charges home repair fraud. One of the charges was filed on Nov. 6, 2015.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KTUL

Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Blue Whale of Catoosa turns 50

CATOOSA, Okla. — A party was held to celebrate Blue Whale of Catoosa turning 50 years old today. The City of Catoosa and the Johnnie Marshall Memorial Scholarship partnered to throw the party. The event took place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and featured things like live music,...
CATOOSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police investigate a stabbing in Forest Hills Estates

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed by his daughter in a Forest Hills Estates home Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the scene after reports of a domestic incident in the south Tulsa home. Police confirmed to FOX23 the daughter stabbed herself and then her father.
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy